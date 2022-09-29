Read full article on original website
Related
capitolwolf.com
Disabled and their paychecks
The state treasurer is calling attention to a savings program for disabled workers. Mike Frerichs, visiting Hope Vocational Academy in Springfield, told the story of a young woman with Down’s syndrome who worked for a law firm, delivering mail to the lawyers. “She would do it with a smile...
capitolwolf.com
Classroom violence
Blackboard Jungle, grade school edition. At the Springfield school board meeting Monday, teacher Sarah Peterman said the school year is thirty days old:. “And in those thirty days, my students have been hit, kicked, chased, evacuated from the classroom, and subjected to verbal threats,” said Peterman. “I personally have been scratched and knocked to the ground.
Comments / 1