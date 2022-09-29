ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge says Trump does not have to comment on accuracy of DOJ inventory

By Matt Bernardini
 4 days ago
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said that Former President Donald Trump does not have to declare in court whether or not the Justice Department's updated inventory of the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago is accurate.

In response to Trump's suggestion that the FBI planted evidence during its search on Aug. 8, Special Master Raymond Dearie had said that Trump had to submit a declaration of the accuracy of the Justice Department's inquiry.

However, Cannon said Thursday that Trump's team would not be required to confirm the accuracy of the list.

"There shall be no separate requirement on Plaintiff at this stage, prior to the review of any of the seized materials. ... The Court's Appointment Order did not contemplate that obligation," Cannon wrote.

Trump's letter, which was written Sunday and made public on Wednesday night, argued that Dearie had only asked for a declaration from a government official and not from Trump's side. Trump also said that he had no access to the documents at issue.

"Additionally, the Plaintiff currently has no means of accessing the documents bearing classification markings, which would be necessary to complete any such certification by September 30, the currently proposed date of completion," Trump said.

On Monday the Justice Department submitted a slightly revised inventory of the materials seized from Mar-a-Lago, along with a declaration supporting the accuracy of the new list, as part of the special master review.

The new list adds 55 items to the more than 11,000 documents and photographs that were seized. The differences mostly concern the quantity of non-classified government documents and Trump's collection of magazine and newspaper articles.

The new list also removed two empty folders with "CLASSIFIED" banners in the box. There are now 46 empty folders with classified markings.

"In order to ensure that the Detailed Property Inventory was accurate, I and FBI personnel working under my direction conducted an additional review and recount of the Seized Materials in order to make this declaration," a supervisory special FBI agent who was present for the search wrote in Monday's filing. "That additional review and recount resulted in some minor revisions to the Detailed Property Inventory."

Island Traveler Ly
4d ago

You got everything you wanted now prove you didn't steal the documents come on Con-Man use that brain of yours to declassify the documents. TIME TO PUT THAT DECLASSIFYING BRAIN TO WORK!!!!🗣️📢

Melissa Richard
4d ago

First he said he Declassified ALL of those documents, then after it was proven to the Special Master (that him and his attorneys pitched a fit for", he next claimed that the FBI planted those documents ( that he had just said publicly, that he declassified ALL of the documents) , the special master said him and his attorneys had to prove that the FBI had planted.. So basically if I get this correctly, he said that he Declassified ALL of the documents that the FBI planted and Now he doesn't want to have to explain Any of it Now because he Just got BUSTED in telling 2 really "HUGE" Lies !!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Joe
4d ago

If Trump claims things were planted then he must know what they are. Otherwise he's just making it all up. Oh wow what a surprise. Now he tries to fight back from actually substantiating those claims. He loves to make baseless claims without evidence. It shouldn't fly in the court of law.

