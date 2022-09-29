ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bibb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

2 men arrested in Monroe County for trafficking meth

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Monroe County Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, just before 4 p.m., a deputy stopped a car for a traffic violation. The deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car, to which the driver and passenger both admitted to smoking earlier in the day.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Byron

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been arrested after a shooting in Byron resulted in the death of a 46-year-old man. According to the Byron Police Department, Officers were sent to Shady Bank Lane on September 30th in connection to a person being shot, when they arrived, they found 46-year-old Claude Deaton outside of the residence with a gunshot wound. Deaton was taken to Peach County Hospital were he died from his wounds.
BYRON, GA
WMAZ

Wife, mother-in-law questioned in shooting death of man in Zebulon Road home

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies are questioning the wife and mother-in-law in the shooting death of 50-year-old Eddie Riddle. The Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle and her mother were in the home when Eddie Riddle was shot and killed. The Sheriff's Office says Lateesha Riddle called the Sheriff's Office at 2:30 p.m. about an apparent domestic dispute at their home at 5237 Zebulon Road.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Bibb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

50-year-old shot dead in Macon, deputies say

MACON, Ga. - The shooting death of a 50-year-old Macon man leaves deputies with two people to question: his wife and his mother-in-law. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death they say happened at a home on Zebulon Road Sunday afternoon. Deputies were responding to a domestic situation...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon Man Critically injured in overnight shooting

MACON, Ga (WGXA) --- The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident that happened in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man shot and killed on Zebulon Rd

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon man is dead after what deputies called a domestic dispute. It happened around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday in the 5200 block if Zebulon Road. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic situation and while in route to the address they were informed that...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Crime Stoppers#Bcso#Autumn Trace Apartments
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Sept. 26 — Oct. 3, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Keisha Diane Andrews, 44, Old...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Three killed in accident on I-475 identified

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Three people are dead after a single car accident on I-475. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office it happened on 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2:00 p.m. Sunday. It was reported that black Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound when...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
41nbc.com

Man charged in connection to September murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 40-year-old Lester Summers, who was killed September 10th. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, investigation led deputies to serve a warrant for the charge of murder to 37-year-old Turquell Cone on Friday, who was already in custody for drug and gun charges.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy