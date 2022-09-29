ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Top US regulators say crypto poses financial stability risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top regulators on Monday recommended a series of new safeguards to ensure that a growing and unregulated cryptocurrency market doesn’t imperil U.S. financial stability. Among seven major recommendations, regulators called on Congress to pass legislation that would address the systemic risks caused by the growth...
When will the Social Security Administration announce the COLA increase for 2023?

(NEXSTAR) – The Social Security Administration is getting ready to announce the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security beneficiaries in 2023, and it’s expected to be a sizable increase. The adjustments, which are designed to help Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments keep pace with inflation,...
Poll: Many pessimistic about improving standard of living

NEW YORK (AP) — More than half of Americans believe it’s unlikely younger people today will have better lives than their parents, according to a new poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Most of...
New Brazilian Congress not likely to address climate

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has a major role to play in addressing climate change as home to the world’s largest rainforest, but after Sunday’s election, the subject is less likely to come up than ever. In the country’s lower house of Congress, the Liberal Party...
