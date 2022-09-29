ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Shenna Bracy
4d ago

Damn where were y'all at in the 90s .. wasn't no marijuana on the premises . No need to expell it medically legal .. see bragging get u caught . should have been paying attention in social studies ..

Bay Net

Mechanicsville Man Arrested For Possession Of Altered Shotgun

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On October 1, 2022, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 27300 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for a welfare check of an individual sleeping inside a vehicle at an area business. Deputies arrived on scene and located...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Police break up student fight after DC high school is evacuated

A fight broke out outside a Southeast D.C. high school Monday afternoon after students were evacuated from the building amid fire concerns. In a letter Monday to the Bard High School community, principal Vanessa Anderson said students and staffers were evacuated around 12:30 p.m. when someone smelled smoke in the teachers lounge.
WASHINGTON, DC
#Marijuana#Smartphone App#Drugs#Lackey High School#Cpl#Ccso#Crime Solvers#P3
Bay Net

Pedestrian Dies Of Injuries From Collision In May

MORNINGSIDE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit has assumed the investigation into a collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in May in Morningside. The victim is 64-year-old Deborah Garner of District Heights. She passed away on October 2, 2022. On...
MORNINGSIDE, MD
staffordsheriff.com

Drunk Driver with Gun Detained

A Woodbridge man faces several serious charges after driving intoxicated and struggling with deputies during his arrest this weekend. On October 1st at 7:06 p.m. Sergeant G.A. Haney observed a Lincoln truck failing to maintain the lane of travel on southbound U.S. 1 near Merryview Drive. The driver of the Lincoln swerved in his lane and ran off the paved surface of the roadway several times onto the shoulder.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
DCist

D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them

Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Off-Duty DC Officer Hit By Vehicle In Parking Lot In P.G. County

LANHAM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the circumstances of a pedestrian collision in Lanham on Friday. The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. On September 30, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, Prince George’s County Police patrol officers were flagged down and...
LANHAM, MD
Daily Voice

Woman With Kids In Car Busted With Needles, Drugs In Maryland Amid Crash Investigation: Police

A Maryland woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs with children inside her car before crashing in St. Mary’s County, police say. Lexington Park resident Amy Leigh Burke, 36, is facing multiple charges from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in California.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WUSA9

Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in D.C. early in the morning Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q St. SE for a traffic wreck around 12:24 a.m., but they found the boy in the back of a […]
WASHINGTON, DC

