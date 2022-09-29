ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

NYC student dress code policy remains point of debate: Can guidelines co-exist with self-expression?

Editors Note: The author of this article is a Curtis High School student who participates in the Advance/SILive.com journalism e-mentorship program. She did the writing and research for this piece. The Curtis-Advance/SILive.com partnership is designed to help young people explore the world of journalism, photography and social media. STATEN ISLAND,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Soroptimist Staten Island offers scholarships to women for continued education

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ladies, if you’re the main earner in your household and want to continue your eduction, Soroptimist Staten Island has an opportunity for you. Whether you’re interested in continuing your education through college or technical training, Soroptimist Staten Island’s “The Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women” could be a way to help ease the costs.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Education
County
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Education
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
The Staten Island Advance

8-year housing wait for NY developmentally disabled population is too long | Our Opinion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The closure of Willowbrook State School in 1987 ended the cruel warehousing of developmentally and intellectually disabled (I/DD) children and adults during the 20th Century. While the Willowbrook Consent Decree laid the groundwork for national reform in the care, education and housing of people with I/DD in 1975, it didn’t solve all the problems faced by this community.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Brooklyn Latin School#Stuyvesant High School#School Counselors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Reason.com

Public Schools Experiencing 'White Flight'

Six months before the COVID-19 pandemic prompted mass school closures nationwide, a K-12 district in Brooklyn became the vanguard of a citywide, nationally watched push to combat "segregation" through scrapping selective admissions criteria and instituting the algorithmic lottery system of "controlled choice." Meaning, families would rank their choices for middle school, and the Department of Education (DOE) would feed those preferences into a complicated sorting process through which government can better control the racial and socioeconomic distribution among the schools.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Camelot Counseling Centers will honor five as it marks a half century of treating substance abuse and saving lives | Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Camelot Counseling Centers will stage its 50th Anniversary Recognition Night Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in LiGreci’s Staaten in West Brighton. The Camelot Family Foundation sponsoring the event was organized in 1987 to raise funds to subsidize programs of Camelot of Staten Island, Inc., which provides a residential facility to treat substance abuse problems in the community of Staten Island that has spiked as of late.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Never again: Hearing revealed 11 choking deaths at Willowbrook in 1 year

Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy