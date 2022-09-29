Read full article on original website
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned DeliTravel MavenAkron, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
Strongsville receives $725,000 ODNR grant for town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $725,000 grant for Strongsville’s town center redesign project. In addition, Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights has contributed $5,000 toward the project, officially dubbed the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative.
cityofmentor.com
Mentor Community Recreation Center Update
Renovation work has been underway at the Mentor Community Recreation Center since the spring. Motorists may have noticed that the parking lot has been repaved and is now being striped. Inside, most of the demolition work has been completed and crews are now in the process of painting the facility. New flooring will soon be installed throughout the complex before new exercise equipment is brought in.
Medina kicks off Restaurant Week with special menus and deals
MEDINA, Ohio -- It’s time to try out that new Medina restaurant you’ve had your eye on. That’s because it’s Medina Restaurant Week, now through Oct. 15. Diners can explore the city’s eateries and take advantage of special menus and deals. “We promote small-town, independent...
Vermilion celebrates 50th Woollybear Festival
The 50th annual Woollybear Festival is this Sunday and everyone around Vermilion is working around the clock to make sure the golden anniversary celebration is perfect.
Akron-Summit Council on Holocaust & Genocide to host seminar Oct. 24
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron-Summit Council on Holocaust & Genocide Education will hold a free Holocaust seminar, “Lest We Forget,” Oct. 24 from 4-6 p.m. at the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life, 750 White Pond Drive. Community members and educators can also attend the seminar virtually via...
Mexican restaurant coming to former Burger King space in Avon Lake: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Ever since the former Burger King restaurant, 519 Avon Belden Road, closed its doors nearly two years ago in Avon Lake, many wondered what would become of the space. Construction crews have been at the location for several weeks and I can now confirm that the...
Music in our midst and for a worthy cause: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The pandemic wreaked havoc on families and businesses, with many showing remarkable resilience nonetheless. But recovery takes time. Music, a universal language, has a palpable effect on the human nervous system, lifts spirits, brings people together. Music can be one tool for healing. And so can...
Brunswick Food Pantry’s new Pearl Road location open for business
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- After having to relocate earlier this year, there is one message Brunswick Food Pantry representatives want to get out to the community: They have moved, but they are very much still in business. Brunswick Food Pantry Co-Directors Bob and Phyllis Siedler said that after 10 years at...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
whbc.com
New Downtown Canton Restaurant Features ‘Mix’ of Menu Items, Outdoor Space, More
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly a week in the books. It’s been busy since “Mellange” opened in the space formerly occupied by Napoli’s on Market Avenue N near Second Street in downtown Canton. The word Mellange is a French term for “to...
Cleveland Orchestra announces third season of ‘In Focus’ programs on Adella
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fear not, fans of digital Cleveland Orchestra concerts. A new season of “In Focus” is in the works. This week, days before it begins, the Cleveland Orchestra announced a third of season of digital “In Focus” programs on its Adella streaming platform. The first of 14 new presentations goes live Friday, Oct. 7.
West Shore superintendents share thoughts on Ohio School Report Cards (Updated)
BAY VILLAGE and ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The superintendents of the Bay Village, Rocky River and Westlake school systems responded to questions about how their districts did on the recent Ohio State Report Card. The report card includes the categories of:. · Achievement: This component represents whether student performance on...
Community is key at Middleburg Heights Police Station dedication
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Community engagement was the central theme of the Middleburg Heights Police Station dedication ceremony, held Saturday (Oct. 1) in the station’s new outdoor courtyard. A large, appreciative crowd listened as Mayor Matt Castelli, Police Chief Ed Tomba and other dignitaries expressed their gratitude to all...
Here’s where you can trick-or-treat in 2022
Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillow cases or grocery bags are you're thing, it's time for little princesses and super heroes to fill up on candy - and maybe share some with their parents, too.
Ignite Brewing Company to open new location in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Plans for a new Ignite Brewing Company location inside the upper level of the Swish 365 building at 1255 N. Carpenter Road are expected to be completed by early next year, Ignite representatives said this month. “We are super excited,” said Ignite District Manager Rachelle Halchak. “We...
Goods Bank NEO opens to bridge the gap, stretch the impact for Greater Cleveland nonprofits
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Attention Greater Cleveland nonprofits: You need it, you name it -- they just might have it in stock at the newly opened Goods Bank NEO. Call it “semi-retirement” for two Shaker Heights residents, who got the keys in mid-August to a 15,000-square-foot warehouse near Gordon Park with the idea of “filling the need, bridging the gap and stretching the impact” for thousands of organizations, schools and faith-based groups in Cuyahoga County.
Avon Lake to add security cameras in public spaces
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- City Council voted 9-0 Sept. 26 to enter into a contract with Simvay Systems LLC of Westlake for the purchase of four more security cameras to place around the city. Mayor Greg Zilka said the cameras are expected to be mounted this fall. The locations include...
Avon Lake, North Ridgeville superintendents speak out about state report card results
AVON LAKE and NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- The superintendents of the Avon Lake and North Ridgeville Schools have responded to questions about how their districts did on the recent Ohio State Report Card. (Avon Schools did not reply to the questions in time for this story We will follow up with them.)
Walleye fishing tournament cheating scandal sees Jacob Runyan, partner Chase Cominsky disqualified from Cleveland event
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Jacob Runyan of Cleveland and his tournament fishing partner, Chase Cominsky of Hermitage, Pa., had seemed to be the best walleye anglers to ever probe the big waters of Lake Erie for money-winning trophy walleye the last couple of years. That all stopped on Saturday afternoon when the pair weighed a limit of five walleye on a tournament stage perched in the parking lot of Gordon Park in the Cleveland Metroparks.
