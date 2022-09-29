Blackfriars Theatre and Bronze Collective present “Barbecue”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Blackfriars Theatre announced they have partnered with The Rochester Bronze Collective to put on a performance of the play “Barbecue” this upcoming October.

“Barbecue” is described as a “raucous and slightly twisted new comedy” that features themes of drug addiction, family drama, sibling love, and loathing. The play, written by Robert O’Hara, goes back and forth between a white cast and a black cast.

The Bronze Collective is a local organization that facilitates and promotes projects from Black and African Diasporic artists, producers, and organizations in Rochester. Mary Tiballi Hoffman, the executive director of Blackfriars Theatre, said that the play is a perfect opportunity for collaboration between the two organizations.

“It is our hope that this experience with The Bronze Collective is the first of many as we continue to reach across barriers to create access and opportunity for diverse communities to work and play at Blackfriars,” said Hoffman.

Reuben Tapp, the leader of the Bronze Collective and the producer of “Barbecue,” shares his thoughts on the production, as well as the collaboration between his organization and Blackfriars Theatre.

“This collaboration works towards widening audiences of African American playwrights and subsequent opportunities afforded to the actors of these works,” Tapp said. “Challenging works bring out gems that are not always apparent; we hope this work will provide treasures that will grow between Blackfriars and Bronze Collective in the future.”

Organizers advise that the play is appropriate for ages 16 and over. The full performance schedule for the production is listed as followed:

Thursday, October 27th at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 28th at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 29th at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 30th at 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2nd at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 3rd at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 4th at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 5th at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 6th at 2:00 p.m.

