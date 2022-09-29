Read full article on original website
Man turns himself in after shooting on Lyons Street: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man turned himself in after a man was shot at Lyons Street. Tracy Kelly, 60, turned himself in after he was wanted by police for a shooting that happened Wednesday, Sept. 28. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Lyons Street for a report of shots fired. Investigators determined […]
Man arrested for Linnet Drive shooting was victim in 2021 Ladd-Peebles shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the six people arrested for a shooting on Linnet Drive Monday was also a victim in the Ladd Peebles Stadium shooting that happened in 2021. Jakobe Morgan, 19, was arrested Monday along with five others after leading officers on a chase and firing a gun. Morgan was just 18 […]
Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile. Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
Car crashes into home off Rylands Street, Mobile Police led on chase
UPDATE (10:12 p.m.): The crash happened after the driver led police on a chase. The driver was taken to a hospital. Currently, the extent of their injuries is not known. Mobile Police confirmed that the home was vacant at the time of the crash. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on scene after a […]
Woman strangled, cuts alleged attacker with knife: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a man after a woman was attacked Sunday, Oct. 7. Jeremy Inman, 27, was arrested after deputies were called to the 1000 block of Petaluma Court for a possible stabbing. When officers arrived on scene, they found Inman was suffering from a wound. Officers determined that […]
15-time convicted felon charged with trafficking fentanyl: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After attempting to throw fentanyl, cocaine, other drugs and guns out of their car window, two Pensacola men were arrested for trafficking drugs on Sunday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Bryan Alexander Hicks, 34, who has a previous record of 15 felonies, was charged with drug trafficking, possession […]
New arrest made in the 2021 death of Bradley Nall: Mobile DA
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile District Attorney’s Office said a new arrest has been made in the Bradley Nall murder case that happened in January 2021. Eric Ray Gaylord, 29, was arrested and charged with one count of intentional murder and one count of first-degree armed robbery. According to a grand jury […]
Atmore police looking for man who has 9 felony warrants
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Atmore Police Department said they have identified a man who attempted to use a credit card that was not his at Walmart. Joseph Dooley is the man who investigators have attempted to identify since March. Dooley has 9 felony warrants out for his arrest for fraudulent use of […]
WEAR
Pensacola man arrested for shooting at Escambia County mobile home park
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola man was arrested for a shooting Sunday night at an Escambia County mobile home park. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. at Sabal Palm Mobile Home Park on Patricia Drive near Moore Avenue. The male victim was hospitalized for his injuries. White was...
utv44.com
Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit investigating fatal Bay Minette officer-involved shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly six weeks after it happened, the Bay Minette Police Department has released a statement for the first time about an officer-involved shooting. Following an altercation, Otis French Jr. was shot and killed by an officer back on August 20th. The police department says...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police make more arrests stemming from carjacking
UPDATE: Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified three other subjects as being involved in a carjacking at Doyle Park, police announced Friday. According to Mobile police, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was detained. Officers located the other two subjects at the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue residence.
Mobile police searching for M&M Food Mart murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who they said is a suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old at the M&M Food Mart Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a release from the MPD. Anthony Malek Alston, 19, has active warrant for murder and […]
Sheriff gives update on Bellview Ballpark shooting, not related to Clardy investigation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — In reference to a double shooting that happened at Bellview Ballpark on Saturday evening, Sheriff Chip Simmons is calling on the community for help. According to Simmons, at 6 p.m., on Saturday, his office received a call of shots fired at Bellview Ballpark. When deputies arrived, they found one 22-year-old […]
Convicted felon sentenced to life without parole in connection to 2020 gas station shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge sentenced a convicted felon to life without the possibility of parole in connection to a 2020 shooting at a gas station on Spring Hill Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile District Attorney’s Office. A Mobile County Jury convicted Reginald Blevins on all counts of first-degree robbery […]
WPMI
Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
WEAR
Deputies: Man threatens customers, employees with knife at Escambia County Walmart
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday afternoon for threatening Walmart customers and employees with a knife. 47-year-old James Al Cook is charged with battery, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the sheriff's office, Cook...
Fugitive of the Week: Gerald Hall
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Gerald Hall, who Marshals say could be in the Wilmer area. Gerald HALL is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the […]
Mother’s Finest shooting suspect now facing attempted murder charge: Mobile DA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the two people arrested in the Mother’s Finest shooting on Sept. 16 turned himself back in to the Metro Jail Thursday night on an attempted murder charge after the Mobile District Attorney’s Office upgraded the charges. Jalunnie Bradley, 19, was considered to be a ‘regular’ at the store, according […]
WTVM
VIDEO: Man arrested after walking into convenience store with shotgun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - A man in Florida has been arrested after walking into a gas station earlier this month with a shotgun, according to officials. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and released this week by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The video begins with...
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
