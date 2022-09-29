ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bleacher Report

Erik Spoelstra Voted Best HC over Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich in NBA App GM Survey

Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat was overwhelmingly selected as the NBA's best head coach in an annual survey of the league's general managers. John Schuhmann of NBA.com provided a list of the top vote-getters from the GMs ahead of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday:. Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat): 52...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Report: London Johnson Signs Record NBA G League Ignite Contract, Bypasses College

London Johnson is reclassifying from the 2023 to 2022 class and reportedly signing with the G League Ignite. "The main [reason] was being able to play against NBA talent and getting coached from the highest level NBA coaches," he said, per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Vecenie. "Also, seeing the success from past [prospects], I really felt like I could create my own path and be successful myself."
NBA
Bleacher Report

Cavaliers' Evan Mobley Out 1-2 Weeks With Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced second-year forward Evan Mobley will be out for one to two weeks after suffering a right ankle sprain. The Cavs had high hopes for the 20-year-old when they selected him third overall in the 2021 NBA draft. Much like the team itself, Mobley exceeded expectations in 2021-22.
Bleacher Report

Building 5 Fresh NBA Trades from Preseason Buzz

No, the games and statistics don't count just yet, but media day is finished, training camps are underway and some preseason contests are already in the books. It's no surprise, then, to hear the basketball world buzzing. Here, we've rounded up that buzz and used it to spawn five fresh trade ideas.
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA App GM Survey: Luka Doncic Wins 2022-23 MVP Award, Paolo Banchero to win ROY

After finishing fifth in MVP voting last season, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the top choice among NBA general managers to win the award in 2022-23. In a survey of GMs across the league conducted by NBA.com's John Schuhmann, Doncic is the favorite for MVP with 48 percent of the vote. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo came in second at 34 percent, followed by Joel Embiid (14 percent) and Stephen Curry (3 percent).
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA Legend Shawn Kemp Says Campaign to Bring SuperSonics Back to Seattle Won't Stop

An NBA team is almost certainly coming back to Seattle. At some point. Hopefully. Shawn Kemp has no plans on resting until there's a formal announcement. “We’re not going to stop with the process here until we get the actual Sonics back,” the six-time All-Star told Law Murray of The Athletic. “We want the Sonics back, because the people in this community deserves that.”
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Nuggets GM Calvin Booth Reportedly Agrees to Multiyear Contract Extension

The Nuggets and general manager Calvin Booth have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will keep him in Denver through the 2024-25 season, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post. Booth took over as general manager in June 2022 following the departure of President of Basketball Operations Tim...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Paolo Banchero Struggles During Preseason Debut as Magic Fall to Grizzlies

Orlando Magic rookie and 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero made his preseason debut Monday, but it didn't quite go as he'd hoped. Banchero was limited to eight points on 2-of-9 shooting as the Magic suffered a 109-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 19-year-old played 24 minutes and added two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. He committed four turnovers and missed both his three-point attempts, but he made all four of his free throws.
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Talks Illness, Hospitalization, Details Weight Loss

Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness recently, and on Monday he opened up about his recovery. Towns revealed to reporters that he's weighing 231 pounds, down from his usual listed weight of 248. While he didn't specify what the illness was, he said he only recently started walking again and he's excited to continue working toward a return to the court.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Trade for Pacers' Myles Turner, Buddy Hield Debated

An internal "debate" reportedly continues to wage on behind the scenes as the Los Angeles Lakers decide whether to trade Russell Westbrook. Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the Lakers' brain trust of Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss and Kurt Rambis met ahead of training camp and "seriously considered" a trade that would send Westbrook and two future first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Harrison Barnes on Kings Trade Rumors: 'I Check Woj. I Check Shams'

Sacramento Kings veteran Harrison Barnes has been included in trade rumors entering the 2022-23 season, and he admitted Sunday that he does monitor NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania for the latest news. However, Barnes also added he's focused on putting his best foot forward with the Kings this...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bleacher Report

Former WNBA Player Tiffany Jackson Dies from Cancer at Age 37

Former WNBA player Tiffany Jackson has died at the age of 37. The University of Texas, Jackson's alma mater, announced she died on Monday from cancer. Jackson was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2015 while with the Tulsa Shock, but she returned to play professionally in 2017 after treatment.
AUSTIN, TX
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schröder to Join Team This Week After Resolving Visa Issue

Dennis Schröder is expected to join the Los Angeles Lakers this coming week after resolving a visa issue, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. The Lakers open their preseason Monday against the Sacramento Kings, but Schröder could get back in time for their matchup Wednesday with the Phoenix Suns or their clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

