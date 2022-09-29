ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
restonnow.com

Morning Notes

Special Education Disparities Persist in FCPS — “Students with disabilities in Fairfax County Public Schools perform substantially lower than their peers on standardized tests and face significantly higher rates of extended suspensions and expulsions, according to a new report on the school division’s special education program.” [DCist]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
restonnow.com

New Lake Anne House now open in Reston, providing housing for low-income seniors

After a nearly decade-long effort to redevelop a 1970s-era housing community, the Lake Anne House is finally open. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week to open the $86 million redevelopment project at 11444 North Shore Drive in Reston. The Lake Anne House is a 240-apartment complex for low-income seniors that is replacing the five-decade-old Lake Anne Fellowship House.
RESTON, VA
restonnow.com

New Route 7 travel lane opens earlier than expected in Reston

Drivers headed east on Route 7 in Reston can now get a small taste of what the road will be like once it’s fully widened. A third eastbound travel lane opened along a 2-mile stretch of Route 7 (also known as Leesburg Pike) from Reston Avenue to Riva Ridge Drive on Friday (Sept. 30), the Virginia Department of Transportation announced.
RESTON, VA
restonnow.com

Fairfax County must pay MWAA another $40M for Silver Line Phase II

With the Silver Line Phase II opening still in flux, Fairfax County is being asked to pay another $40 million. At its transportation committee meeting on Friday (Sept. 30), the Board of Supervisors got an update on the ramifications of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) agreeing in July to increase the budget for the Silver Line extension by $250 million.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy