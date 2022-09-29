Local News Roundup: Hurricane Ian to impact the Carolinas; the new Queen City Quarter; CATS bus station design turmoil; SC abortion proposal dead

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Applications for RAMP program reopen for those behind on rent, utility bills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Applications for the RAMP program have reopened here in Mecklenburg County. Applications for the program, which helps people who are behind on rent and utility bills, are open until Oct. 15. This opening is for people who haven’t applied before. Those who are interested have to...
North Carolina academic growth measure shows Coulwood middle school is anything but average
According to North Carolina’s school performance grades, Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s Coulwood STEM Academy is average. The middle school in northwest Charlotte was graded C for the past school year, based mostly on an overall pass rate of 52% on state reading, math and science exams. But that grade doesn’t tell...
Fact-checking the city's talking points for a new uptown bus station
The Charlotte Area Transit System is holding public meetings this week about rebuilding the Charlotte Transportation Center, the main bus station, underground. The city and CATS have proposed rebuilding the station underground to make way for a new mixed-use development with offices, retail and a hotel. The city may also rebuild the station at street level, or on a second or third floor.
Raleigh News & Observer
Gibson Mill Market details official Concord food hall opening with six local vendors
Concord’s first food hall at Gibson Mill Market officially opens Wednesday with six vendors. “We’re thrilled to officially open and become a foodie destination in the Concord area,” Thomas Moore, business development director at Gibson Mill, said in a statement released Monday. The 17,000-square-foot market can support...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CMS dominates list of North Carolina schools with strongest academic progress
When North Carolina released its test scores and school performance grades last month, most of the attention focused on proficiency levels and low-performing schools. With 50 schools on the low-performing list, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools stood out. But CMS also has a disproportionately strong showing at the top of another list: the...
WBTV
Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another injured after an afternoon wreck in southeast Charlotte Monday afternoon. Medic confirmed a crash happened at Cloister Drive and Providence Road, close to the entrance of a neighborhood. According to Medic, one person died and another was taken to a...
Father of 2 killed in crash on 'bridge to nowhere,' troopers says
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A community is mourning the death of a father after he drove off a 'private road' in Catawba County. It's a roadway people who live in the area called dangerous and have complained about for years for it to be fixed. A man was found...
WBTV
Community celebrates life of LaPorscha Baldwin a year after her murder
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Almost one year after her death, the community honored the life of 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin on Sunday. They held a tribute for her at First Antioch Interdenominational Church as a way to celebrate her life, as opposed to mourning her loss. “Even though she’s not here...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local city makes cut on Fortune ranking of ‘Best Places’ for families
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three locales in the Carolinas — including one in the Charlotte region — appear on an inaugural ranking by Fortune magazine aimed at finding the best U.S. places for families to live. The new ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are...
WBTV
Monitoring the storm in Lancaster County
Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. As of Friday evening, Ian has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Video shows flooding at Atlantic Beach in North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian.
WBTV
Mecklenburg County officials advise people to stay at home amid Ian
U.S. Army veteran lowers American Flag in the midst of Ian. William Hess, a U.S. Army veteran, braved the storm to protect the flag as Ian passed through. Ian leaving a trail of damage as it moves across the Carolinas. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As of Friday evening, Ian...
beckerspayer.com
North Carolina provider Tryon drops Humana Medicare Advantage members
Tryon Medical Partners, the largest independent primary care provider in the Charlotte, N.C.-area, is no longer in-network with Humana Medicare Advantage plans, NC Health News reported Oct. 3. The change will not affect North Carolina state retirees who are members of Humana Medicare Advantage plans. "I spoke with the founder...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WBTV
North Charlotte families forced out of homes
Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
WBTV
Some forced to vacate homes in north Charlotte given an extension to find new homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The clock is still ticking for people in one Charlotte community after the new property management company sent out dozens of letters to vacate their rental homes. WBTV’s first brought you this story last month after a viewer called in because she didn’t have anywhere to...
Trees toppled onto power lines, roads, homes across Charlotte as Ian rolled through
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tropical Storm Ian has come and gone, but not without leaving some substantial damage behind. The Charlotte Fire Department says they responded to more than 100 weather-related emergency calls, many dealing with trees down on power lines, roadways, and homes. Hundreds of thousands of households were left without power overnight as a result of the damage.
Man found dead after fire in Kings Mountain, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Officers with the Kings Mountain Police Department have launched an investigation into a man's death after his body was found after a fire Saturday morning. According to a news release shared by the department's Facebook page, officers responded with the Kings Mountain Fire Department to...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Made “Best City in USA” List
A North Carolina City made the “Best City in the USA” list. Bad news. It wasn’t our city of Charlotte! While a lot of us choose where we live based on what we can afford and how close it is to our job, that doesn’t necessarily mean we are getting the best this country has to offer. You may think you live in the best city around, but now Money magazine is here to let you know whether or not that’s true.
whqr.org
Mecklenburg County sheriff eliminates stops for broken tail lights, expired plates
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has instructed deputies to stop pulling drivers over for minor non-moving offenses, such as broken tail lights, improperly tinted windows or expired license plates. The new policy took effect Sept. 19, and is intended to address racial disparities in traffic stops, the sheriff's office said...
WFAE
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0