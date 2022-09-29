ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile.  Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
MOBILE, AL
Mobile, AL
Arlington, AL
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman strangled, cuts alleged attacker with knife: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a man after a woman was attacked Sunday, Oct. 7.  Jeremy Inman, 27, was arrested after deputies were called to the 1000 block of Petaluma Court for a possible stabbing. When officers arrived on scene, they found Inman was suffering from a wound.  Officers determined that […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

New arrest made in the 2021 death of Bradley Nall: Mobile DA

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile District Attorney’s Office said a new arrest has been made in the Bradley Nall murder case that happened in January 2021. Eric Ray Gaylord, 29, was arrested and charged with one count of intentional murder and one count of first-degree armed robbery. According to a grand jury […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Atmore police looking for man who has 9 felony warrants

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Atmore Police Department said they have identified a man who attempted to use a credit card that was not his at Walmart. Joseph Dooley is the man who investigators have attempted to identify since March. Dooley has 9 felony warrants out for his arrest for fraudulent use of […]
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police make more arrests stemming from carjacking

UPDATE: Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified three other subjects as being involved in a carjacking at Doyle Park, police announced Friday. According to Mobile police, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was detained. Officers located the other two subjects at the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue residence.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Gerald Hall

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Gerald Hall, who Marshals say could be in the Wilmer area. Gerald HALL is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the […]
MOBILE, AL

