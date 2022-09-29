Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Named Finalist for Most Business-Friendly City
The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2022 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation. Santa Clarita is one of nine cities selected throughout Los Angeles County as a finalist for...
Oct. 13: Employer Workshop on Child Support Requirements
For the first time since 2020, the Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department is offering its Employer Workshop on child support requirements live in La Mirada on Thursday, Oct. 13. The event is scheduled at the city of La Mirada Resource Center, 13710 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, CA...
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2022
One of the most anticipated events of the year is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center on Oct. 27. The State of the City gives residents a chance to hear from their City Council about all of the work and accomplishments achieved in the past year – on their behalf. This year, in addition to project and program updates, guests will get a look back at the past 35 years of Cityhood.
California Nurses Applaud Law Guaranteeing Breaks for Hospital Workers
The governor signed the bill into law after it recently passed the Senate floor. The newly signed law is a win for patient advocates who believe safe staffing is the key to high-quality patient care. “Nurses and caregivers fought hard for this important legislation and we are proud that it...
