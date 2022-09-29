ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

daytonatimes.com

Volusia County Hurricane Ian update: Monday, Oct. 3

Here’s the latest information from Volusia County’s Emergency Operations Center. The Citizens Information Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice. County staff is available to answer questions and provide information. Residents can call 866-345-0345. Insurance. Residents who have suffered property damage are...
fox35orlando.com

FEMA assistance for Volusia County residents: Here's how to apply

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Volusia County has now been added to the list of residents who can get assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian. Residents can apply for individual assistance through FEMA which may include grants to pay for temporary...
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian Update 34: FEMA individual assistance available

Volusia County residents who have been adversely impacted by Hurricane Ian may apply for Individual Assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Looking for information on recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. Assistance may...
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Tuesday Morning Storm Update: Property damage at $131 million and climbing

The Volusia County Property Appraiser reported Monday property damage from Hurricane Ian was at about $131.6 million in the county. It is an ongoing assessment, though, and the total damage amounts are subject to change, according to the property appraiser. Power outages, which started at more than 200,000 in Volusia,...
floridapolitics.com

FEMA county disaster declarations now span the state

Now residents in 17 counties can apply for federal aid to cover Hurricane Ian losses. A new round of disaster declarations Saturday makes it official: Hurricane Ian’s ravages span the state, from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Ocean. Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties were added to...
click orlando

New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County

ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Hurricane Ian Update 36: Shelters, debris, power, airport, beach

All counties in Florida will be facing a long recovery period. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The shelters at Galaxy Middle School, DeLand High School, Mainland High School and Atlantic High School have closed. The Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is the primary shelter for Volusia County.
orangeobserver.com

Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection

Here is when Waste Management will resume trash collection. Resumption Service Schedule in Central Florida Post Hurricane Ian. Waste Management is resuming collection schedules following Hurricane Ian in Central Florida as follows:. Orange County: There will be no residential collection services in Orange County and the town of Oakland Friday,...
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian Update 30: 'Destruction left behind is indescribable'

“The destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian is indescribable,” said Volusia County Community Information Director Kevin Captain. “Homes, roads and businesses are underwater.”. The recovery and healing process is underway. The storm has moved on, but the danger remains. Because many roads remain underwater and are littered with...
fox35orlando.com

Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card

Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
