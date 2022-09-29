Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Matter, the Smart Home Standard to Unify Us All, Is Finally Live
The smart home standard we’ve been waiting on for what seems like centuries in gadget time is finally here. The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) has officially released the Matter 1.0 specification and launched its product certification program. We’ve been waiting nearly a year for Matter to make its way...
Gizmodo
Master Negotiator: Elon Proposes Completing the Twitter Acquisition at the Original Price
Elon Musk has sent a letter to Twitter offering to go through with his agreement to buy the company and do so at the price he originally proposed: $54.20 per share, according to an SEC filing initially reported on by Bloomberg. The Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post also backed up Bloomberg’s early report. Musk has been trying to wriggle out of the agreement for months and was set to be deposed on Thursday and Friday in advance of an Oct. 17 trial.
A Musk retweet: Tesla CEO says he'll pay $44B to buy Twitter
The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk's on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion. Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in...
Gizmodo
FCC Is Ready to Block Calls From Telecoms That Ignore the Robocall Plague
We’ve all gotten the calls: IRS and insurance-themed scams beamed to your phone via spoofed numbers from your area code. On some days, the robocalls can feel endless—a tidal wave of spam barraging my back pocket. I’ve been known to leave my phone on perma-silent for days at a time because of the onslaught (not a great habit for a journalist). But over the past couple of years, the Federal Communications Commission has begun taking steps to remedy the problem. Now, the crackdown continues with the looming possibility of phone provider bans.
Gizmodo
Google Japan Puts Entire Keyboard on One Long Stick
Several years ago, Google Japan started cooking up weird novelty keyboards as an annual April Fools’ Day prank. Most of the creations, including a working version of Google’s mobile Gboard keyboard wrapped around a cup, are more or less sight gags. They also don’t seem to be bound to April anymore. But this year’s creation might actually have some merit for those of us who struggle with cluttered, messy desks.
Gizmodo
OAN Is Planning to Infiltrate Homes Through Old, Decaying TV Antennas
One America News, responsible for the some of basest pro-Donald Trump bile available anywhere, reportedly has a plan to once again help its voice crawl its way into the hearts and minds of folks all across the country. Though it’s promoting new streaming deals, the outlet once beloved by Trump has bigger plans toleak its message through all those dishes and antennae left over from the days before digital streaming.
Gizmodo
Someone Is Buying the Real-Life Byers’ House From Stranger Things to Turn It Into a Spooky Airbnb
Despite all the bad things that happen in Hawkins, Indiana, the fictional town made famous by the Netflix hit series Stranger Things, you should know that its real estate is still in very high demand. In recent days, a buyer made a nearly $600,000 offer on the home of one...
Gizmodo
The Google Home App Is Getting a Necessary Revamp
Google has decided this is the week it’s overloading us with new stuff. Mere days before another major event where it will announce the Pixel 7 smartphone and Pixel Watch for Android users, the company announced a heap of updates to its smart home ecosystem. The Google Home app...
Gizmodo
Google Shuts Down Translate Services in Mainland China
Folks on the Chinese mainland looking to find occasionally garbled translations of foreign languages will be out of luck, as Google announced over the weekend it was pulling back on one of the few digital services it offered in the country. Users on Reddit first noticed the service was down...
