Virginia State

Myself ME
5d ago

Dozen or more of my high school classmates living there living off of their parents leavings in their parents winter homes. Must be tough having rarely ever worked classmates homeless.

Metro News

Kids Count data shows another year of improvement in WV child poverty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia currently ranks 42nd nationwide in the overall economic well-being of children, which is up from 44th overall the previous year, according to the 2021 data book released Tuesday from West Virginia Kids Count. “We are moving in a positive direction,” said Tricia Kingery, executive...
KIDS
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Communities Anxious to Ramp Up ‘Tear Down’ Projects

Mercer County is one of 21 municipalities getting a total of more than $9 million in grant funding for unsound structure demolition. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event last Friday in the Mercer county town of Matoaka to announce the 21 West Virginia communities receiving more than $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across the state.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia tax surplus nearly halfway to $1 billion

CHARLESTON — As a debate over how to provide tax relief for West Virginians rages on, the state has collected just short of a half billion dollars in tax collections in the first three months of the current fiscal year. According to data the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee...
INCOME TAX
Metro News

WorkForce West Virginia set to host first of monthly virtual job fairs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WorkForce West Virginia is hosting a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs in the coming months with the first one set for Wednesday. The organization will hold one on the first Wednesday of every month from 12:00 – 3:00 pm, these events will kick from October 5 through June 2023.
POLITICS
wfxrtv.com

Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of localized flooding and potential wind gusts that could reach upwards of 40 to 50 miles per hour.
ENVIRONMENT
voiceofmotown.com

Governor Justice Wastes West Virginia Taxpayers Money on New Marshall Stadium

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia citizens will foot the bill for a brand new Marshall Thundering Herd baseball stadium after Governor Jim Justice gave the school a huge paycheck. Justice, 71, a Marshall University graduate, is the wealthiest person in the state of West Virginia with an estimated...
POLITICS
WDTV

Child nutrition, obesity in West Virginia is a growing concern

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Childhood nutrition and obesity continues to be an issue in West Virginia. According to State of Childhood Obesity, West Virginia is one of the most obese states in the nation. Mary-Ann Philips, a pediatrician with WVU Medicine, says she has seen obesity affecting youth more and...
HEALTH
Metro News

FEMA already on the ground in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency already has a team in West Virginia ahead of the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Mary Ann Tierney, Administrator of FEMA Region 3, said they are here and have been involved in storm preparations with the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

Second Accelerated Bridge Deck replacement scheduled on West Virginia Turnpike

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority will begin construction on the second of three Accelerated Bridge Deck (ABC) Replacement projects on the West Virginia Turnpike near Camp Creek. Construction will start at 6:00 pm on Sunday, October 9, at milepost 16.93 southbound. Crews expect to complete...
TRAFFIC
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday.   Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
KINGWOOD, WV

