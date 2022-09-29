Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New YorkFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
History of Tony Yayo and His Net WorthMini Feet BlogBrooklyn, NY
These Are The Best Places to Get Burgers in New York CityThe Daily ScoopNew York City, NY
Related
Yankees blast Orioles, Nestor Cortes makes ace case as playoffs loom
Aaron Judge will get one more chance to break Roger Maris’ record in front of his home crowd. Judge remained stuck on 61 home runs as Nestor Cortes dominated in a 8-0 blowout of the Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. On a chilly, rain-delayed afternoon, Judge went 0-for-2,...
Yankees’ Zack Britton suffers new arm setback | What it means
It’s entirely possible Zack Britton has pitched his last game for the Yankees. Left arm fatigue forced the left-handed reliever to abruptly depart from the sixth inning from Friday night’s 2-1 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium. “Hopefully nothing too serious,” manager Aaron Boone said. Want...
Yankees know Nestor Cortes is their true ace: He deserves Game 1 start in ALDS | Klapisch
The year was 1999, the setting was the World Series, the unfolding drama involved not just the Yankees and Braves, but Joe Torre and his ace Roger Clemens. The Bombers would ultimately flatten Atlanta in a four-game sweep, but not before Torre asserted his authority over Clemens, demoting him to pitch Game 4.
Braves send a message to Mets (and rest of MLB) with weekend sweep
The Atlanta Braves took control of the National League East after completing a three-game sweep of the Mets on Sunday. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. And they did it by beating the Mets’ best starting pitchers: Jacob deGrom on Friday, Max Scherzer on Saturday and Chris...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to watch the New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears at New York Giants Sunday (10-2-22)
It’s a big Sunday in the NFL for the home teams as the New York Giants and New York Jets have huge games that could determine the direction of their seasons. Both teams play at 1 p.m. The Jets (1-2) are in Pittsburgh (1-2), while Big Blue (2-1) will host the Chicago Bears, who are also 1-2.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0