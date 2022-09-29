Read full article on original website
Illinois woman sentenced for killing man during home invasion
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois woman was sentenced to decades behind bars for murdering a man after breaking into his home. Chancey Hutson, 31, was sentenced to 46 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. For the next 46...
Police seize more than 500 guns related to crimes in 2022, many were stolen
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Police are noticing a trend in theft after more than 500 firearms were taken off the street since the start of 2022. "Firearms are readily available," said Commander Sara Pickford, Springfield Police Department. Both Champaign and Springfield Police Department said a large number of the...
FBI warns of hurricane fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning residents of hurricane fraud. Officials say when tragedies like Hurricane Ian occur, the public pulls together to help those in need. Scammers will leverage natural disasters to steal your money, your personal information, or both. Disaster or...
Trick-or-Treating hours for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield announced this year's Halloween trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday. This year, trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who want to greet trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
Residents evacuated after pipeline fire in Waverly
WAVERLY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Multiple fire departments from Sangamon and Morgan counties responded to a report of an Energy Transfer natural gas pipeline fire early Monday morning. It happened just outside of Waverly in Morgan County. Law enforcement blocked off several roads just south of town. Nearby residents were...
Decatur's Halloween hours
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
3-day event highlights local mastectomy boutiques
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is hosting a three-day event to introduce women to the products and services provided at Memorial Home Medical Supply mastectomy boutiques. Fit-Day is an event that offers opportunities for women in need of postsurgical garments, mastectomy bras, and prosthetic breast forms to consult...
Springfield receives $800,000 to improve infrastructure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield will receive $800,000 in grants to back its transportation planning efforts. The grants are from the Illinois Department of Transportation. “This grant will support the City of Springfield’s mission to set up a strategic direction to develop and improve our infrastructure,” said Dorris Turner,...
New innovation center in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A ribbon cutting was held on Friday for the 1908 social innovation center. The Innovation Center is a space for minority-owned small businesses in Springfield. The opening is part of the south town neighborhood redevelopment plan that aims to connect resources to communities of color...
Decatur receiving solar panels
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Solar panels will be coming to the Decatur Civic Center parking lot. The approval came on Monday during the Decatur City Council meeting. The agreement allows Hawk-Attollo to build parking canopies over most of the parking spaces and attach over 2,600 solar panels to them. The city will benefit by saving nearly $100,000 per year on its energy bill.
CWLP crews headed home after hurricane relief efforts in Florida
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) crews are on their way back to Springfield after helping out in Florida. We're told that each crew member worked 16-hour days helping municipal utility, Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) with outage restoration efforts in Orlando. OUC had outages totaling...
Springfield Art Association celebrates everything pumpkin
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It's officially October which means it's time to head out to the pumpkin patch. On Saturday, the Springfield Art Association (SAA) hosted its Great SAA Pumpkin Patch event. The event had all your fall favorites including s'mores, pumpkin art, and pumpkin-flavored treats. All proceeds went...
Local hospitals will still wear masks after CDC announces new guidelines
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new mask guidelines for healthcare facilities. The new guidelines no longer require masks when the community transmission rate is low. You'll still have to wear masks inside Springfield hospitals a little while longer. Since 2020, healthcare...
Halloween party for dogs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — All dogs are invited to a Halloween party at the Animal Protective League (APL). Boo Bark at the Park will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stuart Park on Winch Road, Springfield, on October 8. There will be a variety of activities to...
