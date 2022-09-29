King Charles III just made a significant move regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's standings within the British royal family. Page Six reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly been demoted, as the official website for the royal family suggests. While they were previously right under Prince William and Kate Middleton on the website, they have now been "demoted" and pushed down to the bottom of the page next to the disgraced Prince Andrew.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO