Cardinals, Wolves begin Big Eight conference tournament

A long season of challenges for the Sun Prairie East and West girls tennis programs has dropped the two at the doors of the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. There, the Cardinals and Wolves kicked off their quest for a Big Eight conference title on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The meet is currently ongoing as both team and individual champions will be named after the semifinals and finals on Thursday. Both East and West brought some impressive performances to the table on Wednesday, however.

Sun Prairie East junior Annalise Yang seems to have the best shot at a potential conference championship. She entered the tournament as the second seed in the No. 1 singles bracket.

Ironically, her first and only match on Wednesday was against Sun Prairie West sophomore Katie Thompson. Thompson entered as the seventh seed and needed a 6-0, 6-0 win over Andrea Aleman (10 seed) of Beloit Memorial to advance to the match with Yang.

Yang responded in turn, picking up a 6-0, 6-0 victory to solidify a spot in the semifinals. There, she’ll face the third seed, Naisha Nagpal of Verona, who won her opening match 6-4, 6-3.

Thompson is not done yet, either. The loss drops her into the fifth place bracket. She’ll battle Sophia Jiang of Madison Memorial, the sixth seed, to earn a spot in the fifth place match.

While things got off to a promising start in No. 1 singles, the same can’t be said for No. 1 doubles as both East and West’s duos took some tough losses on Wednesday.

East’s pair of senior Reagan Schwartzer and junior Grace Kramschuster entered with high hopes as the fifth seed but had a tough matchup with Janesville Craig, the fourth seed, in the first round. Craig’s pair of Karyssan Norland and Hattie Plenty earned a 6-3, 6-2 win to drop the Cardinals to the fifth place bracket. There, they’ll face the ninth seed from Madison East to earn a shot at fifth place.

West’s duo of Ashley Rahn and Kaylee Raines entered as the eleventh seed and lost their opening match to Madison Memorial 6-0, 6-2.

Sun Prairie West senior Mairin Leary entered as the seventh seed in the No. 2 singles bracket and needed to win a play-in game. She did just that, getting the best of Beloit’s Yescenia Zarinana 6-0, 6-1. Sun Prairie East senior Nicole Everson was in the same boat from the eight seed spot and also earned a win, a tough 3-6, 6-2, 10-4 victory over La Follette to advance.

Everson’s reward for winning was facing off against the top seed in the bracket, Middleton’s Sonya Agapov. Everson suffered a 6-0, 6-0 loss to drop to the fifth place bracket. Leary also took a 6-0, 6-0 loss in the winners bracket, this time against Rya Arreazola from Janesville Craig, the second seed.

Leary will face Madison Memorial’s Amy Yao and Everson will face Verona’s Annalise Cooper for a chance to advance to the fifth place match.

West added another win to their resume in the No. 2 doubles bracket as the Wolves’ seventh-seed duo of Pragnya Vella and Sophie Shemanek earned a 6-2, 6-2 win over Janesville Parker to earn a spot in the winners bracket.

There, the two had a touch task in facing the second seed from Madison West, comprised of Isabelle Gao and Emily Goetz. Madison West earned a 6-0, 6-0 win as Vella and Shemanek drop to the fifth place bracket where they’ll face a team from Beloit Memorial.

A similar fate befell Sun Prairie East’s duo of Leah Schroeder and Brenna Stampf, who entered as the eleventh seed. The Cardinals took a 6-2, 6-0 loss to Beloit’s pair of Jillian Traver and Abby Middleton, who were the sixth seed.

Sun Prairie East senior Shiloh White provided one of the most entertaining matches of the day in the No. 3 singles bracket. White, the ninth seed, was up against Eni Agollari of Janesville Craig, the eighth seed. The two waged war. White won the first set 6-2, but Agollari stormed back for a 6-0 win in the second. In the deciding set, White pulled out a 10-8 victory to advance to the winners’ bracket.

Unfortunately, the top seed in the bracket, Middleton’s Lydia Sabat, was waiting there. Sabat earned a 6-0, 6-0 win to drop White down to the fifth place bracket.

Sun Prairie West’s Lexa Bryant finds herself in that bracket as well. Entering as the seventh seed, Bryant earned a 6-1, 6-0 win over Beloit’s tenth seed to earn a spot in the winners’ bracket. There, she met the second seed in Madison West’s Greta Baker. Baker won 6-0, 6-1 to advance.

In the No. 3 doubles bracket, Sun Prairie East’s pair of Grace Durham and Teegan Davis had one of the highest seeds of the day for any Wolf or Cardinal, fifth overall. This earned them an automatic spot in the winners’ bracket, where they beat a duo from Madison East 6-0, 6-2 to earn a spot in the semifinals. There, they’ll face the top seed from Madison West, Kaia Berghahn and Naomi Held.

Things didn’t go quite as well for Sun Prairie West’s pair of Ishani Padmanaban and Sadie Segura, the seventh seed, which suffered a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Madison Memorial’s tenth seed squad.

The Wolves and Cardinals had a rare head-to-head matchup in the No. 4 singles bracket. Raina Borgardt, the eighth seed from East, squared off against Haley Rollins, the ninth seed from West. The Cardinals ended up victorious as Borgardt earned a 6-1, 6-1 win. She would go on to face the top seed, Sophie Shi of Middleton, who earned a 6-0, 6-0 win to send Borgardt to the fifth place bracket.

Big Eight conference play will continue Thursday, Sept. 29 to crown champions of both individual and team categories.