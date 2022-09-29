ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA





Santa Clarita Named Finalist for Most Business-Friendly City

The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2022 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation. Santa Clarita is one of nine cities selected throughout Los Angeles County as a finalist for...
SANTA CLARITA, CA


Oct. 13: Employer Workshop on Child Support Requirements

For the first time since 2020, the Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department is offering its Employer Workshop on child support requirements live in La Mirada on Thursday, Oct. 13. The event is scheduled at the city of La Mirada Resource Center, 13710 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, CA...
LA MIRADA, CA


Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2022

One of the most anticipated events of the year is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center on Oct. 27. The State of the City gives residents a chance to hear from their City Council about all of the work and accomplishments achieved in the past year – on their behalf. This year, in addition to project and program updates, guests will get a look back at the past 35 years of Cityhood.
SANTA CLARITA, CA



