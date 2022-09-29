ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin law firm sues to block student loan forgiveness

A conservative Wisconsin law firm is suing to stop federal student loan forgiveness, saying President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is discriminatory and amounts to taxation without representation. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday asking a judge to issue an order immediately halting student loan forgiveness until the lawsuit plays out. The lawsuit argues that Biden had no authority to forgive student loans and improperly bypassed Congress to enact his plan. It also says that Biden's plan is discriminatory because it's designed in part to help Black borrowers.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom says it may halt gas deliveries to Moldova, Europe’s poorest country, if it fails to pay its latest bill by Oct. 20 as its contract stipulates. In a statement Tuesday, Gazprom said it had repeatedly allowed Moldovan national gas supplier Moldovagaz this year to pay its monthly bills with delay, but may not continue that practice. Gazprom further said it reserved the right to annul completely its 5-year supply contract with the tiny country over its failure to settle its old debts. The director of Moldovan natural gas supplier Moldovagaz, Vadim Ceban, said his company “will make every effort to fulfil its contractual obligation.” Moldovagaz has struggled this year to meet its payment commitments to Gazprom after prices under its long-term contract rose sharply.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Amazon sues Washington's labor agency over alleged hazards

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has sued Washington state’s labor agency following disputes with regulators over citations and fines imposed on the company for worker safety issues. In the lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court for the Western District of Washington, Amazon asked a judge to prohibit orders from the Washington Department of Labor & Industries to remedy any types of workplace hazards during the company’s pending appeal over the citations. Amazon argued in the lawsuit the agency has not proven any of its allegations, and requiring companies like it to remedy alleged hazards before that happens violates the due process protections under the 14th Amendment. Matt Ross, a spokesperson for the agency, said the department is aware of the lawsuit and will review it along with the state’s attorney general’s office.
WASHINGTON STATE

