UPDATE: Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified three other subjects as being involved in a carjacking at Doyle Park, police announced Friday. According to Mobile police, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was detained. Officers located the other two subjects at the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue residence.

MOBILE, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO