Where Things Stand On Jae Crowder Trade Talks Heading Into 2022-23 NBA Season - Siegel's Scoop
The Phoenix Suns remain engaged in trade conversations around the league surrounding veteran forward Jae Crowder as the 2022-23 NBA season draws near.
Bleacher Report
Erik Spoelstra Voted Best HC over Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich in NBA App GM Survey
Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat was overwhelmingly selected as the NBA's best head coach in an annual survey of the league's general managers. John Schuhmann of NBA.com provided a list of the top vote-getters from the GMs ahead of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday:. Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat): 52...
Bleacher Report
Report: London Johnson Signs Record NBA G League Ignite Contract, Bypasses College
London Johnson is reclassifying from the 2023 to 2022 class and reportedly signing with the G League Ignite. "The main [reason] was being able to play against NBA talent and getting coached from the highest level NBA coaches," he said, per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Vecenie. "Also, seeing the success from past [prospects], I really felt like I could create my own path and be successful myself."
Bleacher Report
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley Out 1-2 Weeks With Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced second-year forward Evan Mobley will be out for one to two weeks after suffering a right ankle sprain. The Cavs had high hopes for the 20-year-old when they selected him third overall in the 2021 NBA draft. Much like the team itself, Mobley exceeded expectations in 2021-22.
Bleacher Report
Building 5 Fresh NBA Trades from Preseason Buzz
No, the games and statistics don't count just yet, but media day is finished, training camps are underway and some preseason contests are already in the books. It's no surprise, then, to hear the basketball world buzzing. Here, we've rounded up that buzz and used it to spawn five fresh trade ideas.
Bleacher Report
Magic's Terrence Ross on Bol Bol: 'Nobody's Ever Seen Anybody Play Like This'
Bol Bol spent the first three seasons of his NBA career as a garbage-time player for the Denver Nuggets, but his potential has kept him in the NBA, and now he's getting a fresh start with the Orlando Magic. The Nuggets tried to trade Bol to the Detroit Pistons last...
Bleacher Report
NBA App GM Survey: Luka Doncic Wins 2022-23 MVP Award, Paolo Banchero to win ROY
After finishing fifth in MVP voting last season, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the top choice among NBA general managers to win the award in 2022-23. In a survey of GMs across the league conducted by NBA.com's John Schuhmann, Doncic is the favorite for MVP with 48 percent of the vote. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo came in second at 34 percent, followed by Joel Embiid (14 percent) and Stephen Curry (3 percent).
Bleacher Report
NBA Legend Shawn Kemp Says Campaign to Bring SuperSonics Back to Seattle Won't Stop
An NBA team is almost certainly coming back to Seattle. At some point. Hopefully. Shawn Kemp has no plans on resting until there's a formal announcement. “We’re not going to stop with the process here until we get the actual Sonics back,” the six-time All-Star told Law Murray of The Athletic. “We want the Sonics back, because the people in this community deserves that.”
Bleacher Report
Nuggets GM Calvin Booth Reportedly Agrees to Multiyear Contract Extension
The Nuggets and general manager Calvin Booth have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will keep him in Denver through the 2024-25 season, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post. Booth took over as general manager in June 2022 following the departure of President of Basketball Operations Tim...
Bleacher Report
Paolo Banchero Struggles During Preseason Debut as Magic Fall to Grizzlies
Orlando Magic rookie and 2022 No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero made his preseason debut Monday, but it didn't quite go as he'd hoped. Banchero was limited to eight points on 2-of-9 shooting as the Magic suffered a 109-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 19-year-old played 24 minutes and added two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. He committed four turnovers and missed both his three-point attempts, but he made all four of his free throws.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Fans Beg LA to Make Russell Westbrook Trade with Pacers After Loss vs. Kings
Los Angeles Lakers fans aren't as willing to be patient with Russell Westbrook as the team apparently is, despite the former NBA MVP putting together a solid performance in Monday's 105-75 preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook played 15 minutes, the least of any Lakers starter in the game....
Bleacher Report
Ben Simmons Says He Feels 'Amazing' After Making Nets Debut in Return from Injury
Ben Simmons' first game action in 16 months was a showcase for the many ways he can make an impact for the Brooklyn Nets this season. Speaking to reporters after Monday's 127-108 preseason loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons said it felt "amazing" to be back on the court after such a long layoff.
Bleacher Report
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns Talks Illness, Hospitalization, Details Weight Loss
Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness recently, and on Monday he opened up about his recovery. Towns revealed to reporters that he's weighing 231 pounds, down from his usual listed weight of 248. While he didn't specify what the illness was, he said he only recently started walking again and he's excited to continue working toward a return to the court.
Bleacher Report
Anthony Davis Breaks Down Lakers' New 'Aggressive' Approach Under HC Darvin Ham
The Los Angeles Lakers are prioritizing an aggressive approach to the 2022-23 season in which the team's Big Three—LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook—should thrive. While it often felt like the trio was stepping on each other's toes during the 2021-22 campaign, Davis told reporters Saturday that...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Trade for Pacers' Myles Turner, Buddy Hield Debated
An internal "debate" reportedly continues to wage on behind the scenes as the Los Angeles Lakers decide whether to trade Russell Westbrook. Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported the Lakers' brain trust of Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss and Kurt Rambis met ahead of training camp and "seriously considered" a trade that would send Westbrook and two future first-round picks to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
Bleacher Report
Latavius Murray Reportedly to Sign Broncos Contract After Javonte Williams Injury
The Denver Broncos reportedly found their backup plan for the injured Javonte Williams. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the AFC West team will sign Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Murray played in New Orleans' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with Alvin Kamara sidelined.
Bleacher Report
Harrison Barnes on Kings Trade Rumors: 'I Check Woj. I Check Shams'
Sacramento Kings veteran Harrison Barnes has been included in trade rumors entering the 2022-23 season, and he admitted Sunday that he does monitor NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania for the latest news. However, Barnes also added he's focused on putting his best foot forward with the Kings this...
Bleacher Report
Former WNBA Player Tiffany Jackson Dies from Cancer at Age 37
Former WNBA player Tiffany Jackson has died at the age of 37. The University of Texas, Jackson's alma mater, announced she died on Monday from cancer. Jackson was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2015 while with the Tulsa Shock, but she returned to play professionally in 2017 after treatment.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Darvin Ham: If I Can Get Robin Lopez to Hit 3s, 'I'm Sure' Damian Jones Can
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is confident he can help Damian Jones expand his offensive repertoire. Ham used Robin Lopez, whom he coached with the Milwaukee Bucks, to make his point. "No disrespect Robin, but if I have Robin Lopez making threes, I’m sure I can make Damian...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Dennis Schröder to Join Team This Week After Resolving Visa Issue
Dennis Schröder is expected to join the Los Angeles Lakers this coming week after resolving a visa issue, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. The Lakers open their preseason Monday against the Sacramento Kings, but Schröder could get back in time for their matchup Wednesday with the Phoenix Suns or their clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.
