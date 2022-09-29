ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

coloradotimesrecorder.com

Despite Host of Notorious Big Lie Believers, Colorado Tops State Democracy Scorecard

Colorado ranks number one in a new 2022 State Democracy Scorecard that rates states for voting rights, democracy subversion efforts, and anti-corruption laws. Produced by End Citizens United // Let America Vote Action Fund, which self-describes as “a leading anti-corruption and voting rights group with over four million members nationwide,” the scorecard assesses democracy health in all 50 states, putting Colorado ahead of Washington, Maine, California, and Hawaii in the top five. Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Indiana are bottom five.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Metro Denver on edge: Community activists press call for police accountability after shootings

The recent spate of officer-involved shootings in metro Denver that placed the metropolis on edge — four in four days — spurred some community activists to action Monday. At a rally on the west steps of the state Capitol Monday, several groups said they are organizing people across the state in response to the recent uptick in shootings involving police officers.
DENVER, CO
coloradopols.com

Heidi Ganahl Campaign Goes Radioactive

—– Mail ballots will be going out to voters in 14 days. Election Day is just 36 days from today. Heidi Ganahl is NOT going to be elected Governor in Colorado. The latest polling has her trailing Democratic Gov. Jared Polis by 17 points, and national forecasters are moving Colorado’s race for Governor into the “SAFE DEM” category. Polis could be hit by a bus three or four different times and Ganahl still wouldn’t be able to pull ahead of the incumbent with a campaign that has no money, no coherent message, and is now just being openly ridiculed across the board.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True

Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Fired director Patty Limerick blurred line between work and private life, CU Center of the American West audit says

An investigation by the University of Colorado at Boulder this year could not find evidence to support claims that professor Patty Limerick was guilty of fiscal misconduct but concluded the recently fired director of the school’s Center of the American West violated ethical rules addressing “prudence and integrity in the management of university resources.”
BOULDER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Questions loom on 1stBank Center’s future

Broomfield needs a makeover. One of the fastest-growing communities in Colorado is starting to outpace its existing resources, and city and county leaders are considering a slate of capital projects with a price tag reaching hundreds of millions, including expanding the police headquarters and courts, a new police station, a library expansion and new branch.
BROOMFIELD, CO
denverite.com

Downtown Denver’s Larimer Street Bridge will be demolished and rebuilt over 300 days

The Larimer Street Bridge, which crosses Cherry Creek and connects Speer Boulevard and the Auraria Campus to Downtown Denver, will be demolished and rebuilt. City Council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved a $6,345,997.02 contract with Hamon Infrastructure, INC. to finish the project on September 20. The full Council approved the contract on Monday, Oct. 3.
DENVER, CO
yellowscene.com

Bones in Our Backyard: 3 True Horrific Happenings in Colorado’s History

Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Our mountains stand proudly over us like great protectors, awe-inspiring in their majesty. There are fields of green that roll on forever. Waterfalls hide in evergreen forests and the birds seem to sing just a little sweeter. But under the beauty lies a darkness. Colorado is home to some of the strangest, most horrific occurrences in our nation’s history. Murders, hauntings, massacres, acts of pure depravity, these have all happened under the mountains’ gaze. These are three of the most horrific happenings in Colorado’s history to remind you why you should be afraid of the dark.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?

Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
50plusmarketplacenews.com

Denver Chief of Police to Retire after 28-Year Career

Chief of Police Paul Pazen will be retiring from the Denver Police Department (DPD), effective Oct. 15. Pazen has served as Chief of Police of since June 2018 and was the second Latino Chief of Police in Denver’s history. “Chief Pazen has had a distinguished career with the Denver...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope

Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
COLORADO STATE

