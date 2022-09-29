ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

theadvocate.com

Man shot and killed on Tournoir Street in Lafayette, police say

One man is dead after a shooting on Tournoir Street in Lafayette on Tuesday morning. Lafayette police officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 200 block of Tournoir Street just after 10 a.m. Tuesday and found a 29-year-old man dead inside a residence from a gunshot wound, Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Northside High student arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up the school’, police say

A 16-year-old Northside High student was arrested Tuesday after police say he made threats to “shoot up the school.”. Lafayette police officers arrested the student Tuesday and booked him into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on a count of terrorizing. The student, a 16-year-old boy, was heard by other students making violent statements and saying he was going to “shoot up the school” during an incident Monday afternoon, Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Louisiana man arrested after exposing himself in Calcasieu Parish

WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) – According to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), a Westlake man has been arrested for obscenity. Issac W. Mullins, 21, of Westlake, faces an obscenity charge after exposing himself on Sampson St., according to CPSO. CPSO said that Mullins was driving next to the victim,...
WESTLAKE, LA
L'Observateur

VILLE PLATTE MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, AGGRAVATED ARSON

EVANGELINE PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a Ville Platte man for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home where four people, some of who were his relatives, were sleeping inside. Rusty Gautreaux, 31, was booked...
VILLE PLATTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Fentanyl related death leads to arrest in Lafayette Parish

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) – An arrest was made after a man died in Maurice from using drugs laced with fentanyl. According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigative Division received a report of a suspicious death that took place in the Maurice area. An investigation revealed...
MAURICE, LA
L'Observateur

LECOMPTE MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ARSON

RAPIDES PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Lecompte man for allegedly setting fire to an apartment unit that was feet away from a relative’s home. Izaih Lloyd, 36, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on Sept. 28 on one count...
LECOMPTE, LA
KPLC TV

3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
MARKSVILLE, LA

