ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Maryville auto repair shop closed after failing to pay state taxes

A controversial East Tennessee auto repair shop is closed after the state Department of Revenue seized its assets. Maryville auto repair shop closed after failing to …. A controversial East Tennessee auto repair shop is closed after the state Department of Revenue seized its assets. Senior employment services. The Knoxville-Knox...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

East Tennessee firefighters honored at National Memorial Service

Every year, thousands gather in Emmitsburg Maryland for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation's memorial service. There are several east Tennessee firefighters who will be honored during the ceremony. East Tennessee firefighters honored at National Memorial …. Every year, thousands gather in Emmitsburg Maryland for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation's memorial...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
WATE

NOAA, NWS release October 2022 outlook for temperatures, precipitation; what it means for East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fall is well underway as people around the country and in East Tennessee are gearing up for what could be an interesting season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center have released the October 2022 outlook for temperatures and precipitation on Monday, showing what could be a warmer and wetter-than-average month for much of the country.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Money Talks#Wate Midday News
WATE

Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting

One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. Cumberland Heights opens addiction recovery center …. New leadership structure for Knoxville Police Department. Other agencies stepping in to help Jacksboro Police …. The Holmes 485. Oneida doctor sentenced to 40 months in federal Opioid...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Can you spot a flood-damaged car?

Consumer Reports warns flood-damaged cars regularly end up back on the roads after a few repairs. With the used car market so hot, many damaged vehicles from Hurricane Ian could end up back in circulation.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy