Second arrest made in fatal overdose
A 17-year-old died of an overdose, and now two people have been booked with murder, accused of getting the drugs to the teenager.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High students released after five-hour lockdown; one arrest made for terrorizing
A social media post threatening to kill students and staff members at Lafayette High School resulted in a five-hour lockdown and one arrest, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department. It also resulted in worried parents, many of whom lined Congress Street for hours, praying and texting with...
theadvocate.com
Man shot and killed on Tournoir Street in Lafayette, police say
One man is dead after a shooting on Tournoir Street in Lafayette on Tuesday morning. Lafayette police officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 200 block of Tournoir Street just after 10 a.m. Tuesday and found a 29-year-old man dead inside a residence from a gunshot wound, Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
2 Accused Murderers Indicted, 1 Violent Boyfriend Convicted in Separate St. Landry Parish Cases
In the St. Landry Parish court system, three cases against people accused of committing violent crimes each took big steps forward.
theadvocate.com
Northside High student arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up the school’, police say
A 16-year-old Northside High student was arrested Tuesday after police say he made threats to “shoot up the school.”. Lafayette police officers arrested the student Tuesday and booked him into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on a count of terrorizing. The student, a 16-year-old boy, was heard by other students making violent statements and saying he was going to “shoot up the school” during an incident Monday afternoon, Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
kalb.com
Arrest made in relation to hoax threats made toward Rapides High School
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that another arrest has been made in relation to false threats made against students at Rapides High School. On Friday, Sept. 30, RPSO arrested one juvenile student who was issued a citation, but upon further investigation believed...
One Injured After Shots Fired in Opelousas
Opelousas Police are investigating two separate calls of shots fired. The first was in the 1300 block of Parkview Drive, the other in the 1300 block of Gloston Street.
60-year-old man loses control of vehicle, truck catches on fire on Hwy 165
Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale, was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 2, stated LSP.
KLFY.com
Louisiana man arrested after exposing himself in Calcasieu Parish
WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) – According to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), a Westlake man has been arrested for obscenity. Issac W. Mullins, 21, of Westlake, faces an obscenity charge after exposing himself on Sampson St., according to CPSO. CPSO said that Mullins was driving next to the victim,...
Man jumps Vermilion Parish school fence to give package to wife, gets arrested
Lake Charles American Press
Mitchell convicted in murder of Baton Rouge man whose body was found on DeQuincy road
A Lake Charles man was convicted Monday in the 2019 death of a Baton Rouge man whose burned body was found at the end of a dead-end street in DeQuincy. Nathaniel Mitchell III, 43, was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder in the death of Zacchaeus H. Burton.
L'Observateur
VILLE PLATTE MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, AGGRAVATED ARSON
EVANGELINE PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a Ville Platte man for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home where four people, some of who were his relatives, were sleeping inside. Rusty Gautreaux, 31, was booked...
cenlanow.com
Fentanyl related death leads to arrest in Lafayette Parish
MAURICE, La. (KLFY) – An arrest was made after a man died in Maurice from using drugs laced with fentanyl. According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigative Division received a report of a suspicious death that took place in the Maurice area. An investigation revealed...
L'Observateur
LECOMPTE MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ARSON
RAPIDES PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Lecompte man for allegedly setting fire to an apartment unit that was feet away from a relative’s home. Izaih Lloyd, 36, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on Sept. 28 on one count...
KPLC TV
3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
Sunday night crash in Jeff Davis claims life of Oakdale man
The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers say the pick-up truck was traveling at a high rate of speed.
UPDATE: Two students arrested during LHS lockdown, no weapons found
Lafayette High was on lockdown due to reports of a social media threat. The school will open and operate normally tomorrow, LPSS officials say.
kalb.com
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Trying to death with Fatal Hit and Runs
Hit-and-run deaths have the St. Maritn Parish Sheriff asking for more from his deputies.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette High School on lockdown after online threats; investigation is ongoing
Lafayette High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning due to a threat on campus, according to Lafayette Parish School System Public Information Officer Amanda Blanco. Blanco said the school went into lockdown after learning of threats that were made online. "(It was) threats to harm named students and staff...
