Interesting Engineering

Princeton scientists overcome key setback in achieving nuclear fusion

Physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have taken a critical step forward toward achieving nuclear fusion by pinpointing the source of the collapse of heat that precedes disruptions that can damage tokamak fusion facilities, according to a press release by the institution published this Tuesday. This development could overcome one of the most critical challenges that future fusion facilities face now and in the future.
globalspec.com

Watch as researchers explore an untapped reserve of oil and gas resources

Modern societies are still very much dependent on oil and gas resources for their smooth functioning. However, natural oil and gas resources are limited and non-renewable. In order to keep up with the growing demand for hydrocarbons, a secure alternate sources of natural oil and gas needs to be discovered. Fortunately, a massive and mostly untapped reserve of oil and gas does exist.
