ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
obxtoday.com

Dare County announces cancellations, closures due to adverse weather

Due to inclement weather and possible ocean overwash, the Dare County Public Works Department has rescheduled residential trash collection for the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon from Tuesday, October 4, 2022, to Wednesday October 5, 2022. Residential collection for unincorporated areas of Roanoke Island, as well as East...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Downtown Books to host signing for Parker’s ‘Our Family, Its History, Their Boats: Six Generations of Boat Builders in Dare County’

Downtown Books will be celebrating October’s First Friday this week with a book signing featuring Manteo native LeVern Davis Parker who has recently published the beautiful hardback Our Family, Its History, Their Boats: Six Generations of Boat Builders in Dare County. Parker’s family ties in boat building can be...
MANTEO, NC
obxtoday.com

Coastal flood warning, advisories in effect through Wednesday

Portions of Dare County are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean overwash, and hazardous marine conditions beginning midday Monday, October 3, and lasting through Wednesday, October 5, as a result of a coastal low that will impact our area. The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has...
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for September 2022

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering and Larceny. 46000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Buxton. Deputies responded to a business alarm to find a window shattered and items missing. Latent evidence collected. Under Investigation. September 6, 2022. Breaking and Entering...
DARE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buxton, NC
City
Manteo, NC
Dare County, NC
Government
County
Dare County, NC
City
Kill Devil Hills, NC
obxtoday.com

October 2022

Portions of Dare County are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean overwash, and hazardous marine conditions beginning midday Monday, October 3, and.
DARE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Roger Benjamin Shannon

Roger Benjamin Shannon, 85, of Barco, NC died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born on Sullivan’s Island, SC on June 4, 1937, he was the son of the late Lula Rogers and Benjamin Shannon. Having served his country honorably, Roger was a veteran of...
BARCO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy