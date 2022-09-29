Read full article on original website
SML Charity Home Tour set for this weekend
Final preparations are underway at each of the eight homes in this year’s Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour set for this weekend. Homeowners and volunteers have spent the past few weeks getting each of the homes ready for the estimated thousands of visitors expected to walk through the homes.
Lynchburg's nuclear industry in spotlight as Youngkin unveils Virginia energy plan
LYNCHBURG — Gov. Glenn Youngkin appeared Monday in the Hill City to unveil his 2022 Virginia Energy Plan, a plan he says will push the commonwealth "all in on innovation" to find ways to provide low-cost, renewable energy for residents and businesses. Youngkin spoke at Delta Star Inc., a...
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph.
