Message from the CPCSD: Why Cameron Park needs a splash pad – and needs to pay for it with Park Development Impact Fees

As we now know, those 47 men all perished. It took 22 days for rescuers to reach them, and the loved ones on the surface endured the torment of hope every minute of those days. But when the rescuers found the bodies at last, they also discovered a message written by one of the dead men, and it must have given comfort to those who mourned: Their men did not suffer long, and they fought for their lives to the end. It is suspected that this message was left by Edward William Fessel, the man who had waved goodbye to his son Spencer that fateful night as he boarded a horse cart on Jackson’s Main Street for his last trip into the mine.

