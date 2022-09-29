Read full article on original website
COVID metrics looking good, but 10 more deaths in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported 10 more COVID deaths Tuesday, but the active case count was at 1,028, the hospital count was under 200, and the map was almost all green — all signs that the virus' grip is easing, at least for now. The...
West Virginia Herb Association conference set Oct. 15 at Jackson's Mill
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Herb Association’s fall 2022 conference will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15 at Jackson’s Mill. The cost for the full day of workshops is $25 for non-members and $20 for members. Children under 12 accompanied by a paying adult are free. Meals are not included, so bring your own lunch, mug, and water bottle. Coffee, tea and water will be provided.
Marion Co., West Virginia, BOE approves of annual $10,000 LSIC funding to all schools, $800 stipend to employees
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Board of Education has approved annual funding of $10,000 for each of the county’s Local School Improvement Councils, as well as an $800 stipend for school system employees. Funds for both expenditures come from the excess levy. Each council regularly...
West Virginia fall turkey hunting season opens Saturday
FARMINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s fall hunting season for wild turkey is scheduled to open Saturday in all 55 counties. The season will last through Oct. 16. It will be extended for an additional week in seven counties from Oct. 24 to 30, and for three additional weeks in 14 counties from Oct. 24 to Nov. 13, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.
Robinson Grand set to host Born & Bred Concert Series featuring West Virginia talent
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Born & Bred Concert Series will kick off Saturday at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center (RGPAC) to celebrate West Virginia artists. Born & Bred was started as a festival in Grafton, but has since been changed to a series.
17th & final defendant sentenced in fed probe of multi-state drug organization
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Leo Antoine Smith, 38, of Cross Lanes, was sentenced today to 11 years and eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine. Smith is the final major defendant to be sentenced in connection...
Ohio schools focus on safety awareness with events during School Safety Month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio schools are focused on increasing public awareness that all residents play a role in keeping schools safe for students during the inaugural Ohio School Safety Month. “This month is an opportunity for schools to increase public awareness of school safety programs and policies,” said Ohio...
4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt
MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University...
Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida's faith but can't destroy it
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — In darkness and despair, there were flickers of light and hope, even for Jane Compton who lost her home and possessions to Hurricane Ian’s wrath. As the storm approached last week, she and her husband found sanctuary at their Baptist church, huddling with fellow parishioners through wind, rain and worry.
AllTrails Launches First of its Kind Partnership with West Virginia to Empower Travelers to Explore the Outdoors
CHARLESTON, W.Va.— In celebration of the first week of fall, the number one global trails app, AllTrails and the West Virginia Department of Tourism are announcing a partnership to make it easier than ever for nature lovers to explore the state’s 1,500+ diverse, world-class hiking trails which span mountains, rivers, waterfalls, the nation’s newest National Park, and more this fall. This partnership is the first of its kind for the most trusted and used digital guide to the outdoors.
Sept Tax Revenue Graphic 10-03-22.png
CHARLESTON — As a debate over how to provide tax relief for West Virginians rages on, the st…
Election 2022-Redistricting-Alabama
African Americans account for about 27% of Alabama's population but are the majority in just one of the state’s seven congressional districts. This map shows Alabama's congressional districts and areas with larger Black and white populations within them.
W.Va. tax surplus nearly halfway to $1 billion, spurring more debate on tax cut proposals
CHARLESTON — As a debate over how to provide tax relief for West Virginians rages on, the state has collected just short of a half billion dollars in tax collections in the first three months of the current fiscal year. According to data the state Senate Finance Committee released...
Kelly, Hobbs face different prospects in crucial Ariz. races
PHOENIX (AP) — A year ago, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was all over cable news, building a national profile as a defender of democracy and raking in cash for her campaign for governor. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, newly elected to finish the late John McCain’s...
