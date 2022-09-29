Read full article on original website
Dare County announces cancellations, closures due to adverse weather
Due to inclement weather and possible ocean overwash, the Dare County Public Works Department has rescheduled residential trash collection for the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo and Avon from Tuesday, October 4, 2022, to Wednesday October 5, 2022. Residential collection for unincorporated areas of Roanoke Island, as well as East...
Downtown Books to host signing for Parker’s ‘Our Family, Its History, Their Boats: Six Generations of Boat Builders in Dare County’
Downtown Books will be celebrating October’s First Friday this week with a book signing featuring Manteo native LeVern Davis Parker who has recently published the beautiful hardback Our Family, Its History, Their Boats: Six Generations of Boat Builders in Dare County. Parker’s family ties in boat building can be...
Coastal flood warning, advisories in effect through Wednesday
Portions of Dare County are expected to experience coastal flooding, gusty winds, possible ocean overwash, and hazardous marine conditions beginning midday Monday, October 3, and lasting through Wednesday, October 5, as a result of a coastal low that will impact our area. The National Weather Service at Newport/Morehead City has...
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for September 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Breaking and Entering and Larceny. 46000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Buxton. Deputies responded to a business alarm to find a window shattered and items missing. Latent evidence collected. Under Investigation. September 6, 2022. Breaking and Entering...
Dare County League of Women Voters invites public to Board of Education Candidate Forum
The Dare County League of Women Voters (LWV) invites you to come and meet the candidates running for the Dare County Board of Education on Wednesday, October 12th at Nags Head Elementary School’s Multipurpose Room at 7:00 p.m. This is your chance to hear directly from Barry Wickre, Jessica...
Roger Benjamin Shannon
Roger Benjamin Shannon, 85, of Barco, NC died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born on Sullivan’s Island, SC on June 4, 1937, he was the son of the late Lula Rogers and Benjamin Shannon. Having served his country honorably, Roger was a veteran of...
