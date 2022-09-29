ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 10/3

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. GALE WARNING IN EFFECT until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft. will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State

We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
The Jersey Shore Report has ended regular updates for 2022

As the calendar turns over to October and the chilly autumn wind begins to blow, it's time to bid a fond farewell to "beach season" at the Jersey Shore. The weather throughout this summer season was very hot, but also very dry. At least the daily threat of summertime thunderstorms was almost non-existent. We found plenty of warm, summery weather and refreshing water to offer an escape. Of course, every trip to New Jersey's beaches, every step in the sand, and every breath of salt air is extraordinarily special. Hopefully you have lots of summer memories to carry you through the cold winter months ahead.
Not Sure You Can Call NJ’s Favorite Spot To Fill The Tank A “Gas Station”

It probably comes as no shock to people that live within the vicinity of any Wawa location that it was named New Jersey's favorite gas station. That calls into question, though, what category of store residents of the Garden State would actually categorize the Wawa franchise as in the first place. Is Wawa really just a gas station? Those of us who grew up with it would have to disagree. After all, it's not like that's how the franchise originated.
New Jersey’s Absolutely Most Romantic Spot Has Now Been Revealed

The most romantic place in New Jersey has been revealed by a major website, and it's probably a place you'd never think of. There are so many absolutely romantic places all around the Garden State. That makes it pretty difficult to name just one as the most romantic spot in the whole state, but the website Cheapism has done just that.
Prosecutor: Lindenwold, NJ, Man Arrested for Murder Following Stand-off

Authorities in Camden County say a man was fatally shot Friday night and the person who allegedly pulled the trigger was arrested following a stand-off with police. 23-year-old Ronin Austin Nevels of Lindenwold has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose for killing 23-year-old Isaiah Shaw of Winslow Township, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office.
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

