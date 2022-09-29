ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheSpoon

A Robot-Powered Pasta Restaurant in Tokyo is Just the Beginning for Startup TechMagic

Back in 2017, I was in Tokyo for the first SKS Japan and thought I’d look around to see if I could find any robot-powered restaurants. I didn’t have much luck. In fact, about the only one that showed up during my search was a tourist attraction in Shinjuku, which wasn’t so much a robot restaurant as it was a dinner theater show that could only be described as Care Bears meets Mad Max Fury Road.
TheSpoon

UAE Installs Bread-Dispensing Robots Around Dubai To Help Feed Those in Need

LBX Food Robotics (formerly known as LeBread Xpress) announced today they have partnered with The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) Foundation to install bread-dispensing robots throughout Dubai to help feed those in food insecure situations. The custom-built Bake Xpress machines will provide a selection of complimentary local breads and pitas and will give customers the ability to make voluntary monetary donations.
TheSpoon

Millo’s New Motorless Blender Features ‘Magnetic Air Drive’

Founded in 2015, Millo is a food tech appliance company that jumped into the market with an innovative small blender that produced smoothies and other blended concoctions with a quiet motor. As company Adam Trakselis, CEO, told The Spoon that the idea for the initial product came from the fact that the machine he used for his post-exercise blended beverages was so loud it woke his family. “So I would have to wait until everyone wakes up to use the blender.”
TheSpoon

Asia Pacific Leads in Plant-Based Meat IP According to Report

While many think innovation in plant-based meat is a fairly recent phenomenon, companies, researchers and entrepreneurs have looking for ways to leverage plants as an alternative to animal agriculture since the sixties. However, there’s no doubt the pace of innovation has accelerated in recent decades amidst a worsening climate crisis...
TheSpoon

Israel’s BioBetter Gets Funding for its Tobacco Plant Protein Technology

Analysts predict the value of the cultured meat market will reach $2.8 billion in 2030, which isn’t bad for a sector that has yet to produce a viable mass consumer product. While many global regulatory agencies decide if/when to give lab-grown beef, chicken, fish, etc., the green light, there is no shortage of companies working on supporting this nascent space.
TheSpoon

Israel’s Profuse Technology Raises $2.5M for Technology That Lowers Cost of Cultured Meat

As the world awaits the arrival of cultured meat, manufacturers and their suppliers strategize to cope with the realities of this potentially mammoth market. Infrastructure and product scaling for growth remain a challenge from the supply side. Still, concerns over the pricing of lab-grown meat, poultry, and seafood might be the most significant roadblock to consumer acceptance.
TheSpoon

Pat Brown’s New Job is to Build a Moonshot Factory For Food

This week we learned Pat Brown is leaving his role as Chief Science Officer at Impossible Foods to start a new research arm within the company, tentatively called Impossible Labs. According to an email obtained by Insider, Impossible Labs’ goal is “to focus on the transformative innovation that will propel...
