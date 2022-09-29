Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
16th Annual AccessABILITY Fest comes to Hemisfair Park
SAN ANTONIO – The AccessABILITY Festival took over Hemisfair Park on Saturday. It was an event that formed part of San Antonio’s fabric for the past 16 years. “We are out here just to celebrate one segment of diversity of the San Antonio community, and that is the disability community here today,” said Melanie Cawthon, executive director of disABILITYsa.
KSAT 12
One of the longest light tunnels in the world is returning to the San Antonio area this holiday season
SELMA, Texas – The drive-thru holiday light display known as the Light Park is returning to the San Antonio area for a second year. Officials with the Light Park announced Monday that discounted pre-season tickets are now on sale. Pre-season tickets are discounted to $28 per vehicle and are...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo offering $8 admission Tuesday for Bexar County residents
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is hosting another locals day for Bexar County residents on Tuesday. Locals can hit up the No. 1 zoo in Texas on July 29 for just $8. Admission is regularly $23.50 for adults and $18.57 for children ages 3 to 11. Discounted...
KSAT 12
Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest
HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
KSAT 12
Curtain is closing on Starline Costumes, shop is closing after 50 years
SAN ANTONIO – A popular costume sale and rental shop will be permanently closing its doors after five decades. Starline Costumes, located at 1286 Bandera Road, made the announcement Sunday on social media. “After 50 years of costuming throughout South Texas and creating mascots for customers nationwide, it’s the...
KSAT 12
Barbie Malibu Truck Tour stopping at San Antonio’s Shops at La Cantera this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Hey Barbie fans, the 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is making a stop in San Antonio. The pop-up will be at the Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. outside Barnes & Noble. The truck will be selling retro-inspired merchandise in honor of...
KSAT 12
Whataburger debuts breakfast bowl, new milkshake for limited time
SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger has released two new menu items for the fall season. The San Antonio-based burger chain on Monday said it is offering breakfast bowls and white chocolate raspberry shakes for a limited time. The bowl includes a biscuit, scrambled eggs, two hashbrowns, gravy and shredded cheese...
KSAT 12
Enchanted Rock will be closed periodically this fall and winter to allow permitted hunts
SAN ANTONIO – The Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be closed for several days this fall and winter to allow hunters to use the property. During these days, which will happen periodically through February, only permitted hunters will be allowed at the park, according to a Facebook post.
KSAT 12
San Antonio sphynx cat makes America’s Favorite Pet quarterfinals
San Antonio – A San Antonio’s woman’s cat has made it to the finals of America’s Favorite Pet. Mona Schwartz is seeking the city’s support in hopes that her sphynx cat, Will Beerus, wins the competition. The voting starts Monday and ends on Oct. 13...
KSAT 12
Fresh fit leads to fresh start: San Antonio nonprofit provides free, new clothing to at-risk youths
SAN ANTONIO – The right fit can make all the difference and a local nonprofit is providing free, new clothes and shoes to at-risk youth in our area with hopes of inspiring them to feel more confident at school and around friends. Cathy Hamilton started San Antonio Threads in...
KSAT 12
Earn-a-Bike program strives to help kids be active, learn healthy lifestyles
SAN ANTONIO – Earn-a-Bike is a local nonprofit aimed at helping kids and families in the San Antonio area learn about healthy lifestyles, being active as well as responsibility. There is a fundraising ride taking place this weekend called the “Wheelmen 100″, and one of the members involved is...
KSAT 12
Treasure trove of Latino civil rights history can be found at UTSA
SAN ANTONIO – When it comes to the Mexican-American experience in San Antonio and South Texas, the UTSA Libraries Special Collections is considered the library of record, said director Amy Rushing. The Mexican-American or Chicano civil rights movement that flourished in San Antonio and South Texas in the 60s...
KSAT 12
Donate blood, get a Halloween T-shirt
SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Blood & Tissue is looking to treat blood donors this Halloween. Through October, donors will take home a Halloween donor T-shirt of their choice. Recent traumas have caused steep decreases in the community blood supply and led to multiple days last week with less than a one-day community blood supply, according to a new release.
KSAT 12
San Antonio remembers 109-year-old community leader during homegoing service
SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and members of the community held a homegoing service for 109-year-old Gertha Murphy Saturday at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church in San Antonio. “Throughout all of her 109 years, she was in an organization in some way, giving back in some way,” said Yvonne Scott, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. sister of Murphy.
KSAT 12
What is actually recycled in San Antonio? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a question that might start a household debate; what can be recycled and what can’t?. San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the U.S., meaning we produce a lot of trash. However, two local recycling facilities are making a significant dent in the amount of recyclable material that ends up in landfills.
KSAT 12
Local Health Care nonprofit helps bring over 30 food pantries across the city and wants to expand
SAN ANTONIO – A local health care nonprofit is tackling hunger and food insecurity by installing mini food pantries across the city. Since starting the project last year, Community First Health Plans has built over 30 food pantries and is impacting area schools, including Harlandale ISD. “We all know...
KSAT 12
Friendship turns deadly for 2 young women: South Texas Crime Stories
🎙 WATCH THE NEW EPISODE. Heather Ann Willms was enjoying life, she graduated from O’Connor High School in 2001 and had attended San Antonio College and Texas Lutheran University. She had five siblings and was admired by many friends, including Jose Baldomero Flores, who she and her family...
KSAT 12
Embers in fire pit lead to house fire on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Embers from a fire pit led to a blaze at a woman’s house on the Northwest Side early Monday morning. San Antonio firefighters responded to the home in the 100 block of Thomas Jefferson Drive, near Jefferson High School and Wilson Boulevard, at 4 a.m.
KSAT 12
Another raccoon knocked out power to significant portion of Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – A large portion of the city of Seguin was without power on Monday for the second time in three days, and officials said the same critter is to blame — a raccoon. Nearly half the city was temporarily without power Saturday night after a raccoon...
KSAT 12
Raccoon to blame for power outage in Seguin on Saturday
SEGUIN, Texas – It was a weird weekend in Seguin thanks to a pesky raccoon. Nearly half the city was temporarily without power Saturday night after a raccoon made its way into a Lower Colorado River Authority transformer. Crews from the LCRA worked with the Seguin Electrical Department to...
