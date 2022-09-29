Read full article on original website
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
Watch AEW's Darby Allin Jump Off a 92-Foot Waterfall
AEW's Darby Allin is known for performing insane stunts when he's not competing in a wrestling ring. The former TNT Champion uploaded a new video on Sunday revealing he recently jumped off a 92-foot waterfall into the lake below. There's no word of Allin dealing with an injury, so it looks like he pulled this one off unscathed. Allin has recently been appearing at Nitro Circus events, performing a stunt where he does a backflip off a ramp while riding a tricycle.
Tony Khan Praises Current "Stable" AEW Locker Room
History has had its eyes on All Elite Wrestling for the past few weeks. The young promotion underwent its first big test following AEW All Out, which featured then-AEW World Champion CM Punk bashing a number of his co-workers, including three men with executive positions, in a press conference. This led to those three executives, AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, confronting Punk in his locker room, which led to a physical altercation. Since this backstage fight went down, all involved have been suspended while a third-party investigation goes down. Those who were reportedly only trying to break up the fight have since returned to AEW, such as Christopher Daniels and Brandon Cutler, but the Bucks, Omega, and Punk have not been seen since.
AEW's Miro to Appear on Tonight's East New York Premiere on CBS
AEW star Miro (real name Miroslav Barnyashev) will appear in tonight's premiere of the new CBS drama East New York on Sunday night. "The Redeemer" plays the character Nikolai Dushkin and was shown in the series' first trailer being interrogated and asking for a lawyer. The Bulgarian star was absent from AEW programming for a good chunk of 2022, partially due to him pursuing acting roles like this.
WWE Raw: Everything Planned for Tonight's Episode (Oct. 3, 2022)
This week's Monday Night Raw serves as the Red Brand's go-home show for Saturday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Philadelphia. And, as has been the case since Paul Levesque took over WWE's booking, a handful of matches have been confirmed for the episode well in advance. The big headlining angles will include Bianca Belair and Bayley signing the contract for their Raw Women's Championship Ladder Match and a face-to-face between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The latter has a bit of a twist thrown in as neither man can touch each other or they'll be pulled from the scheduled Fight Pit Match on Saturday. It was announced over the weekend that Daniel Cormier will serve as the special guest referee.
Report: Another Sign That WWE SmackDown Star Is Switching Back to Old Persona
One of NXT's standout gimmicks is set to join the WWE SmackDown roster. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Max Dupri, the leader of Maximum Male Models, is now listed as LA Knight on WWE's internal roster. Dupri has been teasing a return to his NXT gimmick on recent episodes of SmackDown, seemingly twitching after hearing "LA" and making particular note of the word "night" in a recent backstage promo. Those teases culminated in this past Friday's edition of SmackDown, which featured Knight turning on Mace and Mansoor backstage. He shoved Mansoor to the ground while lecturing the faction, citing frustrations with their focus on posing instead of winning championships.
Should WWE Add a Midcard Women's Championship?
WWE's Women's Division currently has three championships for its main roster Women's Division — the Raw, SmackDown and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. But one thing the Women's Division is still lacking compared to their male counterparts is a midcard championship similar to the Intercontinental, United States and NXT North American Championships. Raquel Gonzalez, who recently held the women's tag titles alongside Aliyah, pitched the idea while talking with NBC Sports Boston recently.
Hulk Hogan Reacts to Antonio Inoki's Passing
The wrestling world lost one of its legends late last week. Antonio Inoki, a multi-time champion and founder of New Japan Pro Wrestling, passed away at the age of 79. Inoki is no stranger to success within the professional wrestling world, as he aforementioned creation of NJPW allowed the sport to reach unprecedented heights in the far east. As a wrestler, Inoki competed in high-caliber matches against the likes of Bob Backlund and Muhammad Ali. The wrestling world mourned the loss of Inoki over this past weekend, and now another WWE Hall of Famer has shared his condolences.
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat's Opponents Revealed For His Return Match
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will wrestle his first match in 12 years at Big Time Wrestling's Nov. 27 event at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The match was officially confirmed on Sunday as a six-man tag match, pitting Steamboat with AEW's FTR against Jay Lethal (in his Black Machismo persona), Brock Anderson and a mystery opponent. The matches bears an odd resemblance to the Ric Flair's Last Match event from earlier this year, which was originally supposed to see "The Nature Boy" team with FTR to face Steamboat and The Rock 'N' Roll Express. Steamboat turned down the match offer, resulting in Flair teaming with Andrade El Idolo to face Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.
WWE Raw: Solving the Clues From Tonight's White Rabbit QR Code (Oct. 3)
WWE's latest "White Rabbit" tease dropped during this week's Monday Night Raw. Early into the show's second hour, Candice LeRae could be seen walking backstage. But just as she began to approach Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss the feed started to give out before the code flashed across the screen for a few seconds. The show then continued as normal.
Seth Rollins Reflects on His Fan Attack From Last Year
Seth Rollins was infamously attacked by a fan on the entrance ramp of the Barclays Center last November during an episode of Monday Night Raw. He was able to quickly bring the attacker to the ground and stall until referees and security guards swarmed the scene to take the attacker away. The attacker was later revealed to be a 24-year-old fan who had been scammed online by someone he thought was Rollins. "The Visionary" recently opened up about the incident in an interview with Ariel Helwani.
Andrade El Idolo Talks About His Time in AEW So Far, Then Gets Into Twitter Beef With Sammy Guevara
Andrade El Idolo's recent social media activity has led fans to believe he's unhappy with his current position in AEW, using hashtags like "FreeElIdolo" while favoriting fan tweets that talk about him going back to WWE. He'll compete in a match on this week's AEW Rampage against The Dark Order's 10 with his AEW career on the line. He also recently spoke with Mas Luchas and described his time in AEW as "stagnant."
Current AEW Champion Calls Out Tony Khan for Lack of Booking
AEW's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) successfully defended their IWGP Tag Tea Championships against Aussie Open during New Japan's Royal Quest II event on Saturday night. After the bout, Harwood grabbed a microphone and addressed the elephant in the room regarding their recent AEW booking — "First things first. Tony Khan, we still work for you. Book us, brother."
