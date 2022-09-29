Read full article on original website
King Charles III Makes Very Public Move With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Standing
King Charles III just made a significant move regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's standings within the British royal family. Page Six reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly been demoted, as the official website for the royal family suggests. While they were previously right under Prince William and Kate Middleton on the website, they have now been "demoted" and pushed down to the bottom of the page next to the disgraced Prince Andrew.
King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
Queen Elizabeth Funeral Livestream Leads to Awkward YouTube Blunder
Queen Elizabeth II's death and funeral was a well-oiled event that had been planned for years under Operation London Bridge and Operation Unicorn, but even that did not go on without a slight blunder. As some 37.5 million people across the globe tuned in to watch the historical event on Monday, Sept. 19, a slight mishap during a live stream gave a bit of a shout-out to a beloved video game.
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Appear in First Joint Duty Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III and Queen Camilla have stepped out together for the first time since mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral. The royal couple visited Dunfermaline in Scotland Monday as their first joint public duty since the long-reigning monarch's passing on Sept. 8. The King and Queen rang in the celebrations in Dunfermaline as the people celebrated its new designation as Scotland's latest city, which was given as part of the celebrations for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Queen Elizabeth II Dead: Guard Found Dead Just Weeks After Funeral
While the UK grieved and did its duty in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death, some grief periods don't stop on a dime. Take Household Cavalry soldier Jack "Jak" Burnell-Williams as a good example. According to Extra, members of the military will continue to mourn after Burnell-Williams was found...
