West Virginia Herb Association conference set Oct. 15 at Jackson's Mill

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Herb Association’s fall 2022 conference will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15 at Jackson’s Mill. The cost for the full day of workshops is $25 for non-members and $20 for members. Children under 12 accompanied by a paying adult are free. Meals are not included, so bring your own lunch, mug, and water bottle. Coffee, tea and water will be provided.
West Virginia fall turkey hunting season opens Saturday

FARMINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s fall hunting season for wild turkey is scheduled to open Saturday in all 55 counties. The season will last through Oct. 16. It will be extended for an additional week in seven counties from Oct. 24 to 30, and for three additional weeks in 14 counties from Oct. 24 to Nov. 13, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.
Ohio schools focus on safety awareness with events during School Safety Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio schools are focused on increasing public awareness that all residents play a role in keeping schools safe for students during the inaugural Ohio School Safety Month. “This month is an opportunity for schools to increase public awareness of school safety programs and policies,” said Ohio...
4-vehicle crash on Ohio interstate kills inmate; others hurt

MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University...
Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida's faith but can't destroy it

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — In darkness and despair, there were flickers of light and hope, even for Jane Compton who lost her home and possessions to Hurricane Ian’s wrath. As the storm approached last week, she and her husband found sanctuary at their Baptist church, huddling with fellow parishioners through wind, rain and worry.
AllTrails Launches First of its Kind Partnership with West Virginia to Empower Travelers to Explore the Outdoors

CHARLESTON, W.Va.— In celebration of the first week of fall, the number one global trails app, AllTrails and the West Virginia Department of Tourism are announcing a partnership to make it easier than ever for nature lovers to explore the state’s 1,500+ diverse, world-class hiking trails which span mountains, rivers, waterfalls, the nation’s newest National Park, and more this fall. This partnership is the first of its kind for the most trusted and used digital guide to the outdoors.
Election 2022-Redistricting-Alabama

African Americans account for about 27% of Alabama's population but are the majority in just one of the state’s seven congressional districts. This map shows Alabama's congressional districts and areas with larger Black and white populations within them.
Kelly, Hobbs face different prospects in crucial Ariz. races

PHOENIX (AP) — A year ago, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was all over cable news, building a national profile as a defender of democracy and raking in cash for her campaign for governor. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, newly elected to finish the late John McCain’s...
