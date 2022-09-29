Read full article on original website
2 men arrested in Monroe County for trafficking meth
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Monroe County Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, just before 4 p.m., a deputy stopped a car for a traffic violation. The deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car, to which the driver and passenger both admitted to smoking earlier in the day.
41nbc.com
Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
41nbc.com
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Byron
BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Byron resulted in the death of a 46-year-old man. According to the Byron Police Department, Officers were sent to Shady Bank Lane on September 30th in connection to a person being shot, when they arrived, they found 46-year-old Claude Deaton outside of the residence with a gunshot wound. Deaton was taken to Peach County Hospital were he died from his wounds.
WMAZ
Wife, mother-in-law questioned in shooting death of man in Zebulon Road home
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies are questioning the wife and mother-in-law in the shooting death of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle. The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle and her mother were in the home when Eddie Riddle was shot and killed. The Sheriff's Office says Lateesha Riddle called the Sheriff's Office at 2:30 p.m. about an apparent domestic dispute at their home at 5237 Zebulon Road.
fox5atlanta.com
50-year-old shot dead in Macon, deputies say
MACON, Ga. - The shooting death of a 50-year-old Macon man leaves deputies with two people to question: his wife and his mother-in-law. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death they say happened at a home on Zebulon Road Sunday afternoon. Deputies were responding to a domestic situation...
wgxa.tv
Macon Man Critically injured in overnight shooting
MACON, Ga (WGXA) --- The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident that happened in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
41nbc.com
Macon man shot and killed on Zebulon Rd
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon man is dead after what deputies called a domestic dispute. It happened around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday in the 5200 block if Zebulon Road. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic situation and while in route to the address they were informed that...
50-year-old husband found dead with gunshot wound after domestic situation, police say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle from Macon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to deputies, they responded to a domestic situation near the 5200 block of Zebulon Rd. When they got...
50-year-old man shot and killed in domestic dispute on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. — A 50-year-old Macon man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Zebulon Road just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. 50-year-old Eddie Lee Riddle was found dead inside his home at 5237 Zebulon Road. In a release, the...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 26 — Oct. 3, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Keisha Diane Andrews, 44, Old...
Coroner: Authorities investigate death in Wilcox State Prison
MACON, Ga. — Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown says the Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating how a prisoner died in their cell Monday. Brown says the inmate was found dead around noon today at Wilcox State Prison. She would not say if there was any visible trauma or...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Three killed in accident on I-475 identified
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Three people are dead after a single car accident on I-475. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened on 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. It was reported that black Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound when...
'Worst wreck I've ever seen': Bibb coroner talks investigation, process of locating family in I-475 deadly crash
MACON, Ga. — A mother and her two kids are dead after a fiery crash on I-475 in Macon Sunday. Coroner Leon Jones says his office was able to confirm the identity of the victims and notify their family Monday. Jones says the family of three was from Jacksonville,...
Suspect flees from traffic stop, drags deputy about 30 feet down I-75, officials say
MONROE COUNTY, Ga — A Monroe County deputy who was conducting a traffic stop was dragged about 30 feet along the road as a driver fled the scene on Thursday, officials said. Just before 2 p.m., a deputy stopped a Dodge Charger on Interstate 75 South, and during the stop the driver, Samuel Brown, 37, of Savannah, ran to his car to flee.
41nbc.com
Man charged in connection to September murder
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 40-year-old Lester Summers, who was killed September 10th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, investigation led deputies to serve a warrant for the charge of murder to 37-year-old Turquell Cone on Friday, who was already in custody for drug and gun charges.
Arrest made in slaying of Macon man who was shot between two houses
MACON — Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators charged a suspect in connection with the death of 40-year-old Lester Summers. The original incident took place on Grier Street, Sept. 10. Deputies found a 40-year-old Lester Summers, of Macon, with multiple gunshot wounds between two houses in the 300 block of...
Macon-Bibb Transit strengthens driving policy after July bus crash, violations
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is strengthening its driving policy after a bus crash sent several people to the hospital in July, and another driver review revealed multiple traffic violations. During its August meeting, authority Executive Director Craig Ross said transit executives met and “decided we...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished Friday
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing teenage girl. Zaniyak Brathwaite, 15, was last seen Friday, September 30 in the Northside Drive area of Spalding County. Zaniyak is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 120 pounds...
37-year-old Macon man charged with murder in shooting on Grier Street in early September
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in a September shooting death on Grier Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 37-year-old Turquell Shermain Cone was charged with murder on Friday at the Bibb County Jail, where Cone was already in custody on unrelated charges.
Shooting near West Montgomery Street in Milledgeville leads to chase, manhunt
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police says a shooting happened at the 1100 Block of West Montgomery Street around 12 am on Saturday. They say Detective Reonas of Milledgeville Police Department heard gun shots while he was patrolling the area. When he tried to stop the Silver Sedan where he...
