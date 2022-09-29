ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: McKayla Marie Sweets

(WFRV) – McKayla Dietzen has dreamed of owning a bakery since she was in grade school, now she has a storefront. She visited Local 5 Live with details on McKayla Marie Sweets, the recent grand opening and how you can track down these sweet treats. Visit McKayla Marie Sweets...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Run for the Hill of It this, this Saturday at Baird Creek in Green Bay

(WFRV) – From serious athletes, to kids, to dogs – all are welcome to ‘Run for the Hill of It’ this weekend in Green Bay. Local 5 Live gets details on what’s new for this year’s event that protects a local parkway and if you’re looking to run, walk, or just enjoy the fresh air, how you can join in the fun.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
De Pere, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Business
City
De Pere, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Animal Print Pumpkin theme top

(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday, animal print is still very popular so why not combine it with a great fall-themed item like this pumpkin on a long sleeve top?. It’s on sale for $39.99, plus you can add a great accessory like animal print trim shoes to complete the look.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Mitchell
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Interim Superintendent returning to work after heart attack

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Interim Superintendent for the Green Bay Area Public School District is returning to work after she had a heart attack in early September. The district released a statement from Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer Monday. Bayer gave an update on her health and gratefulness for support.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Plan to bring new Kwik Trip to Menasha causing controversy

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A plan to bring another Kwik Trip into town isn’t making everybody happy. On Monday night, the Menasha common council approved two resolutions that will pave the way for developers to start building a new Kwik Trip on the property that used to house Bubba’s Pub on Racine Road.
MENASHA, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
CLEVELAND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere church helping Hurricane Ian victims through donations

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With the destruction and devastation that Hurricane Ian caused, the state of Wisconsin is sending more help. First United Presbyterian Church of De Pere is heading to Fort Myers Beach to deliver supplies to their sister congregation, Chapel by the Sea, who, like the rest of their city, lost everything.
DE PERE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#Bosse S News Tobacco
wearegreenbay.com

Three orchestras head to same opening night

GREEN BAY, MANITOWOC, SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Three community orchestras in our region are headed to their season-opening concert on the same date. This is what is in store for each, alphabetically by community:. Green Bay. Civic Symphony of Green Bay will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 in...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Bigwig

Meet Bigwig, a 3-year-old rabbit available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This sweet speckled bunny abandoned in his carrier at a local park in August. Luckily he was found and brought to WHS where he was thoroughly checked over, given flea preventatives, a nail trim, and spent some time in foster before being neutered.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: A dynamic opener in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The conductor emotionally, artistically, physically and intellectually attached to a work. That is the compelling takeaway from Saturday night’s season-opening concert of the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra. The event was graced with other colorful music, but the final work on the program gripped because...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire at Appleton hydro plant, no reported injuries

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are trying to find out what caused a fire at the Appleton hydro plant on Monday evening. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on October 3 around 11:15 p.m., crews were sent to a reported fire off Olde Oneida Street and Edison Avenue. Smoke and fire were reportedly visible.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 79-year-old woman located

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the missing 79-year-old who was last seen on the road in northeast Wisconsin. According to deputies, Florence Kaiser has been located safe. No other details were provided. MISSING: Florence Kaiser, 79, last seen in...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy