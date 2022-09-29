ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Local News Roundup: Hurricane Ian to impact the Carolinas; the new Queen City Quarter; CATS bus station design turmoil; SC abortion proposal dead

WFAE
WFAE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WFAE

Fact-checking the city's talking points for a new uptown bus station

The Charlotte Area Transit System is holding public meetings this week about rebuilding the Charlotte Transportation Center, the main bus station, underground. The city and CATS have proposed rebuilding the station underground to make way for a new mixed-use development with offices, retail and a hotel. The city may also rebuild the station at street level, or on a second or third floor.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
South Carolina State
WBTV

Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another injured after an afternoon wreck in southeast Charlotte Monday afternoon. Medic confirmed a crash happened at Cloister Drive and Providence Road, close to the entrance of a neighborhood. According to Medic, one person died and another was taken to a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Local News#Queen City#Design#Hurricanes#Uptown Charlotte#House Of Representatives#Senate#The City Council#Hurricane Ian#Wcnc#Wsoc Tv#Wbtv
WBTV

Monitoring the storm in Lancaster County

Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. As of Friday evening, Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Video shows flooding at Atlantic Beach in North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
beckerspayer.com

North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members

Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

North Charlotte families forced out of homes

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Trees toppled onto power lines, roads, homes across Charlotte as Ian rolled through

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tropical Storm Ian has come and gone, but not without leaving some substantial damage behind. The Charlotte Fire Department says they responded to more than 100 weather-related emergency calls, many dealing with trees down on power lines, roadways, and homes. Hundreds of thousands of households were left without power overnight as a result of the damage.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man found dead after fire in Kings Mountain, police say

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Officers with the Kings Mountain Police Department have launched an investigation into a man's death after his body was found after a fire Saturday morning. According to a news release shared by the department's Facebook page, officers responded with the Kings Mountain Fire Department to...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Made “Best City in USA” List

A North Carolina City made the “Best City in the USA” list. Bad news. It wasn’t our city of Charlotte! While a lot of us choose where we live based on what we can afford and how close it is to our job, that doesn’t necessarily mean we are getting the best this country has to offer. You may think you live in the best city around, but now Money magazine is here to let you know whether or not that’s true.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

