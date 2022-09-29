ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

WESH

Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling

As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

The Clay County Sheriff's Office & Clay County Fair are collecting donations for Ian victims. How can you help?

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is teaming up with the Clay County Fair to collect donations for Hurricane Ian victims in Southwest Florida. The drive began Monday and will continue until supplies ship Saturday. Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at the Clay County Fair at 2493 SR 16 in Green Cove Springs.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county. The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.
newsdaytonabeach.com

Hurricane Ian Death Toll Climbing Rapidly

As Florida continues to try and recover from Hurricane Ian, the total number reported dead is continuing to ascend rapidly. The southwest corner of the state was hit the hardest, with 42 dead in Lee County alone according to Reuters. 39 more are reported dead in nearby counties. After impacting...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Leave immediately’: Flagler County urges some residents to evacuate over flooding concerns

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County officials are urging residents of several southeast Flagler neighborhoods Thursday afternoon to leave immediately. Residents of Bulow Mobile Home Park, Flagler Beach Polo Club West, Bulow Woods, Seaside Landings, Flagler Beach Polo Club, as well as the previously evacuated areas off Lambert Avenue and Palm Drive – also known as Hurricane Evacuation Zone B – are asked to leave immediately due to expectations of significant flooding, officials said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Clay County considering zoning changes

Clay County leaders want to hear from residents about proposed updates to the county land development code. The project began in March and is expected to conclude by July 2023. There are multiple ways residents can be involved. A public open house is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flagler neighborhoods urged to evacuate due to potential flooding threat

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As of Thursday morning, Flagler County officials urged residents in the Woodlands neighborhood, which is evacuation Zone C, to evacuate immediately due to significant flooding. At 1:30 p.m., Officials added evacuation Zone B which includes Bulow Mobile Home Park, Flagler Beach Polo Club West, Bulow...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Don Johnson

Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
