Read full article on original website
Related
daytonatimes.com
Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Monday, Oct. 3
Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. The Citizens Information Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. County staff is available to answer questions and provide information. Residents can call 866-345-0345. Insurance. Residents who have suffered property damage are...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Monday Morning Update: Latest storm update for Volusia County; FEMA aid available
St. Johns River flooding was causing serious problems for West Volusia Sunday. Volusia County Government is providing free, pre-filled sandbags at the Osteen Civic Center, 165 New Smyrna Blvd. Residents should be prepared to load the bags. For Osteen residents, the Salvation Army will serve box lunches at the civic...
fox35orlando.com
FEMA assistance for Volusia County residents: Here's how to apply
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Volusia County has now been added to the list of residents who can get assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian. Residents can apply for individual assistance through FEMA which may include grants to pay for temporary...
click orlando
Volusia business owners scramble to clean before big events come to town
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s coast was rocked by Hurricane Ian, and ocean-front businesses are now left with major damage to clean up just a week before the 30th Annual Biketoberfest is slated to come to town. “We have the dive team here looking at the pilings,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian Update 34: FEMA individual assistance available
Volusia County residents who have been adversely impacted by Hurricane Ian may apply for Individual Assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Looking for information on recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. Assistance may...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Tuesday Morning Storm Update: Property damage at $131 million and climbing
The Volusia County Property Appraiser reported Monday property damage from Hurricane Ian was at about $131.6 million in the county. It is an ongoing assessment, though, and the total damage amounts are subject to change, according to the property appraiser. Power outages, which started at more than 200,000 in Volusia,...
floridapolitics.com
FEMA county disaster declarations now span the state
Now residents in 17 counties can apply for federal aid to cover Hurricane Ian losses. A new round of disaster declarations Saturday makes it official: Hurricane Ian’s ravages span the state, from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Ocean. Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties were added to...
WESH
Officials: Hurricane damage causing Volusia County houses to fall into ocean
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders gave an update on assisting residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The hurricane brought flooding to different areas of the county. County officials spoke Saturday afternoon on recovery efforts. "There's many people that are really suffering. The damage is significant. There's homes on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmfe.org
“How do you fight water?” One Volusia neighborhood cleans up after historic flooding
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One neighborhood in Volusia County is cleaning up after flood waters from Hurricane Ian rose into homes after record-breaking rainfall drenched the region. A generator runs behind Mellisa Kipp’s South Daytona home, powering dehumidifiers and fans. Most of her furniture is at the curb —...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis presses FEMA to add east coast counties to Ian disaster declaration
St. Johns, Volusia and Flagler should expect federal help. Flooding besieged St. Augustine as Hurricane Ian churned past, and Friday brought Gov. Ron DeSantis back to Northeast Florida to review the damage, and go to bat for those who suffered losses. DeSantis, who formerly represented the area in Congress, briefed...
‘They didn’t care about us’: Orlo Vista residents frustrated with county’s response to Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in the Orlo Vista community in Orange County have made it back into their homes on Monday following Hurricane Ian, but those homes are uninhabitable. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. One resident is so angry they spray-painted “Thanks Orange County”...
click orlando
New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County
ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Florida counties provide updates for trash collection after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando started picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30. Residents...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Hurricane Ian Update 36: Shelters, debris, power, airport, beach
All counties in Florida will be facing a long recovery period. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The shelters at Galaxy Middle School, DeLand High School, Mainland High School and Atlantic High School have closed. The Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is the primary shelter for Volusia County.
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. These counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee,...
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
orangeobserver.com
Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection
Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection. Resumption Service Schedule in Central Florida Post Hurricane Ian. Waste Management is resuming collection schedules following Hurricane Ian in Central Florida as follows:. Orange County: There will be no residential collection services in Orange County and the town of Oakland Friday,...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian Update 30: 'Destruction left behind is indescribable'
“The destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian is indescribable,” said Volusia County Community Information Director Kevin Captain. “Homes, roads and businesses are underwater.”. The recovery and healing process is underway. The storm has moved on, but the danger remains. Because many roads remain underwater and are littered with...
Detour set up around part of State Road 46 due to flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding from Hurricane Ian has impacted State Road 46, a major roadway for residents in Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties. Florida Highway Patrol was forced to close the roadway between Hatbill Road in Mims and Jungle Road in Geneva. A detour has been set up...
fox35orlando.com
Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card
Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
Comments / 0