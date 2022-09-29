Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: McKayla Marie Sweets
(WFRV) – McKayla Dietzen has dreamed of owning a bakery since she was in grade school, now she has a storefront. She visited Local 5 Live with details on McKayla Marie Sweets, the recent grand opening and how you can track down these sweet treats. Visit McKayla Marie Sweets...
wearegreenbay.com
CASAblanca 2022 celebrates 10 years of CASA of the Fox Cities, advocating for children
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)- A room filled with twinkling decorations, sought-after auction items, and an abundance of hope marked the 10th Anniversary CASAblanca Gala for CASA of the Fox Cities. Court Appointed Special Advocates gathered to congratulate longtime volunteer Lou Shea, who has been an advocate for children for 25 years.
wearegreenbay.com
Run for the Hill of It this, this Saturday at Baird Creek in Green Bay
(WFRV) – From serious athletes, to kids, to dogs – all are welcome to ‘Run for the Hill of It’ this weekend in Green Bay. Local 5 Live gets details on what’s new for this year’s event that protects a local parkway and if you’re looking to run, walk, or just enjoy the fresh air, how you can join in the fun.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Never our intention to get political’: Wisconsin restaurant apologizes for linking pro-life to custard flavor
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular frozen custard restaurant in Wisconsin came under fire after it released its upcoming holiday-themed flavors for October. Kopp’s Frozen Custard was slammed for linking “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” to one of their Flavor of the Day offerings for October 9.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Animal Print Pumpkin theme top
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday, animal print is still very popular so why not combine it with a great fall-themed item like this pumpkin on a long sleeve top?. It’s on sale for $39.99, plus you can add a great accessory like animal print trim shoes to complete the look.
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate National Cheese Curd Day with a blind taste test at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center
(WFRV) – It’s the most major holiday in October – no not Halloween, it’s National Cheese Curd Day!. It’s coming up October 15 and the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is celebrating and you can too. Abigail Winkel visited Local 5 live with details on their partnership with Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery for the event.
2022 trick-or-treat hours in Northeast Wisconsin
Listed here are the official trick-or-treating times for towns and cities in Northeast Wisconsin for this year's Halloween! Have fun and be safe!
RELATED PEOPLE
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Interim Superintendent returning to work after heart attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Interim Superintendent for the Green Bay Area Public School District is returning to work after she had a heart attack in early September. The district released a statement from Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer Monday. Bayer gave an update on her health and gratefulness for support.
wearegreenbay.com
Plan to bring new Kwik Trip to Menasha causing controversy
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A plan to bring another Kwik Trip into town isn’t making everybody happy. On Monday night, the Menasha common council approved two resolutions that will pave the way for developers to start building a new Kwik Trip on the property that used to house Bubba’s Pub on Racine Road.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere church helping Hurricane Ian victims through donations
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With the destruction and devastation that Hurricane Ian caused, the state of Wisconsin is sending more help. First United Presbyterian Church of De Pere is heading to Fort Myers Beach to deliver supplies to their sister congregation, Chapel by the Sea, who, like the rest of their city, lost everything.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Three orchestras head to same opening night
GREEN BAY, MANITOWOC, SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Three community orchestras in our region are headed to their season-opening concert on the same date. This is what is in store for each, alphabetically by community:. Green Bay. Civic Symphony of Green Bay will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 in...
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Bigwig
Meet Bigwig, a 3-year-old rabbit available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This sweet speckled bunny abandoned in his carrier at a local park in August. Luckily he was found and brought to WHS where he was thoroughly checked over, given flea preventatives, a nail trim, and spent some time in foster before being neutered.
wearegreenbay.com
Fort Myers woman, a Green Bay native, shares living through Hurricane Ian
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For one Green Bay native, Hurricane Ian was all too real. Linda Arkin moved to Fort Myers last year. She is now sharing her story of survival. “People asked me, why didn’t you evacuate? It’s because no one had any time to,” said Arkin via FaceTime on Monday.
wearegreenbay.com
Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: A dynamic opener in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The conductor emotionally, artistically, physically and intellectually attached to a work. That is the compelling takeaway from Saturday night’s season-opening concert of the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra. The event was graced with other colorful music, but the final work on the program gripped because...
Very warm for October before abrupt change in Minnesota
Sven Sundgaard's in with the latest Minnesota weather forecast, which will include an abrupt temperature change Wednesday to Thursday and then a shot at the first frost in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire at Appleton hydro plant, no reported injuries
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are trying to find out what caused a fire at the Appleton hydro plant on Monday evening. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on October 3 around 11:15 p.m., crews were sent to a reported fire off Olde Oneida Street and Edison Avenue. Smoke and fire were reportedly visible.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 79-year-old woman located
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the missing 79-year-old who was last seen on the road in northeast Wisconsin. According to deputies, Florence Kaiser has been located safe. No other details were provided. MISSING: Florence Kaiser, 79, last seen in...
Comments / 0