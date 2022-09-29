Elon Musk has sent a letter to Twitter offering to go through with his agreement to buy the company and do so at the price he originally proposed: $54.20 per share, according to an SEC filing initially reported on by Bloomberg. The Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post also backed up Bloomberg’s early report. Musk has been trying to wriggle out of the agreement for months and was set to be deposed on Thursday and Friday in advance of an Oct. 17 trial.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO