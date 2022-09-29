(WFRV) – From serious athletes, to kids, to dogs – all are welcome to ‘Run for the Hill of It’ this weekend in Green Bay. Local 5 Live gets details on what’s new for this year’s event that protects a local parkway and if you’re looking to run, walk, or just enjoy the fresh air, how you can join in the fun.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO