“Left European tour for money”: Rory McIlroy labelled “hypocrite” by Greg Norman after harsh comments over LIV Golf

Golf.com
Rory McIlroy’s dad mishits, and hot mics DO NOT miss his 2-word reaction
Gerry McIlroy swung, then swore, though his son has likely seen and heard this before. For one, Rory McIlroy said his dad’s a talker. Earlier this week, a reporter had asked the young Mac if his pop was the “perfect playing partner” — to which Rory replied: “At times, yes.”
Dusek: LIV Golf is wreaking havoc on equipment endorsement deals. Industry insiders explain
More than a century before Instagram Reels, Twitter takeovers and highly-polished YouTube videos started being made, Harry Vardon signed a deal with Spalding. The company paid him to tour the United States and play scores of exhibition matches using the brand new Vardon Flyer golf ball. That made Vardon, the winner of six British Opens, one of the first golf influencers.
GolfWRX
Immelman: McGinley apologized to me after saying Presidents Cup should be mixed event
With the Americans ballooning to a -900 favorite prior to this year’s competition at Quail Hollow, most analysts believed the current version of the bi-annual event must be tweaked in order to remain relevant. All year, Trevor Immelman has been listening. “Blow this thing up,” he said. “They got...
golfmagic.com
Japan Golf Tour releases statement about LIV Golf Invitational Series
The Japan Golf Tour [JGTO] have released a statement about their stance on the LIV Golf Invitational Series, outlining they believe it would be "beneficial" to remain neutral at this moment in time. Greg Norman, the LIV Golf Tour chief executive, has previously stated his desire for golf's governing bodies...
How Much Does It Cost to Play the Country Club of Jackson, Home of the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship?
A look at membership costs for the Country Club of Jackson. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play the Country Club of Jackson, Home of the PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf.com
Pro is disqualified on 1st hole — because of rule sometimes not in play
To Blake Abercrombie’s defense, the rule he oh so painfully broke is sometimes no infraction at all. Though, of course, sometimes it is. As first reported by the Fire Pit Collective’s Ryan French this week, Abercrombie was playing the first hole at a DP World Tour Q School first stage event last week, he used a rangefinder, and he was booted. We know your question.
Novak Djokovic won, quite literally, the biggest prize in tennis at the Tel Aviv Open
"In awe at the size of this trophy," tweeted the US Open after Djokovic won the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday. "Absolute unit."
Golf Digest
Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory
One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
GolfWRX
2023 Titleist Pro V1 golf balls secretly began tour seeding last week
We’re used to seeing new equipment at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and indeed it’s the tournament at which Titleist has begun tour seeding for the next iteration of the Pro V1 golf ball in the past. This year, however, staffers apparently couldn’t wait until Vegas and “tour validation,” Titleist’s term for the process of tour seeding and feedback, actually began at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship.
Martin Borgmeier wins 2022 PLDA World Championship, Bryson DeChambeau finishes second
Martin Borgmeier of Germany won the 2022 PLDA World Championship in Mesquite, Nevada, with a winning drive of 426 yards. In total, 128 of the best long drive competitors in the world battled it out for a $50,000 cash prize and championship belt. Some notable competitors in the field included U.S. Open winner, Bryson DeChambeau, two-time Long Drive World Champion, Kyle Berkshire and Senior Champion, Eddie Fernandes.
Golf Channel
Immelman: Mixed Presidents Cup idea is ‘disrespectful’ on all accounts
Ernie Els provided the blueprint and laid the foundation for the International Presidents Cup team. Trevor Immelman has now added a few bricks. “Eventually this house is going to be built,” Immelman said recently on Claude Harmon III’s podcast. “Eventually we’re going to win this thing.”
