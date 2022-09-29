Read full article on original website
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!justpene50Bronx, NY
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYCAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
History of Tony Yayo and His Net WorthMini Feet BlogBrooklyn, NY
The 40th Anniversary of Morris County’s Unsolved Case of Christopher ThomasMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Getting students ‘excited’ about STEM: Staten Island teen helps youth discover passion for science and math
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A physics lab in her junior year of high school is when Ana Varela, 17, discovered her passion for hands-on experiments in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) field. It was then she realized that all students should get the same opportunities — but starting at a younger age.
St. John’s professor leaves her mark with impressive internship opportunities for students | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. John’s University professor has left her mark on the Grymes Hill campus through an impressive internship program provided to students.
NYC student dress code policy remains point of debate: Can guidelines co-exist with self-expression?
Editors Note: The author of this article is a Curtis High School student who participates in the Advance/SILive.com journalism e-mentorship program. She did the writing and research for this piece. The Curtis-Advance/SILive.com partnership is designed to help young people explore the world of journalism, photography and social media. STATEN ISLAND,...
Soroptimist Staten Island offers scholarships to women for continued education
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ladies, if you’re the main earner in your household and want to continue your eduction, Soroptimist Staten Island has an opportunity for you. Whether you’re interested in continuing your education through college or technical training, Soroptimist Staten Island’s “The Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women” could be a way to help ease the costs.
‘We want to make sure we don’t hurt businesses,’ Mayor Adams tours Staten Island paper mill threatened by NYC law
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Portions of a New York City law threaten a Travis recycling plant, but Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that his administration would work to ensure that doesn’t happen. After a tour of Pratt Industries Paper Mill at the west end of Victory Boulevard, Adams...
Adams’ migrant ship plan at homeport not the kind of waterfront development Staten Islanders want. Or deserve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The old Navy homeport in Stapleton has been a disheveled blight for years. Staten Island officials and advocates have repeatedly called on the city to redevelop the site. Mayor Eric Adams finally has a plan for the area, but not something that will actually benefit...
These Staten Island businesses combined owe $18.3M in delinquent taxes to the state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Six Staten Island businesses -- including two of the borough’s popular restaurants -- are listed on New York State Department of Taxation and Finance’s top 250 delinquent taxpayer list for businesses, and owe a combined $18.3 million. Most notable is Rosebank-based Yungasi, Inc.,...
8-year housing wait for NY developmentally disabled population is too long | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The closure of Willowbrook State School in 1987 ended the cruel warehousing of developmentally and intellectually disabled (I/DD) children and adults during the 20th Century. While the Willowbrook Consent Decree laid the groundwork for national reform in the care, education and housing of people with I/DD in 1975, it didn’t solve all the problems faced by this community.
Lyons Pool Recreation Center to have extended weekend hours
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Tompkinsville recreation center will benefit from longer weekend hours, Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Monday. The Lyons Pool Recreation Center’s Saturday hours will run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. instead of the usual 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s one of...
Huge N.J. go-kart track with 45 mph speeds plans December opening. Latest updates.
Surface work at a massive go-kart track set to open this December in Edison has been completed and the company, Supercharged Entertainment, plans to begin hiring workers this month. The complex is slated to open in early December on Route 1 South in Edison next to Topgolf Edison, the company...
If migrants arrive, we should practice our faith (letter to the editor)
The news that Mayor Eric Adams is attempting to temporarily house some migrants on a cruise ship to be docked at the Homeport seems to have upset Staten Island politicians from both parties. The Advance headline read: “Fears of ‘masses of people in our Staten Island parks’…”
New York Public Library unveils new limited-edition Spider-Man library card
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York Public Library (NYPL) and Marvel Entertainment have joined forces to release a Spider-Man library card this month to inspire new and existing patrons to explore a multitude of free books, resources and programs at the library, including Marvel graphic novels. The dynamic...
Adams remains silent on possible migrant ship at Staten Island Homeport, emergency centers
CITY HALL, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams didn’t have much new information Monday about emergency relief efforts to address the city’s influx of asylum seekers, but he did have blame for the far ends of the political spectrum. The mayor pointed to the actions of the far...
Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'
Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "segregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
Camelot Counseling Centers will honor five as it marks a half century of treating substance abuse and saving lives | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Camelot Counseling Centers will stage its 50th Anniversary Recognition Night Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in LiGreci’s Staaten in West Brighton. The Camelot Family Foundation sponsoring the event was organized in 1987 to raise funds to subsidize programs of Camelot of Staten Island, Inc., which provides a residential facility to treat substance abuse problems in the community of Staten Island that has spiked as of late.
Where are the best tacos in NYC? | Best of Staten Island 2022 ultimate guide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What’s better than chowing down on a good taco?. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Is all ‘boom party’ noise coming from NJ? Residents report similar sounds on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – At first it appeared loud music from “boom parties” keeping Staten Islanders up all night was coming from Elizabeth, N.J., but now it appears the music is also emanating closer to home. And elected officials in Elizabeth haven’t denied “boom parties” in the...
Never again: Hearing revealed 11 choking deaths at Willowbrook in 1 year
Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
