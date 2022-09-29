History has had its eyes on All Elite Wrestling for the past few weeks. The young promotion underwent its first big test following AEW All Out, which featured then-AEW World Champion CM Punk bashing a number of his co-workers, including three men with executive positions, in a press conference. This led to those three executives, AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, confronting Punk in his locker room, which led to a physical altercation. Since this backstage fight went down, all involved have been suspended while a third-party investigation goes down. Those who were reportedly only trying to break up the fight have since returned to AEW, such as Christopher Daniels and Brandon Cutler, but the Bucks, Omega, and Punk have not been seen since.

