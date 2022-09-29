ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

CDC taps Mass. DPH to establish regional center to better prevent infectious disease outbreaks

The Broad Institute and Harvard are among the partners the state will work with at the New England Pathogen Genomics Center of Excellence. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has been tapped by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to establish a new regional center with the goal of better preventing and responding to infectious disease outbreaks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy