US News and World Report
Exclusive-Michigan Police Ask Prosecutors to Consider Charging Republican Clerk in Voting-System Breach
(Reuters) - A Michigan township official who promotes false conspiracy theories of a rigged 2020 election could face criminal charges related to two voting-system security breaches, according to previously unreported records and legal experts. A state police detective recommended that the Michigan attorney general consider unspecified charges amid a months-long...
Key Moments in Flint, Michigan’s Lead-Tainted Water Crisis
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge's order dismissing charges against seven people in the Flint water scandal is the latest development in a crisis that started in 2014. That was when the city began taking water from the Flint River without treating it properly, resulting in lead contamination.
Three Members of NW Indiana Family Killed in Head-On Crash.
INDIANOLA, Ill. (AP) — Three members of a northwest Indiana family died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois, authorities said. Lee J. Hall, 52; Felisha J. Hall, 46; and their daughter, Madison G. Hall, 18, all of Oxford, Indiana, were killed in the crash early Sunday on a road near Indianola, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said.
Police: Man Died Jumping From Mississippi Bridge Amid Chase
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man being chased by police jumped from a coastal high-rise bridge in Mississippi and plunged to his death, authorities said. The man died from injuries suffered Friday evening in Pascagoula, Mississippi, when he struck the ground beneath the bridge instead of the water, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. told The Sun Herald. He identified the man as 50-year-old James Thomas Edwards of Morgan City, Louisiana.
Body of 2-Year-Old Boy Recovered From Northern Indiana Creek
MONON, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 2-year-old boy has been recovered from a northern Indiana creek, the state Department of Natural Resources says. White County emergency dispatchers received a 911 call around 5 p.m. Friday about an unresponsive child who was pulled from Big Monon Creek in the White County town of Monon, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis, the department said.
COVID Mobile Vaccination Clinics, Home Visits Resume in NH
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has resumed COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics and a homebased vaccination program. “As we move into the fall and winter, we want to make sure everyone has access to the updated COVID-19 booster doses that better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variants,” Patricia Tilley, the state's director of Public Health Services, said in a statement Tuesday.
2 Hurt When Helicopter Crashes in Yard of California Home
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A helicopter spun out of control and crashed in the front yard of a home in central California, hurting a pilot and passenger, authorities said. The helicopter clipped the edge of the house and sheared off the top of a palm tree before crashing and coming to rest on its side in southeast Fresno around 10 a.m. Saturday, said police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.
Arizona: Tornado Damages Homes, Power Lost in Dust Storms
WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — Up to 10 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down in northern Arizona Monday while around Phoenix, dust storms caused downed power lines, fires and cut power to thousands, authorities said. The National Weather Service said a strong line of thunderstorms hit northwestern Coconino...
