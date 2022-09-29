Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Four Cody School Board Candidate Forums in Cody and Wapiti this October
Throughout October, there will be four candidate forums for the six candidates running for the Park County School District #6 Board of Trustees before the Nov. 3 general election. Six candidates are vying for three open positions. Incumbents Brandi Nelson, Cathy Roes, and Karen Schipfmann-Nielson are all seeking an additional...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Small Business Development Center Workshop in Meeteetse on Tuesday, Oct. 4
Anyone with a big idea for a small business is encouraged to attend the Meeteetse workshop, where the Wyoming Small Business Development Center will share the specifics for a good start. The thought alone can be daunting for anyone contemplating starting a small business. However, advice and assistance are available...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) 18 black-footed ferrets released on historic Wyoming recovery site
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department released 18 black-footed ferrets on the historic recovery site near Meeteetse last week, the department announced Monday. The 12 male and six female ferrets born in captivity “were coaxed into burrows in their new wildlands home,” Game and Fish said. Black-footed ferrets were once thought extinct but were then rediscovered in Wyoming 41 years ago, and Game and Fish and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been working to help the species recover.
Billings man dies in ATV crash near Red Lodge
Dale Robert Squires died of blunt force injuries at the scene on mile marker 58 on Highway 212, McQuillan said.
Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline
BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews were working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the southbound train occurred...
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Residents Should be Bear-Aware While Hiking and Hunting This Fall
As winter approaches, grizzly and black bears are getting more active as they prepare for hibernation – which means there’s a higher chance of potentially dangerous encounters in the wilderness. Black bear and grizzly bear activity is increasing at lower elevations in rural areas surrounding Cody. Landowners and...
mybighornbasin.com
Filly Volleyball Rebounds, Sweeps Rock Springs
The Cody Filly Volleyball team would return to action over the weekend. Following their loss to Casper on Thursday the Fillies would get back to their winning ways, on Saturday, as they played hot to Rock Springs and came away with the sweep: 3 games to 0. The Fillies won...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rock Climber Stranded On ‘I’ll Tell You What’s Cool’ Cliff West of Cody OK After Rescue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For rock climbers, there aren’t many places you can drive just a few miles outside of town and find world-class terrain. In Cody, high-angle opportunities abound just west of town – and on a cliffside known to climbers as “I’ll...
lovellchronicle.com
‘New name, same great taste’
The Pizza Factory and More opens with expanded menu. Just a few months after the man and wife team of Suzette Jewell and Brad Trowell took the plunge and started the Chopped Beauty Academy in Lovell, the entrepreneurial duo recently took up another challenge, purchasing the Pizza On The Run restaurant at 490 Shoshone from longtime owner Harold Kaiser of Cody and opening The Pizza Factory & More at the same location.
