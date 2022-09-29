ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Forest, IL

The Daily Scoop

Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide

If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Rich Dykstra shares different furnace options

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/17/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to talk about different options you have when it comes to buying a furnace. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

PAWS Chicago’s mission to help animals impacted by Hurricane Ian

Susanna Wickham, CEO of PAWS Chicago, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how you can help support their efforts to help rescue animals impacted by Hurricane Ian. On October 4th, more than 50 pets from Florida will arrive at PAWS Chicago Medical Center to begin a new chapter in the city. You can learn more here.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Restaurants Where Northwestern Students Should Eat in Evanston

Evanston’s restaurants are eager to welcome Northwestern University students, often providing discounts if they can show their school ID. The college town offers everything students need, from coffee shops where they can study to fast-casual options for a quick bite between classes. There are also plenty of nicer restaurants perfect for a date or dinner with parents who are going to pick up the check. The school’s excellent reputation brings students from around the world, and Evanston’s culinary scene is just as diverse. Follow this list to get a great education in what the city has to offer.
EVANSTON, IL
lionnewspaper.com

Crumbl Cookies opens location in downtown La Grange

Crumbl Cookies, which started in 2017 as a small family-owned business in Utah, has grown exponentially over the past five years to become what it is today. With 585 locations across America, 1 North La Grange Rd. has just become their newest addition. Crumbl Cookies La Grange opened Sept. 15 at 8 a.m. While the shop has only been open for a short period of time, they have already made a sizable impact on the community, La Grange location co-owner Deborah Paton said.
LA GRANGE, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?

Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The pros and cons of selling your house as is

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/17/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about the decision to sell your home as is or do repairs before selling. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Weekend trips from Chicago to see fall color

Just like last year, our region had a pretty spectacular September. Following an incredibly mild August, we're not going to speculate on the October weather so we don't jinx anything for any of us. Still, just like last year, that beautiful weather tends to lull a person into a false...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Open House Chicago is more expansive than ever before

Steve Dale speaks with Chicago Architecture Foundation Director of Communications Sinhue Mendoza about the 12th Annual Open House Chicago. Sinhue explains that the event is essentially an open house for residents to explore buildings that they typically don’t have access to. The Chicago Open House is free and runs...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Weekend Break: Lake Forest Then and Now Auto Show

Join WGN’s Marcella Raymond in checking out the Then and Now Auto Show in Lake Forest that showcases antique and unique vehicles. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
LAKE FOREST, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Taste of Arlington Heights ~ Sept 30 and Oct 1

Arlington Heights: Your Fall Destination for Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment!. The Village of Arlington Heights is your home for Chicagoland’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment! Discover our one-of-a-kind Downtown ambiance with some of the most unique boutique stores in the Chicago suburbs. Live music, theater, and comedy are all showcased at the intimate Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. And savor Chicagoland’s best outdoor dining experience with Arlington Alfresco, concluding with live music, great eats, and family fun at Harmony Fest and the Taste of Arlington Heights on September 30 and October 1!
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to skillets and sweets

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Sunrise Breakfast & Lunch Restaurant. Located at 10643 S. Pulaski in Chicago, they are known for serving breakfast foods, like waffles, skillets, and Mickey Mouse pancakes. Lt. Haynes also reviews Beverly Bakery and Cafe, located at 10528 S. Western in Chicago. They are known for serving donuts, crepes, and have an extensive breakfast and lunch menu.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The cost of shipping supplies is rising

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/10/2022: President of Builder Supply Outlet Tom Jahnke joins the program to talk about the cost of shipping supplies going up this past year. To learn more about Builder Supply Outlet and what types of products they have go to buildersupplyoutlet.com or call 1-708-343-3900.
CHICAGO, IL

