Classroom violence
Blackboard Jungle, grade school edition. At the Springfield school board meeting Monday, teacher Sarah Peterman said the school year is thirty days old:. “And in those thirty days, my students have been hit, kicked, chased, evacuated from the classroom, and subjected to verbal threats,” said Peterman. “I personally have been scratched and knocked to the ground.
Disabled and their paychecks
The state treasurer is calling attention to a savings program for disabled workers. Mike Frerichs, visiting Hope Vocational Academy in Springfield, told the story of a young woman with Down’s syndrome who worked for a law firm, delivering mail to the lawyers. “She would do it with a smile...
Pipeline fire near Waverly
A fire at a natural gas pipeline near Waverly caused a brief evacuation of some nearby residents. First responders were called to Panhandle Road, south of Waverly, about 12:30 this morning. Officials quickly shut off the gas line and allowed the fire to burn out on its own. No injuries...
Blessing of the pets at St. John’s Hospital
Springfield pets got their moment in the sun two days ahead of the fest day of St. Francis of Assisi—patron saint of animals—on October fourth. Father Callistus Onumah, priest chaplain at St. John’s, gave a blessing for all animals present and absent on Sunday before sprinkling pets (dogs mostly) with holy water on the hospital’s pavilion lawn.
