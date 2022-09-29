17 front door wreaths to celebrate the changing of the seasons

Pottery Barn/West Elm

Adding a wreath to your front door welcomes guests and instantly amps up your seasonal decor.

You can find an amazing wreath for all types of decor styles at a range of prices.

If you're prepping for the winter holidays or want to brighten up your entryway, check out one of these gorgeous wreaths.

Front door wreaths are a festive way to welcome guests to my home and make a big impact on curb appeal. An autumn wreath is the perfect start to fall, and then the day after Thanksgiving, I switch to a winter one. I like to use a faux wreath outdoors, and a real one inside so I can enjoy the aromas of fresh herbs and botanicals.

I recommend purchasing a sturdy wreath hanger, like this Nailhead metal one , which can be used for any wreath in any season. Whether it's a faux or real wreath, most retailers advise that any outdoor displays be under a sheltered area, protected from the elements.

With a range of natural materials and styles, here are 17 amazing wreaths for any budget.

West Elm

An autumnal pop of color

Faux Sumac Wreath

With red, orange, and yellow leaves making up this faux wreath, any door or mantel will immediately feel like fall. It has an accompanying garland that you can drape on a mantel or door frame to really make things festive. This wreath is not suitable for outdoor use.

Pottery Barn

A fresh and aromatic classic

Fresh Olive Leaf & Myrtle Wreath

Made from fresh olive and myrtle leaves, this wreath welcomes guests with its delicious aroma. It is handmade on a family farm in California and begins its drying process once shipped, lasting up to a year. You can hang this wreath both indoors and outdoors.

Target

A rustic berry and twig staple

Northlight Fall Harvest Burgundy Berry Artificial Wreath

This lightweight wreath is made with small burgundy and brown berries and sits atop a faux grapevine base. It measures 24 inches in diameter, making it an ideal size for most front doors. With no maintenance required, this wreath will be a fall staple year after year.

Amazon

A flower-filled nod to fall

Colorful Daisy and Artificial Foliage Fall Wreath

Orange and yellow daisies are the perfect fall flowers, and this wreath is full of them. Be sure to fluff out the branches once the wreath is delivered to make it appear fuller. If you're hanging it outdoors, place the wreath in a covered area to protect it from rain or snow.

Williams Sonoma

A crisp apple delight

Fall Apple Live Wreath

Nothing is as supremely autumnal as a crisp apple. This wreath hits the mark with an array of fresh marjoram, savory, eucalyptus, and faux apples, made by a family-owned farm in California.

Crate and Barrel

A sophisticated and gothic Halloween decoration

Spooky Black Halloween Wreath

Get ready for Halloween with this all-black wreath; the twigs are shaped around a wire frame, so you can bend and reposition them. Made to look like a grass, it's recommended to spritz lightly with hairspray to reduce shedding.

Williams Sonoma

A harvest field beauty

Mystic Falls Wreath

This biodegradable wreath can last up to five years and is harvested from an autumn field in Washington state. Hang the air-dried wheat, purple oregano, and other botanicals with a sturdy wreath hanger either indoors or in a covered outdoor area.

Home Depot

An homage to bountiful fall

Nearly Natural Harvest Leaf and Mini Pumpkin Artificial Wreath

Mini-pumpkins are interspersed with silk plants on this extremely cute artificial wreath. It is recommended to re-shape this wreath once removed from the box to give it a more life-like appearance.

Bed Bath and Beyond

A farmhouse look for less

Hydrangea Wreath in Burgundy

For a rustic farmhouse look, hang this 20-inch faux burgundy hydrangea wreath indoors above a mantle or on an interior door. It's lightweight and made with polyester, foam, and rattan.

Pottery Barn

A seamless transition from fall to winter

Dried White Oak Wreath

Symbolizing peace, strength, and persistence, white oak leaves are incorporated with dried eucalyptus to create a stately 22-inch diameter wreath. Be sure to hang indoors in a dry area, as any moisture can cause the colors to bleed.

Crate and Barrel

A timeless, cypress classic

Faux Cypress Wreath

Simple and elegant, this faux cypress wreath is a subtle nod to winter and the holidays. It has a matching garland available and looks extremely realistic.

Wayfair

A cheerful way to welcome the holidays

Berry Cedar 26-inch Foam Wreath

This foam wreath mixes faux berries and cedar and comes in either red or green. Be sure to hang indoors or behind a storm door to ensure the berries stay attached properly.

Target

A subtle pop of greenery

Unlit Cedar Eucalyptus with Gold Bells & Champagne Ribbon Bow Wreath

Ringing in the holiday season, this wreath features gold bells and champagne ribbon for a celebratory piece of decor. The twine loop from the bow makes it easy to hang on a covered front door or inside the home.

Anthropologie

A whimsical, organic look

Ashn Earth Holiday Wreath

Foraged from local branches and botanicals, this one-of-a-kind heirloom wreath is a handmade treasure. The hand-torn and botanically dyed velvet ribbon adds a touch of elegance to the rustic, organic look.

West Elm

A playful and kid-friendly wreath

Handmade Felt Wreath

Fun, whimsical, and handmade in Nepal through the Fair Trade Certified program (which empowers the workers and artisans who made it), this felt wreath adds a playful pop to holiday decor. With an 18-inch diameter, this wreath would work great hung in a window or incorporated with other decor items for a full festive vignette.

West Elm

A glamorous and lush staple

Faux Gold Metallic Magnolia Wreath

With a matching gold garland available for purchase, decking the halls with a little bit of glam has never been easier. Since this wreath is made from plastic, metal wire, and polyester, it can safely hang indoors and outdoors, and should last for years.

Pottery Barn

A pre-lit take on a classic

Pre-Lit Faux Eucalyptus and Berry Holiday Wreath

No need to untangle holiday lights this year with this pre-lit wreath. It's battery-powered, can be programmed to turn on at sunset, and is handcrafted with wire and styrofoam. Add the matching garland for a complete look.