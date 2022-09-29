Grizzlies unveil new seating level in FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced a newly renovated space at the FedExForum.

The space called “Big River Steel Edge” can be found between sections 201-232, and features 34 TVs, and a bar and grill for visitors, according to a press release.

Big River Steel Edge views the court from the arena’s west end and has an outdoor space viewing the city skyline.

“We are truly excited to enhance the fan experience through creating this innovative Terrace Level destination and our partnership with Big River Steel,” said Memphis Grizzlies President Jason Wexler. “We wanted to create a place where fans can gather to absorb the atmosphere of the game as a social experience while sharing in Big River Steel’s commitment to the local community and region. We know our fans will embrace this as a premier destination within FedExForum and are pleased to be able to launch the Big River Steel Edge.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Memphis Grizzlies to highlight the innovation of Big River Steel,” said Dan Brown, U.S. Steel Senior Vice President of Advanced Technology Steelmaking and Chief Operating Officer of Big River Steel Works. “Through this dynamic and multi-faceted partnership, we look forward to the great work we will do together to engage with the communities we call home.”

Grizzly fans can experience the new space at the first preseason game on Oct. 3 against the Orlando Magic.

