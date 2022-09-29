Read full article on original website
WLUC
Dickinson County YMCA will host open house Wednesday
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA in Dickinson County will host an open house on Wednesday. Perspective members can tour the facility, sample workout equipment and meet the staff. The Y said this allows the public to be exposed to the building. It has hosted an open...
WLUC
Meet Marquette County’s 2022 Veteran of the Year
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a new Marquette County Veteran of the Year. American family man and dog lover Jim Provost has been selected by the Marquette County Veterans Alliance; an event will be held to celebrate Jim’s selection. The event will start at 7:00 p.m. on...
WLUC
Over-the-counter hearing aids to become available mid-October
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Those who have struggled to get hearing aids, may now have an easier time accessing them. Those who have a mild or moderate perceived hearing loss may now be able to receive hearing assistance at local stores like Walgreens.
WLUC
Iron Mountain parishioners receive Catholic service awards
IRON MOUNTAIN/BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Diocese of Marquette says two outstanding women of faith, Jonie Richtig of Immaculate Conception Parish in Iron Mountian and Barbara Karpus of St. Sebastion Parish in Bessemer, have been chosen as this year’s recipients of the Catholic Service Award (CSA). Joanie Richtig. Richtig...
WLUC
Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale continues through Tuesday in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A big sale in Marquette for all your quilting needs. It’s the Everything Quilting a Sewing Sale and it’s at the Women’s Federation Club House. Proceeds benefit the Marquette Lions Club and the Marquette County Quilters Association. Everything from sewing machines to fat...
WLUC
Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.
WLUC
Festival to turn Norway into age of Vikings Friday
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A festival celebrating Scandinavian heritage will transform a Dickinson County town Friday. The Leif Erikson Festival in Norway has been an annual event, for more than 25 years. Main Street in Norway will be turned into the age of Vikings. While Norway was a mining town,...
WLUC
Police: 2 injured, 2 arrested after Ishpeming armed robbery, stabbing
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Ishpeming men are in jail after an armed robbery Monday night. Two victims are expected to be OK, police say. According to the Ishpeming Police Department, officers were called to the alley behind 427 W. Empire St. at 7:24 p.m. Monday. Police found a 20-year-old Ishpeming man with a cut on his forearm from a knife. He also had been pepper sprayed.
WLUC
Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 250 community members gathered at Marquette Senior High School on Sunday for a memorial walk and run to remember a former student. The event was held in remembrance of Jordan DeMay. There was a 5k, and 10k run, as well as a 5k walk. In March, DeMay died by suicide after becoming the victim of sextortion.
WLUC
Score extra deals on all goods for last day of Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the last day of the Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale at the Women’s Federated Clubhouse in Marquette. The Marquette Lions Club and the Marquette County Quilters Association have teamed up to bring you, well, all things quilting and sewing. Mary Rule of the...
WLUC
Marquette church holds Blessing of the Pets
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pets in Marquette were blessed ahead of Tuesday’s celebration of the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi. Cats, dogs and bunnies lined up outside St. Michael Catholic Church Monday afternoon. Right before the Blessing of the Pets, attendees gathered to sing “All Creatures of Our...
WLUC
NMU student shares experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Northern Michigan University student is sharing her experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient. Elizabeth Williams is a junior at NMU. She is majoring in environmental studies. Williams, a graduate of Westwood High School, is one of 100 recipients of the Voyager Scholarship which supports students...
WLUC
New kitchen pop-up during Barrel and Beam’s Ciderday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fall was in the air all day Sunday at Barrel and Beam. The community came out to try special cider, mead and a few ales. Even though it’s a brewery, Barrel and Beam strives to be a family friendly business. There were donuts and pumpkins for sale and kids running around together.
WLUC
Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man drove away with a brand new car Monday afternoon. Dave Smith entered a sweepstake through Menards and Richmond Water Heating back in April. Monday he was handed the keys to a brand new Dodge Charger and new water heater from Richmond Water...
WLUC
NMU Theatre and Dance transforming FRT for production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s a prime day for a fall color tour. Plus... Northern Michigan University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is kicking off another season of musical productions. Though technically last month’s Spotlight Variety Show got the season going, “The 25th Annual...
WLUC
Strut your Mutt gives animals a second chance at UPAWS
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs and their owners took to Jackson Mine Park for the 17th annual Strut your Mutt. It’s a fundraiser for UPAWS. Dogs walked about a mile and a half around the park, then returned to the pavilion for refreshments and raffles. All the money raised helps UPAWS give animals a second chance.
WLUC
Michigan lawmakers reach deal to add additional time to process ballots
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette, Escanaba and Sault Ste. Marie may soon be able to begin processing absentee ballots two days before an election. The proposed law applies to cities above ten thousand people. The house passed the measure last week. It’s now on Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, awaiting...
WLUC
Flight routes change at the Delta County Airport
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba might be a small town, but the Delta County Airport stays busy. Soon, travelers will see new flight routes. “There were some major decisions that came down the pipeline from the airline and they’ve significantly impacted travel here. Unfortunately, not for the better,” said Andrea Nummilien, the airport manager at the Delta County Airport.
WLUC
Marquette Fringe holds 2nd annual Fall Phantasm at Lakenenland Sculpture Park
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Fringe held the second annual Fall Phantasm Saturday at Lakenenland Sculpture Park. The event follows Marquette Fringe’s mission to provide a platform for the community to create and share art. This year the theme was the “Festival of Myth and Fire” and it...
WLUC
Pleasant conditions for the rest of the weekend
Spotty light showers are looking to affect some in the Upper Peninsula today but will mostly be isolated. But the big story this weekend and the next few days it pleasant conditions. Temperatures will be mild in the 60s but will gradually cool down as the weekend progresses. So, be sure to enjoy the nice conditions throughout the weekend.
