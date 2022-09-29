ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Dickinson County YMCA will host open house Wednesday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA in Dickinson County will host an open house on Wednesday. Perspective members can tour the facility, sample workout equipment and meet the staff. The Y said this allows the public to be exposed to the building. It has hosted an open...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Meet Marquette County’s 2022 Veteran of the Year

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a new Marquette County Veteran of the Year. American family man and dog lover Jim Provost has been selected by the Marquette County Veterans Alliance; an event will be held to celebrate Jim’s selection. The event will start at 7:00 p.m. on...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Iron Mountain parishioners receive Catholic service awards

IRON MOUNTAIN/BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Diocese of Marquette says two outstanding women of faith, Jonie Richtig of Immaculate Conception Parish in Iron Mountian and Barbara Karpus of St. Sebastion Parish in Bessemer, have been chosen as this year’s recipients of the Catholic Service Award (CSA). Joanie Richtig. Richtig...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marquette, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Marquette, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLUC

Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Festival to turn Norway into age of Vikings Friday

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A festival celebrating Scandinavian heritage will transform a Dickinson County town Friday. The Leif Erikson Festival in Norway has been an annual event, for more than 25 years. Main Street in Norway will be turned into the age of Vikings. While Norway was a mining town,...
NORWAY, MI
WLUC

Police: 2 injured, 2 arrested after Ishpeming armed robbery, stabbing

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Ishpeming men are in jail after an armed robbery Monday night. Two victims are expected to be OK, police say. According to the Ishpeming Police Department, officers were called to the alley behind 427 W. Empire St. at 7:24 p.m. Monday. Police found a 20-year-old Ishpeming man with a cut on his forearm from a knife. He also had been pepper sprayed.
ISHPEMING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Prevention Week#Local Life#Upper Michigan#Fire Safety#Localevent#Festival#Fox
WLUC

Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 250 community members gathered at Marquette Senior High School on Sunday for a memorial walk and run to remember a former student. The event was held in remembrance of Jordan DeMay. There was a 5k, and 10k run, as well as a 5k walk. In March, DeMay died by suicide after becoming the victim of sextortion.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette church holds Blessing of the Pets

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pets in Marquette were blessed ahead of Tuesday’s celebration of the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi. Cats, dogs and bunnies lined up outside St. Michael Catholic Church Monday afternoon. Right before the Blessing of the Pets, attendees gathered to sing “All Creatures of Our...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU student shares experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Northern Michigan University student is sharing her experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient. Elizabeth Williams is a junior at NMU. She is majoring in environmental studies. Williams, a graduate of Westwood High School, is one of 100 recipients of the Voyager Scholarship which supports students...
MARQUETTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLUC

New kitchen pop-up during Barrel and Beam’s Ciderday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fall was in the air all day Sunday at Barrel and Beam. The community came out to try special cider, mead and a few ales. Even though it’s a brewery, Barrel and Beam strives to be a family friendly business. There were donuts and pumpkins for sale and kids running around together.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man drove away with a brand new car Monday afternoon. Dave Smith entered a sweepstake through Menards and Richmond Water Heating back in April. Monday he was handed the keys to a brand new Dodge Charger and new water heater from Richmond Water...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Strut your Mutt gives animals a second chance at UPAWS

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs and their owners took to Jackson Mine Park for the 17th annual Strut your Mutt. It’s a fundraiser for UPAWS. Dogs walked about a mile and a half around the park, then returned to the pavilion for refreshments and raffles. All the money raised helps UPAWS give animals a second chance.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Michigan lawmakers reach deal to add additional time to process ballots

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette, Escanaba and Sault Ste. Marie may soon be able to begin processing absentee ballots two days before an election. The proposed law applies to cities above ten thousand people. The house passed the measure last week. It’s now on Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, awaiting...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Flight routes change at the Delta County Airport

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba might be a small town, but the Delta County Airport stays busy. Soon, travelers will see new flight routes. “There were some major decisions that came down the pipeline from the airline and they’ve significantly impacted travel here. Unfortunately, not for the better,” said Andrea Nummilien, the airport manager at the Delta County Airport.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Pleasant conditions for the rest of the weekend

Spotty light showers are looking to affect some in the Upper Peninsula today but will mostly be isolated. But the big story this weekend and the next few days it pleasant conditions. Temperatures will be mild in the 60s but will gradually cool down as the weekend progresses. So, be sure to enjoy the nice conditions throughout the weekend.
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy