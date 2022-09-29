Read full article on original website
Related
State Senator Ken Yager announces cancer diagnosis
Tennessee State Senator Ken Yager has revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Hurricane Ian death toll rises, the majority reported in Florida
The death toll from Hurricane Ian is nearing 80 as of Monday night, with more deaths expected in the coming days, officials say.
WATE
Maryville auto repair shop closed after failing to pay state taxes
A controversial East Tennessee auto repair shop is closed after the state Department of Revenue seized its assets. Maryville auto repair shop closed after failing to …. A controversial East Tennessee auto repair shop is closed after the state Department of Revenue seized its assets. Senior employment services. The Knoxville-Knox...
WATE
East Tennessee firefighters honored at National Memorial Service
Every year, thousands gather in Emmitsburg Maryland for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation's memorial service. There are several east Tennessee firefighters who will be honored during the ceremony. East Tennessee firefighters honored at National Memorial …. Every year, thousands gather in Emmitsburg Maryland for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation's memorial...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATE
NOAA, NWS release October 2022 outlook for temperatures, precipitation; what it means for East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fall is well underway as people around the country and in East Tennessee are gearing up for what could be an interesting season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center have released the October 2022 outlook for temperatures and precipitation on Monday, showing what could be a warmer and wetter-than-average month for much of the country.
WATE
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated...
‘We never lost hope’ Family of TN man released by Venezuela head to Texas for reunion
Matthew Heath, a Marine Corp veteran has been released as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Venezuela.
Two accused of cheating by putting weights in fish during Ohio tournament
Two Ohio men are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATE
Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting
One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. Cumberland Heights opens addiction recovery center …. New leadership structure for Knoxville Police Department. Other agencies stepping in to help Jacksboro Police …. The Holmes 485. Oneida doctor sentenced to 40 months in federal Opioid...
Can you spot a flood-damaged car?
Consumer Reports warns flood-damaged cars regularly end up back on the roads after a few repairs. With the used car market so hot, many damaged vehicles from Hurricane Ian could end up back in circulation.
PHOTOS: Remembering Loretta Lynn
Country music legend and one of Tennessee's sweethearts, Loretta Lynn, passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills.
Comments / 0