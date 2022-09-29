PIQUA — Mark’s Toys for Tots Bike Drive for 2022 for Christmas is officially underway in Miami County. This is the 9th year for the program. Organizer Mark Reedy announced the event is coming back to Miami County to provide bicycles for children for Christmas. The first bike drive was held in Piqua in 2014 and it is moved around between Miami, Shelby and Darke Counties from year to year. The last time it was in Miami County was in 2020; last year, it was held in Shelby County.

PIQUA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO