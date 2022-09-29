ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seville, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House

MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
Mentor Community Recreation Center Update

Renovation work has been underway at the Mentor Community Recreation Center since the spring. Motorists may have noticed that the parking lot has been repaved and is now being striped. Inside, most of the demolition work has been completed and crews are now in the process of painting the facility. New flooring will soon be installed throughout the complex before new exercise equipment is brought in.
Music in our midst and for a worthy cause: Sun Messages

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The pandemic wreaked havoc on families and businesses, with many showing remarkable resilience nonetheless. But recovery takes time. Music, a universal language, has a palpable effect on the human nervous system, lifts spirits, brings people together. Music can be one tool for healing. And so can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Speaks#Toys#Seville Library
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
Ignite Brewing Company to open new location in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Plans for a new Ignite Brewing Company location inside the upper level of the Swish 365 building at 1255 N. Carpenter Road are expected to be completed by early next year, Ignite representatives said this month. “We are super excited,” said Ignite District Manager Rachelle Halchak. “We...
Goods Bank NEO opens to bridge the gap, stretch the impact for Greater Cleveland nonprofits

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Attention Greater Cleveland nonprofits: You need it, you name it -- they just might have it in stock at the newly opened Goods Bank NEO. Call it “semi-retirement” for two Shaker Heights residents, who got the keys in mid-August to a 15,000-square-foot warehouse near Gordon Park with the idea of “filling the need, bridging the gap and stretching the impact” for thousands of organizations, schools and faith-based groups in Cuyahoga County.
Avon Lake to add security cameras in public spaces

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- City Council voted 9-0 Sept. 26 to enter into a contract with Simvay Systems LLC of Westlake for the purchase of four more security cameras to place around the city. Mayor Greg Zilka said the cameras are expected to be mounted this fall. The locations include...
Walleye fishing tournament cheating scandal sees Jacob Runyan, partner Chase Cominsky disqualified from Cleveland event

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Jacob Runyan of Cleveland and his tournament fishing partner, Chase Cominsky of Hermitage, Pa., had seemed to be the best walleye anglers to ever probe the big waters of Lake Erie for money-winning trophy walleye the last couple of years. That all stopped on Saturday afternoon when the pair weighed a limit of five walleye on a tournament stage perched in the parking lot of Gordon Park in the Cleveland Metroparks.
