Read full article on original website
Related
panhandlepost.com
OPEN MIC MONDAY OCT. 3, 2022
COLLECTION BASKET....THANKS TO ALL VOLUNTEERS....OPEN TODAY AND TUESDAY...9-2....LAST DAY FOR DONATIONS WILL BE OCT. 31...FALL AND WINTER CLOTHING ITEMS ARE IN NOW.....HAVE FREE BOOKS OUTSIDE. LF...SMALL BREED, FEMALE DOG...1 YR OLD OR YOUNGER...PREFER CHIHUAHAUA....LF...SOMEONE TO FINISH THEIR DECK...763-1954. FS...OLDER FURNACE...100K BTU...SET UP FOR PROPANE...$75....ALSO HAVE LOTS OF EXTRA PARTS AND...
panhandlepost.com
Wilma A. Kresl (1936 - 2022)
Wilma A. Kresl, 85, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. Wilma was born October 17, 1936 to Mike and Tillie Hafenbreadl in Loyal, Wisconsin. She grew up on a farm there with her parents, brother Armond, and sister Judy. In 1951 the family moved to Woodruff, Wisconsin. She was a princess for the million penny parade where a geometry class made the largest penny as a fund raiser for the local hospital. After graduating in 1954 she started working at the bank until 1957. She then moved to Hemingford and met Alvin Kresl. They married in October 11, 1958. To this union a daughter, Toni and son, Mike were born.
panhandlepost.com
Vedah Pearl Galloway (1932 - 2022)
Vedah Pearl Galloway was born April 10, 1932, to George Whitcomb and Lola Rawles-Whitcomb. Vedah passed away at Brown County Hospital, Ainsworth, Nebraska. Vedah was a graduate of Chadron State College and went on to become a country schoolteacher south of Merriman. Mack and Vedah were united in marriage February 7, 1954. She was a bookkeeper for Weber Equipment Company later worked at the Anchor Bank. After raising their four children, she became a cosmetologist and barber, working many years with Mack in their own business in Merriman and Gordon.
panhandlepost.com
Robert 'Bob' M. Kiesel (1936 - 2022)
Robert “Bob” M. Kiesel, 85 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. A wake will be held at Gering Memorial Chapel from 4:00 p.m. –6:00 p.m. on Sunday October 2, and the memorial service will be at Gering Zion Church on Monday, October 3, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. A private family inurnment will be at West Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Gering Volunteer Fire Department or to Gering Zion Church. Memories and online condolences may be left for the family at www.geringchapel.com.
Comments / 0