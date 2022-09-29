Animal welfare groups join to host adoption special
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Northern New Mexico Adoption Extravaganza is taking place Saturday, October 1 at the Santa Fe Place mall. The adoption event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features a $25 adoption fee for all pets.
Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Felines & Friends are teaming up to put on the event at a time when shelters are filling up. “These are unprecedented times; at this point, we have more animals coming into our shelters than those being adopted,” Santa Fe Animal Shelter CEO Jack Hagerman said in a release.
According to a release from Santa Fe Animal Shelter, all pets adopted will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and be up-to-date on vaccinations for their age. The $25 adoption special will only be available during the Northern New Mexico Adoption Extravaganza.
Comments / 2