Bicycle drive underway
PIQUA — Mark’s Toys for Tots Bike Drive for 2022 for Christmas is officially underway in Miami County. This is the 9th year for the program. Organizer Mark Reedy announced the event is coming back to Miami County to provide bicycles for children for Christmas. The first bike drive was held in Piqua in 2014 and it is moved around between Miami, Shelby and Darke Counties from year to year. The last time it was in Miami County was in 2020; last year, it was held in Shelby County.
Miami County health inspections
Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • Sunset Meat Market, 1125 Covington Ave., Piqua: Standard/process review/variance inspection. At time of inspection, determined an additional handwashing sink will be necessary for the convenient use of employees in the meat cutting area. Install additional handwashing sink. Corrected during inspection; critical; At...
First human case of rabies confirmed in Miami County
TROY — Last week, Miami County Public Health confirmed its first ever human case of rabies and the first animal case since 2015. “Last week an individual awoke with essentially a bat hanging off that person’s lip and the bat had bitten that person,” said Dennis Propes, the Miami County health commissioner.
Kevin Harlan named Atrium Medical Center president
MIDDLETOWN – Kevin Harlan has been named president of Atrium Medical Center after serving for the past two years at the helm of another Premier Health hospital, Upper Valley Medical Center. “Kevin’s health care career spans more than 40 years – more than half of it as a president/CEO,”...
On the agendas
The city of Piqua’s Civil Service Commission will hold a meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, in the administration conference room on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St. The purpose of the meeting is to review and approve the...
SAFY of Sidney has desperate need for more foster families
SIDNEY — SAFY is looking for the community’s help in recruiting foster families for Shelby County. SAFY, Specialized Alternatives for Family and Youth, is a nonprofit foster care agency that recruits, trains and licenses foster parents in the area. The organization also offers on-site mental health services to the children and foster parents which include trauma healing, parent skills building, school success mentoring and teaching coping skills. Currently SAFY of Sidney works with 25 foster families in Shelby, Miami, Auglaize, Mercer, Logan, Champaign and Darke counties, 10 of the families are located in Shelby County.
Troy road closure
TROY — The city of Troy announced part of Franklin Street will be closed to through traffic on Wednesday, Oct. 5. West Franklin Street, from South Market to South Cherry Street, will be closed Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The road will be closed due to the...
Leadership Troy Class of 2022 to host inaugural community day event
TROY – The Leadership Troy Class of 2022 will host the inaugural SERVE TROY event on Oct. 22, 2022. This event is the capstone project for the class and was designed to provide a direct impact on the Troy Community through the power of Leadership Troy Alumni. Volunteers will...
J.R. Clarke hosts rededication and anniversary event
COVINGTON – The Covington community joined together on Sunday, Oct. 2, to celebrate the “rededication of the J.R. Clarke Public Library and the 160th anniversary year of the birth of J.R. Clarke” at the library. Library Director, Cherie Roeth, said, “We all had a wonderful time talking...
Piqua Compassion Network celebrates 15 years
PIQUA – The Piqua Compassion Network celebrated their 15th anniversary at their open house on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at its new location at 325 W. Ash St. The Piqua Compassion Network began in 2007 at the Bethany Center building. A board of trustees was created. The organization has grown during their 15 years and provides numerous programs and assistance.
Celebrating Homecoming
Newly-crowned king Kacey Gray celebrates with queen Jordan Adkins during Saturday’s Piqua High School Homecoming Dance at Piqua High School . Adkins was crowned during halftime of Friday’s homecoming football game against Greenville.
Local library events and meetings
The Troy-Miami County Public Library will be partnering with Boonshoft Museum of Discovery to present Toddler Time from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. Hands-on activities will be available while presenters tell stories about the lives of the Indigenous people who lived near downtown Dayton nearly 800 years ago, where SunWatch is located. The event is for ages 1-5, and registration is not required.
Miami County Commissioners OKs $1.3M for revolving loan fund
TROY – The Miami County Commissioners authorized the contribution of $1.3 million to the Miami County Community Improvement Corporation/Land Reutilization Corporation for the Workforce Development Initiatives and Seed County Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund. A total of $200,000 will be utilized for the commencement and completion of the countywide...
Week 8 MVL Football Preview
First place in the MVL Miami Division will be on the line Friday night when Tippecanoe football hosts Piqua. Both teams come in with matching records of 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL — with both teams losing to Xenia. Piqua is coming off a 56-3 romp over...
Troy doubles team advances to D-I district tournament
TROY — Troy coach Mark Goldner knew Troy junior Elizabeth Niemi and freshman Nina Short would make a good combination in doubles. And they proved him correct Monday at the Troy D-I sectional tournament at Troy High School and Troy City Park. Short and Niemi, the first and second...
Weekend Girls Cross Country Roundup
SPRINGFIELD — The Troy girls cross country team won the Jim Murray Invitational Saturday. Millie Peltier led the Trojans, finishing second in 10:15.5. The rest of Troy’s top seven included Ashley Kyle, 6, 20:59.1; Lily Zimmer, 8, 21:03.0; Brooke Davis, 9, 21:03.8; Fiona Battle, 10, 21:15.7; Isabel Westerheide, 14, 21:51; and Kiley Kitta, 18, 21:59.4.
Tippecanoe football guts out win over Troy in MVL action
TROY — It didn’t come easy. But, the Tippecanoe football team was able to grind out a 21-7 victory over Troy in a game where all the scoring was in the first half. The Red Devils improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL and will host Piqua, 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL, Friday night.
