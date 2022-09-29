Read full article on original website
1 driver killed following head-on crash in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash Sunday. Luther Jordan, 67, of Westwood, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the two-vehicle wreck on West North Bend Road, Springfield Township Police Captain Nick Peterson wrote in a news release. Jordan was driving...
Serious injury semi crash closes NB I-75 in NKY overnight
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A serious injury crash shut down northbound Interstate 75 in Walton overnight, according to Boone County dispatchers. The crash was reported between a semi-tractor-trailer and vehicle south of the Richwood exit just after midnight, closing all lanes until 4 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers say. Traffic remains clogged...
Motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was killed in a Warren County crash over the weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on State Route 73 near U.S. Route 42 in Wayne Township. Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights was operating a...
Teen driver charged in UC student’s death had extensive criminal history
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - The teen driver charged in last week’s crash that killed one University of Cincinnati student and injured another was previously charged in a police pursuit last year that sent a Boone County sheriff’s deputy to the hospital. Both incidents involved stolen cars, and in both...
Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday. The teen, whose name was...
19-year-old burglar stabbed, arrested: Hamilton County Sheriff
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested Sunday after a verbal argument led to a stabbing incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. Officers were dispatched to a Pontius Avenue house around 11:20 a.m. where they found Cody Ray Otto, 19, with stab wounds and Ron Sipple, 42, with minor injuries in a resident’s home.
Juvenile in critical condition after crash involving semi in Cold Spring
A two-vehicle accident involving a semi-tractor trailer and a SUV left one juvenile in critical condition, Sunday evening in Cold Spring.
Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
WATCH: Truck crashes into Alabama Fish Bar in OTR
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Videos and photos show the moments after a truck crashed into Alabama Fish Bar on Tuesday. The restaurant on Race Street in Over-the-Rhine was not open long before a Nissan Titan barreled through the front entrance. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time. However,...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after 4-vehicle crash in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist was flown to UC Medical Center with serious injuries after he was struck by three cars Saturday afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmain McGuffey confirmed. The crash occurred in the 11700 block of U.S. 42 when a driver of a Kia Soul attempted to turn...
Motorcyclist transported to hospital after wreck in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - At least one person was transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash occurred in Sharonville, according to police. Sharonville police confirmed the wreck occurred at 11702 Lebanon Rd. The condition of the victim is unclear at this time. Police are currently investigating the...
Police investigate North Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
Warren County driver hit by airborne gallon of milk
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - It isn’t the last thing you expect to happen when you’re driving, but it’s close. Someone got hit in Warren County last weekend with a gallon jug of milk, according to Clearcreek Township police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday as two...
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman facing charges in connection with the death of her 6-week-old baby is wanted by police, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges after the infant died on June 22 due to co-sleeping, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced last month.
Three shot in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after three people were shot in Avondale overnight. It was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Carplin Place near Reading Road. Two of the shooting victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in ambulances,...
Man accused of exposing himself to 3 kids outside OTR gas station
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are trying to identify a man accused of exposing himself to three kids outside an Over-the-Rhine gas station. A mother went to the Shell station on E. Liberty Street to fill up her van with gas, Cincinnati police explained. When she went inside to pay,...
Woman accused of using pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was indicted on felonious assault and endangering children charges after allegedly using her dog to attack a 6-year-old girl. The charges against Cassie Thierauf, 38, stem from an incident that happened on Aug. 25 at a Lebanon home, according to court documents from Warren County.
Man shot outside Oakley IHOP sentenced for illegally possessing pistol modified by 3D printer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man will spend a little more than three years in jail for illegally possessing a pistol converted into an automatic weapon using a 3D printer that he later used in self-defense outside of the Oakley IHOP. Gionni Dews, 23, was working at the 24/7 restaurant on...
BODYCAM: Suspect allegedly steals car, leads police on foot pursuit at Monroe Premium Outlets parking lot
MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - Monroe police released a video Sunday showing a suspect leading officers on a foot pursuit at the Premium Outlets after they received a report of a stolen vehicle. On Aug. 20, police were called to the mall parking lot after the victim reported their car stolen....
Jury selection begins in West Chester quadruple homicide case
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A man accused of gunning down his wife, her parents and her aunt inside their Butler County residence more than three years ago is going on trial. Jury selection started Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court before Judge Greg Howard. Gurpreet Singh, 40, is...
