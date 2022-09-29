Read full article on original website
Shenna Bracy
4d ago
Damn where were y'all at in the 90s .. wasn't no marijuana on the premises . No need to expell it medically legal .. see bragging get u caught . should have been paying attention in social studies ..
Bay Net
Police Investigating A Suspected Overdose At Charles County Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. — On the morning of October 3, a student at General Smallwood Middle School displayed signs consistent with an overdose. The student was transported to a hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition. Another student later in the day began to feel ill and...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Dollar General In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 4:12 pm, the suspect filled a tote with various items and left the Dollar General store on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park without paying.
Bay Net
Mechanicsville Man Arrested For Possession Of Altered Shotgun
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On October 1, 2022, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 27300 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for a welfare check of an individual sleeping inside a vehicle at an area business. Deputies arrived on scene and located...
New Details, Video Of Wanted Hardware Store Robbers Released By Police In Montgomery County
New photos and videos have been released by police investigators in Maryland as they attempt to locate a BMW-driving duo who were caught on camera violently breaking into a Montgomery County hardware store and stealing power tools. On Monday, Oct. 3, investigators from the Montgomery County Department of Police Second...
Convicted Felon In Maryland Sentenced For Illegally Dealing Firearms Transported Into The State
A convicted felon in Maryland with a lengthy rap sheet will spend years in prison after being sentenced by a federal judge for dealing in firearms without a license and transporting them across state lines with the intent to sell them, federal officials announced. Cheverly resident Deante Mandel Duckett, 37,...
NBC Washington
Mom Demands Apology From Fairfax County Police After She Was Mistakenly Detained
A Northern Virginia mother is demanding an apology and more from the Fairfax County Police Department after officers intentionally rammed into her car over the weekend with her children inside and handcuffed her. Police said she was not the person they were looking for. Jamee Kimble said she was on...
WTOP
Police break up student fight after DC high school is evacuated
A fight broke out outside a Southeast D.C. high school Monday afternoon after students were evacuated from the building amid fire concerns. In a letter Monday to the Bard High School community, principal Vanessa Anderson said students and staffers were evacuated around 12:30 p.m. when someone smelled smoke in the teachers lounge.
Mother delivering groceries has car stolen with child inside in Northwest, DC
WASHINGTON — A Virginia mother's worst nightmare was swiftly over when she was reunited with her daughter after thieves stole her car when she was delivering groceries in Northwest, D.C. The incident happened in the 400 block of Kenyon Street around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. The woman arrived to...
Loudoun County substitute teacher charged with assault after alleged incident with student
A Loudoun County Public Schools substitute teacher was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery after an alleged incident involving a student at a high school in Leesburg
Bay Net
Pedestrian Dies Of Injuries From Collision In May
MORNINGSIDE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit has assumed the investigation into a collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in May in Morningside. The victim is 64-year-old Deborah Garner of District Heights. She passed away on October 2, 2022. On...
staffordsheriff.com
Drunk Driver with Gun Detained
A Woodbridge man faces several serious charges after driving intoxicated and struggling with deputies during his arrest this weekend. On October 1st at 7:06 p.m. Sergeant G.A. Haney observed a Lincoln truck failing to maintain the lane of travel on southbound U.S. 1 near Merryview Drive. The driver of the Lincoln swerved in his lane and ran off the paved surface of the roadway several times onto the shoulder.
D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them
Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
WJLA
SEE IT: DC Police release video of suspects in Buddy Harrison's fatal shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance video Monday showing the two people suspected in the fatal shooting of beloved trainer and boxer Buddy Harrison. Arthur Harrison, Jr.. was killed at his home in the 2700 block of 30th Street SE around 11:39 a.m on Saturday, Sept....
Bay Net
Off-Duty DC Officer Hit By Vehicle In Parking Lot In P.G. County
LANHAM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the circumstances of a pedestrian collision in Lanham on Friday. The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. On September 30, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, Prince George’s County Police patrol officers were flagged down and...
WTOP
Toddler found with bullet wounds at car crash scene in SE DC
A two-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound at the scene of a car crash in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened in Prince George’s County. District police said that around 12:30 a.m. officers were responding to the scene of a car crash at...
Woman With Kids In Car Busted With Needles, Drugs In Maryland Amid Crash Investigation: Police
A Maryland woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs with children inside her car before crashing in St. Mary’s County, police say. Lexington Park resident Amy Leigh Burke, 36, is facing multiple charges from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in California.
fox5dc.com
Police discover 2-year-old shooting victim while responding to Southeast DC crash
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. discovered a two-year-old shooting victim as officers responded to a car crash in Southeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says around 12:24 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 2500 block of Q Street for a crash. Once there, officers discovered a two-year-old boy in one...
Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in D.C. early in the morning Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q St. SE for a traffic wreck around 12:24 a.m., but they found the boy in the back of a […]
Bay Net
Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Coale Receives Scholarship
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey is pleased to announce that Assistant State’s Attorney Elsie Coale is the recipient of a scholarship, funded by the NFL Foundation, to attend the Breaking the Cycle of Violence Conference in San Diego, CA, on October 24-28, 2022.
