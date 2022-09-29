Read full article on original website
Halloween Hours Set In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Halloween is less than a month away, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown have finalized times for trick-or-treaters. Traditionally the time frame for Halloween within city limits ranges from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., this year the public safety committee had considered different hours for the spooky night.
Litter Box Bathroom Rumors Potentially Harmful To Trans Students
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Schools all across the country are facing a similar rumor, that they are implementing a litter box for students who identify as furries, and why misinformation is harmful. WNY News Now spoke to a self-identifying furry on this matter, and they explained why...
Jamestown Lawmakers Shift Focus, Eye Police Upgrades To Combat Crime
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Lawmakers in Jamestown are restructuring how their American Rescue Plan Act funding is spent, and possibly, looking to improve resources for the city police department in hopes of combating crime. Last month, residents spoke out about the rise in crime locally and called...
Battery Production Plant Slated To Bring 250 Jobs To Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – A battery production plant is slated to bring up to 250 jobs to southern Chautauqua County. Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday Electrovaya, Inc., a producer of lithium-ion batteries for transportation and utility storage, is opening its first U.S. plant as part of an expansion in the Town of Ellicott.
New Skate Park Opens In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A new public skatepark is now open in the City of Jamestown, with locals coming together over the weekend to celebrate the grand opening. Local youth christen the JTNY Power House Skate Park on Saturday. Brainchild of Jamestown Skate Products owner Pete Scheira, fundraising began over 12-years-ago when he pitched the idea to then Mayor Sam Teresi.
Jamestown Man Arrested For Reckless Driving, DWI
App users, tap here to watch video. Busti, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly recklessly driving while intoxicated in the Town of Busti. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department were dispatched in search for a Gray Chevy Cruze that reportedly was...
Jamestown Police Looking For Stolen Traffic Cone
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a theft of an elementary school traffic cone. JPD released a video showing a white SUV stopping in front of Lincoln Elementary School, an individual then got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and took one of the school’s unique traffic cones. The suspect then returned to the vehicle and left the area.
Dunkirk Man Sentenced In Connection With A Residential Burglary
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old Dunkirk man will serve up to seven years in state prison after he was sentenced in connection with a residential burglary on Monday. In November 2021, Thomas Fafinski was accused of breaking-into an apartment in the City of Dunkirk and stealing...
Sheriff: Jamestown Man Found With Drugs, Intention To Sell
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested last Friday after being caught with a large amount of drugs, money, and scales. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Jamestown Police Department SWAT team and the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant on a room at the Clarion Pointe Hotel in the town of Ellicott.
Inmate Allegedly Busted With Fentanyl
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 31-year-old woman was allegedly busted with fentanyl while incarcerated at the Chautauqua County Jail. Back on September 17, corrections officers say they allegedly found Karlie Hallett to be in possession of the drug. Following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, Hallett...
A Bit Warmer Through Mid-Week, Colder Air Returns By Friday
JAMESTOWN – High pressure will keep us mainly dry through Thursday with temperatures slowly warming through mid-week. A cold front is still on track to bring in showers and much cooler weather by the end of the week. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue through the afternoon on...
