ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Animal welfare groups join to host adoption special

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z8K7Y_0iFNJv2H00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Northern New Mexico Adoption Extravaganza is taking place Saturday, October 1 at the Santa Fe Place mall. The adoption event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features a $25 adoption fee for all pets.

Story continues below:

Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Felines & Friends are teaming up to put on the event at a time when shelters are filling up. “These are unprecedented times; at this point, we have more animals coming into our shelters than those being adopted,” Santa Fe Animal Shelter CEO Jack Hagerman said in a release.

According to a release from Santa Fe Animal Shelter, all pets adopted will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and be up-to-date on vaccinations for their age. The $25 adoption special will only be available during the Northern New Mexico Adoption Extravaganza.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 2

Related
KRQE News 13

Living Links week of October 3 – October 7￼

Links mentioned on New Mexico Living the week of October 3 – October 7. ‘What Women Want’: Book offers insight on how women think. Clarks Pet Emporium invites the community for a Halloween event.
HALLOWEEN
KRQE News 13

New Mexico medical center unveils state-of-the-art equipment

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The San Juan Regional Cancer Center unveiled new technology on Monday to help with cancer treatment. A new CT scanner pinpoints the exact location of a tumor and sends information to a radiation machine for more precise treatment. The medical center says one of the biggest benefits of the $5 million investment is […]
HEALTH SERVICES
ladailypost.com

Northern New Mexico Adoption Extravaganza: All Pets $25

SANTA FE — Two major animal welfare groups will join forces Saturday, Oct. 1, for an “adoption extravaganza” in hopes of finding families for dozens of homeless dogs and cats of all ages. The Northern New Mexico Adoption Extravaganza features $25 adoption fees for all event pets...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Starbucks worker speaks out after location unionizes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starbucks calls their employees “partners,” but workers like Jacob Sherwood don’t feel as if they’re treated as partners. “I think its really needed in this company to actually have the people who make all the profits actually have a voice in how the company operates, especially with policies and corporate policies that affect the workers,” said Sherwood, a Starbucks Barista.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Balloons take to the sky on day 4 of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday is the fourth day of the Balloon Fiesta. The winds at Balloon Fiesta Park are calm. However, there has been a light sprinkle. The green flag is up and balloons are set to launch. Balloon Fiesta officials say competition flying will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, widespread showers and storms are […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Welfare#The Santa Fe Place#Balloon Fiesta#Santa Fe Animal Shelter#Felines Friends#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Businesses claim help from Lujan Grisham

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Local businesses are front and center in Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lujan Grisham’s latest campaign ad. In it, several business owners tout the help they say they’ve gotten from the Governor’s actions. One of those featured owners even tells viewers not to believe the “attacks” from Republican opponent Mark Ronchetti. So what programs […]
ELECTIONS
ladailypost.com

Gov. Proclaims October ‘Disability Employment Awareness Month’ In New Mexico

SANTA FE — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued an official proclamation naming October 2022 as Disability Employment Awareness Month throughout the State of New Mexico. In proclaiming Disability Employment Awareness Month, the governor states that “New Mexico employers can reap the benefits of hiring people with...
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 30 – October 6

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 30 – Oct. 6 around New Mexico. Sept. 30 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Books set in New Mexico

Stacker compiled a list of books set in New Mexico from Goodreads. Whether you're looking for a good read set in the state you call home, or you're looking to expand your curiosity with a writer you're already familiar with, we've got you covered.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KRQE News 13

PNM unveils grid upgrade plan, possible added $1.20 monthly cost

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A big new plan from PNM outlines some major possible upgrades to the grid providing electrical service to many New Mexicans, including changes that could offer more data about how customers are using electricity. The utility is also forecasting that the change may cost customers an average $1.20 more per month, if […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy