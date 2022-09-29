Read full article on original website
Denver is Preparing For an Influx of Migrants From TexasTom HandyDenver, CO
Aurora approves $65 million in ARPA grantsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Opinion: Homeless people not deserving of hate onlineDavid HeitzRock Island, IL
Denver jails will expand medication-assisted addiction treatmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
El Salvadoran sister city wins initial approval in AuroraDavid HeitzAurora, CO
KRDO
School district disputes Colorado GOP governor candidate’s claims that ‘many’ students identify as cats
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an appearance on conservative talk radio on Sept. 24, Republican candidate for Colorado Governor, Heidi Ganahl, said she moved her kids out of one Colorado school district and into another four years ago to escape 'furries' in their schools. Ganahl told KNUS host Jimmy...
cpr.org
Colorado attorney general candidates disagree about why crime is rising and how to address fentanyl overdoses, but they do agree on police reform
In the four years since Phil Weiser was elected the state’s attorney general, hundreds of thousands of people across the country, and Colorado, took to the streets demanding law enforcement reform after an unarmed Black man in Minnesota was murdered by police. But back in 2019, Weiser worked on...
denverite.com
Chris Herr is running for District 2’s Council seat to make sustainability affordable
Chris Herr wants to ensure his one-year-old son will have clear air and drinkable water in his future. That’s why he’s running for the District 2 City Council seat, representing Southwest Denver. “I’m running for one simple reason, which is to make a better future for my family...
Democrat Meghan Lukens has significantly outraised Republican Savannah Wolfson in race for Colorado House
While Democrat Meghan Lukens has raised nearly $42,000 more than her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado House District 26 race, Wolfson’s donations are outpacing Lukens’ since the June primary, a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis shows. The analysis, which reviewed campaign contributions in the last three...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Despite Host of Notorious Big Lie Believers, Colorado Tops State Democracy Scorecard
Colorado ranks number one in a new 2022 State Democracy Scorecard that rates states for voting rights, democracy subversion efforts, and anti-corruption laws. Produced by End Citizens United // Let America Vote Action Fund, which self-describes as “a leading anti-corruption and voting rights group with over four million members nationwide,” the scorecard assesses democracy health in all 50 states, putting Colorado ahead of Washington, Maine, California, and Hawaii in the top five. Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Indiana are bottom five.
Metro Denver on edge: Community activists press call for police accountability after shootings
The recent spate of officer-involved shootings in metro Denver that placed the metropolis on edge — four in four days — spurred some community activists to action Monday. At a rally on the west steps of the state Capitol Monday, several groups said they are organizing people across the state in response to the recent uptick in shootings involving police officers.
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Campaign Goes Radioactive
—– Mail ballots will be going out to voters in 14 days. Election Day is just 36 days from today. Heidi Ganahl is NOT going to be elected Governor in Colorado. The latest polling has her trailing Democratic Gov. Jared Polis by 17 points, and national forecasters are moving Colorado’s race for Governor into the “SAFE DEM” category. Polis could be hit by a bus three or four different times and Ganahl still wouldn’t be able to pull ahead of the incumbent with a campaign that has no money, no coherent message, and is now just being openly ridiculed across the board.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
At Pueblo Debate, Ganahl’s Comments Seem to Hark Back to Trump’s ‘American Carnage’ Inauguration Speech; Polis Defends His Record
On one side of the room in CSU Pueblo’s Occhiato Student Center, where the Democratic and Republican candidates for Colorado governor faced off in their first debate on Sept. 28, a man wore a T-shirt with the name of the candidate he’ll be voting for in the midterms.
Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True
Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
coloradosun.com
Fired director Patty Limerick blurred line between work and private life, CU Center of the American West audit says
An investigation by the University of Colorado at Boulder this year could not find evidence to support claims that professor Patty Limerick was guilty of fiscal misconduct but concluded the recently fired director of the school’s Center of the American West violated ethical rules addressing “prudence and integrity in the management of university resources.”
broomfieldleader.com
Questions loom on 1stBank Center’s future
Broomfield needs a makeover. One of the fastest-growing communities in Colorado is starting to outpace its existing resources, and city and county leaders are considering a slate of capital projects with a price tag reaching hundreds of millions, including expanding the police headquarters and courts, a new police station, a library expansion and new branch.
'It's terrifying' | CU students warn of escalating violence on University Hill
BOULDER, Colo. — Several University of Colorado (CU) students and the owner of a security guard company said a shootout on University Hill early Sunday morning was just the latest incident in a concerning trend of escalating violence perpetrated by armed groups of people who come to the area.
denverite.com
Downtown Denver’s Larimer Street Bridge will be demolished and rebuilt over 300 days
The Larimer Street Bridge, which crosses Cherry Creek and connects Speer Boulevard and the Auraria Campus to Downtown Denver, will be demolished and rebuilt. City Council’s Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved a $6,345,997.02 contract with Hamon Infrastructure, INC. to finish the project on September 20. The full Council approved the contract on Monday, Oct. 3.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
yellowscene.com
Bones in Our Backyard: 3 True Horrific Happenings in Colorado’s History
Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Our mountains stand proudly over us like great protectors, awe-inspiring in their majesty. There are fields of green that roll on forever. Waterfalls hide in evergreen forests and the birds seem to sing just a little sweeter. But under the beauty lies a darkness. Colorado is home to some of the strangest, most horrific occurrences in our nation’s history. Murders, hauntings, massacres, acts of pure depravity, these have all happened under the mountains’ gaze. These are three of the most horrific happenings in Colorado’s history to remind you why you should be afraid of the dark.
How to Protect Yourself — and Your Pets — From Bot Flies in Colorado
If you've ever heard of a bot fly, you know how disgusting these pesky insects are. If you haven't, you'll want to learn about them — because we have them in Colorado. Read on to see how you can protect yourself (and your pets) from bot flies in the Centennial State.
CBS News
'I want you all dead': Boulder man arrested for threatening phone calls placed to politician's offices
A 46-year-old Boulder man is set to go to trial next year on charges of stalking and harassment after allegedly making hundreds of threatening phone calls in a single day to a Colorado congressman's offices. Travis Chaudoir is accused of calling the Boulder and Washington D.C. offices of Rep. Joe...
5280.com
The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?
Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
50plusmarketplacenews.com
Denver Chief of Police to Retire after 28-Year Career
Chief of Police Paul Pazen will be retiring from the Denver Police Department (DPD), effective Oct. 15. Pazen has served as Chief of Police of since June 2018 and was the second Latino Chief of Police in Denver’s history. “Chief Pazen has had a distinguished career with the Denver...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope
Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
