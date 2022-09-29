Read full article on original website
A Robot-Powered Pasta Restaurant in Tokyo is Just the Beginning for Startup TechMagic
Back in 2017, I was in Tokyo for the first SKS Japan and thought I’d look around to see if I could find any robot-powered restaurants. I didn’t have much luck. In fact, about the only one that showed up during my search was a tourist attraction in Shinjuku, which wasn’t so much a robot restaurant as it was a dinner theater show that could only be described as Care Bears meets Mad Max Fury Road.
Fresh Portal Is a Tech-Powered Take on the Old-Timey Milk Door
When I first saw the Fresh Portal at CES, I thought it made a whole lotta sense. After all, what food-ordering families wouldn’t appreciate the ability to keep groceries or restaurant-delivered food cold or warm until they arrive home from work?. But the idea behind the Fresh Portal isn’t...
UAE Installs Bread-Dispensing Robots Around Dubai To Help Feed Those in Need
LBX Food Robotics (formerly known as LeBread Xpress) announced today they have partnered with The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) Foundation to install bread-dispensing robots throughout Dubai to help feed those in food insecure situations. The custom-built Bake Xpress machines will provide a selection of complimentary local breads and pitas and will give customers the ability to make voluntary monetary donations.
Vienna’s LIVIN Farms Receives €6 million to Upcycle Food Waste Into Insect-Powered Protein
Turning food waste into a usable commodity might seem like magic, but it’s a reality for companies such as Vienna-based LIVIN farms. The company has announced a €6 million Series A round led by venture Investor Peter Luerssen, allowing it to expand its team and solution. As a...
Woman shares a way to fold fitted sheets, leaving the internet baffled
If there's one thing that almost everyone in a houshold has dealt with it's trying to fold a fitted sheet. Amazingly, this woman folds one as if it were a regular bed sheet. How does she do this?
Millo’s New Motorless Blender Features ‘Magnetic Air Drive’
Founded in 2015, Millo is a food tech appliance company that jumped into the market with an innovative small blender that produced smoothies and other blended concoctions with a quiet motor. As company Adam Trakselis, CEO, told The Spoon that the idea for the initial product came from the fact that the machine he used for his post-exercise blended beverages was so loud it woke his family. “So I would have to wait until everyone wakes up to use the blender.”
Asia Pacific Leads in Plant-Based Meat IP According to Report
While many think innovation in plant-based meat is a fairly recent phenomenon, companies, researchers and entrepreneurs have looking for ways to leverage plants as an alternative to animal agriculture since the sixties. However, there’s no doubt the pace of innovation has accelerated in recent decades amidst a worsening climate crisis...
Three things you should never cook in the airfryer, from an airfryer food fan and recipe maker
Airfryers are becoming more and more popular, with Curries even reporting a surge in people flocking to buy the handy small appliance. We are all obsessed with our airfryers these days, especially since finding out how much more energy efficient they are to run compared to an oven. An airfryer...
Israel’s BioBetter Gets Funding for its Tobacco Plant Protein Technology
Analysts predict the value of the cultured meat market will reach $2.8 billion in 2030, which isn’t bad for a sector that has yet to produce a viable mass consumer product. While many global regulatory agencies decide if/when to give lab-grown beef, chicken, fish, etc., the green light, there is no shortage of companies working on supporting this nascent space.
Israel’s Profuse Technology Raises $2.5M for Technology That Lowers Cost of Cultured Meat
As the world awaits the arrival of cultured meat, manufacturers and their suppliers strategize to cope with the realities of this potentially mammoth market. Infrastructure and product scaling for growth remain a challenge from the supply side. Still, concerns over the pricing of lab-grown meat, poultry, and seafood might be the most significant roadblock to consumer acceptance.
Pat Brown’s New Job is to Build a Moonshot Factory For Food
This week we learned Pat Brown is leaving his role as Chief Science Officer at Impossible Foods to start a new research arm within the company, tentatively called Impossible Labs. According to an email obtained by Insider, Impossible Labs’ goal is “to focus on the transformative innovation that will propel...
The 5 Best Dishwashers of 2022
Our top pick is the Bosch 300 Series Dishwasher because it offers luxury features at a more reasonable price.
Air Fryer Apple Fries
These Air Fryer Apple Fries are a sweet and crunchy snack or dessert that can be made in minutes with just a small amount of ingredients!. I love all things apple! These apple fries ended up being a huge hit in my house. I've lost count how many times I've made them since! Air Fryer Apple Fries are a tasty way to turn apples into an even sweeter treat. Kids absolutely love these (along with adults!) Serve them up with a dipping sauce or not - it's up to you! These are the perfect autumn recipe to whip up using all those leftover apples. If you enjoy using your air fryer as much as I do then this Air Fryer Apple Fries recipe is the one you need!
