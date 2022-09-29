Message from the CPCSD: Why Cameron Park needs a splash pad – and needs to pay for it with Park Development Impact Fees

Read full article on original website
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Cameron Park Life Crime Watch: September 2022
The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:. 2:14 a.m. A vehicle burglary was reported on Coach Lane in Cameron Park. 8:15 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 65-year-old man suspected of possession of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance for sale, failure to appear and attempting to smuggle narcotics into the jail. He was arrested on Country Club Drive in Cameron Park.
Elk Grove Sky River Casino reveals new plan to handle traffic issues
ELK GROVE —The Sky River Casino has been open for weeks, and a new plan is being put together to tackle traffic issues.The Elk Grove Police Department will add additional officers to Casino security, but who's responsible for paying the officers?Elk Grove's newest attraction draws thousands daily, but residents aren't happy about the traffic."All of these streets were filled with casino goers, and that was off-putting," Brandon Sherman, who lives in Elk Grove.Elk Grove City council is adopting a resolution to provide additional police officers to the casino when needed.Off-duty officers can participate in the extra duty employment program, allowing...
kubaradio.com
HWY 20 Fatal in Foothills Sunday Night
(Nevada County, CA) – CHP / Grass Valley reports alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in a HWY 20 fatal Sunday night in Nevada County. Investigators say a 47-year-old Grass Valley man – whose name has not been released – was driving west near Slack’s Ravine at a high rate of speed and “due to unsafe driving” crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville, who sustained moderate injuries and a passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, sustained major injuries.
Calaveras Enterprise
Part 3 of the Argonaut Mine Disaster retelling: '47 men still missing in Jackson gold mine fire'
As we now know, those 47 men all perished. It took 22 days for rescuers to reach them, and the loved ones on the surface endured the torment of hope every minute of those days. But when the rescuers found the bodies at last, they also discovered a message written by one of the dead men, and it must have given comfort to those who mourned: Their men did not suffer long, and they fought for their lives to the end. It is suspected that this message was left by Edward William Fessel, the man who had waved goodbye to his son Spencer that fateful night as he boarded a horse cart on Jackson’s Main Street for his last trip into the mine.
Something wonderful Is about to happen
There is some good news to report about Auburn Ravine. Since the 1930s, a water-diversion dam about two miles east of downtown Lincoln has been a major problem for the salmon and steelhead that swim up Auburn Ravine every fall and winter. In some wet years, seven to 10 percent...
KCRA.com
Looking for the perfect corn maze, pumpkin patch in Northern California? Here's 10 around Sacramento
As fall brings cool weather and changing leaves to Northern California, it also means the return of October favorites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and the ever-popular corn maze. Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open through October. Here are some you can explore in and around the Sacramento...
Sacramento to announce new ‘Nighttime Economy Manager’ position
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some changes could be coming to Sacramento’s nightlife as the city says there will be a meeting Monday morning to announce a new position. The Nighttime Economy Manager role is created in an effort to improve nightlife in Sacramento. Specific detailed will not be released until Monday morning but the city […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Pedestrian dies Sunday in Rocklin traffic collision
A pedestrian died in a traffic collision Sunday morning that occurred on Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road in Rocklin involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, in her 70s, succumbed to her injuries, according to the Rocklin Police Department. The vehicle driver is a young adult, according to...
Rockslide on Highway 50 prompts one-way traffic control near Kyburz
EL DORADO COUNTY – A rockslide has Highway 50 on one-way traffic control in the Sierra on Monday morning. The rockslide happened just before 8 a.m. east of Kyburz. \Due to the incident, Caltrans has implemented an emergency lane closure from 34 Mile Stone Road and Wrights Lake Road.One-way traffic control is expected to be in effect until 3 p.m., Caltrans says.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Lincoln, CA
Known as one of the best places to raise a family in California, Lincoln is one of the fastest-growing cities in the area. Whether you’re new to the area and looking for local dives to get a bite to eat with your family or you’re just passing through, don’t miss the best restaurants in Lincoln, CA.
Person of interest in series of Citrus Heights smashed windows owns glass repair company
CITRUS HEIGHTS — Citrus Heights police finally have a break in a series of smashed windows after months of torment for business owners added up to $500,000 in damage. The cleanup at Fukumi Japanese Noodle House has been tough and tedious as workers seal all the new windows and pick up every shard of broken glass."It really saddens me that it just keeps on happening," said waitress Jenna Morrissey. "We actually had a few customers saying whoever did this can go to hell."They're not the only ones frustrated. CBS13 reported when vandals targeted Mountain Mike's Pizza less than a half-mile...
Man dead after south Sacramento shooting on Elder Creek Road
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say one victim - an unidentified man - was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene.
macaronikid.com
Halloween Haunts Worth the Drive
Here are some great spooky places to check out! If you know of others, drop me a line! I also need some for the local area (Roseville, Rocklin Lincoln). Buena Vista Lights on Bueno Vista Ave in Fair Oaks.
Caltrans announces I-5 connecting ramp closures in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — If you’re driving on Interstate 5 this weekend, there will be some ramp closures in Stockton. According to Caltrans District 10, the I-5 northbound lane will have 79-hour connecting ramp closures beginning 10 p.m. Thursday until the early hours of Monday, Oct. 3. All the ramp closures will affect the connecting […]
Placer County investigators turn up human remains near area affected by Mosquito Fire
According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill, they found what appeared to be human remains.
KESQ
California high school cancels football season after athletes filmed staging ‘slave auction’ prank
A California high school has canceled the remainder of its football season after members of the team were filmed enacting a prank in which they appeared to “auction” off Black teammates. The video showed members of River Valley High School’s football team seeming to act out a “slave...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Semi-Truck Collision Occurs With Walnut Sweeper Near Yuba City
Tractor-Trailer Collides With Walnut Sweeper on Oswald Road. A semi-truck collision occurred in a rural area east of Yuba City on September 28, resulting in a major injury. The crash happened along Oswald Road just southeast of South George Washington Boulevard around 7:28 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident involved a collision between a semi-truck and a walnut sweeper. A walnut sweeper is a tractor-like machine used to pick up nuts from the ground.
Artwork-filled Curtis Park home hits the market
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A unique, artwork-filled home in Curtis Park hit the market this week sparking conversation and interest. The two-story, 2,320-square foot home at 2510 Coleman Way is inspired by Spanish Architect Antoni Gaudi and was listed by Lyon Real Estate agent Janet Carlson Wednesday. From the home's...
capradio.org
Sacramento revamps cannabis enforcement system after facing dozens of lawsuits, racism allegations
Sacramento has made significant changes to its illegal cannabis cultivation enforcement program, in the face of mounting legal challenges and allegations of racism. The underlying problem is real: Hundreds of houses across Sacramento have been converted to illegal grow operations in recent years. But the city’s enforcement approach has faced...
1 person is dead after a collision in Rocklin
ROCKLIN — One person is dead after a collision in Rocklin.According to Rocklin Police, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road.Unfortunately, that person has died from their injuries.Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.
