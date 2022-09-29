SAN ANTONIO – The AccessABILITY Festival took over Hemisfair Park on Saturday. It was an event that formed part of San Antonio’s fabric for the past 16 years. “We are out here just to celebrate one segment of diversity of the San Antonio community, and that is the disability community here today,” said Melanie Cawthon, executive director of disABILITYsa.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO