ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

16th Annual AccessABILITY Fest comes to Hemisfair Park

SAN ANTONIO – The AccessABILITY Festival took over Hemisfair Park on Saturday. It was an event that formed part of San Antonio’s fabric for the past 16 years. “We are out here just to celebrate one segment of diversity of the San Antonio community, and that is the disability community here today,” said Melanie Cawthon, executive director of disABILITYsa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest

HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
KSAT 12

Curtain is closing on Starline Costumes, shop is closing after 50 years

SAN ANTONIO – A popular costume sale and rental shop will be permanently closing its doors after five decades. Starline Costumes, located at 1286 Bandera Road, made the announcement Sunday on social media. “After 50 years of costuming throughout South Texas and creating mascots for customers nationwide, it’s the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Whataburger debuts breakfast bowl, new milkshake for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger has released two new menu items for the fall season. The San Antonio-based burger chain on Monday said it is offering breakfast bowls and white chocolate raspberry shakes for a limited time. The bowl includes a biscuit, scrambled eggs, two hashbrowns, gravy and shredded cheese...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Parade#Accessability Fest#Sunny Sauceda
KSAT 12

Treasure trove of Latino civil rights history can be found at UTSA

SAN ANTONIO – When it comes to the Mexican-American experience in San Antonio and South Texas, the UTSA Libraries Special Collections is considered the library of record, said director Amy Rushing. The Mexican-American or Chicano civil rights movement that flourished in San Antonio and South Texas in the 60s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
KSAT 12

Donate blood, get a Halloween T-shirt

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue is looking to treat blood donors this Halloween. Through October, donors will take home a Halloween donor T-shirt of their choice. Recent traumas have caused steep decreases in the community blood supply and led to multiple days last week with less than a one-day community blood supply, according to a new release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio remembers 109-year-old community leader during homegoing service

SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and members of the community held a homegoing service for 109-year-old Gertha Murphy Saturday at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church in San Antonio. “Throughout all of her 109 years, she was in an organization in some way, giving back in some way,” said Yvonne Scott, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. sister of Murphy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

What is actually recycled in San Antonio? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a question that might start a household debate; what can be recycled and what can’t?. San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the U.S., meaning we produce a lot of trash. However, two local recycling facilities are making a significant dent in the amount of recyclable material that ends up in landfills.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Embers in fire pit lead to house fire on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Embers from a fire pit led to a blaze at a woman’s house on the Northwest Side early Monday morning. San Antonio firefighters responded to the home in the 100 block of Thomas Jefferson Drive, near Jefferson High School and Wilson Boulevard, at 4 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Raccoon to blame for power outage in Seguin on Saturday

SEGUIN, Texas – It was a weird weekend in Seguin thanks to a pesky raccoon. Nearly half the city was temporarily without power Saturday night after a raccoon made its way into a Lower Colorado River Authority transformer. Crews from the LCRA worked with the Seguin Electrical Department to...
SEGUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy