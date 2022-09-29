Read full article on original website
Related
CIA Funding Wooly Mammoth De-Extinction Company
Paris Hilton has also invested in the company looking to use CRISPR gene editing technology to attempt to bring back the wooly mammoth from extinction.
BBC
CIA museum: Inside the world's most top secret museum
It is the perhaps the most unusual - and exclusive - museum in the world, filled with artefacts that have shaped history. But its doors are firmly shut to the public. It is the only place a visitor can see the gun found with Osama bin Laden when he was killed, next to Saddam Hussein's leather jacket.
CIA allegedly invested in powerful genetic mutation, woolly mammoth resurrection technology
The U.S. intelligence agency may have just "invested" in a woolly mammoth resurrection technology through its venture capital firm. The CIA has always pursued technologies related to intelligence and weapons but recently has shown a greater interest in DNA sequencing, according to a report published by The Intercept on Wednesday.
nationalinterest.org
America’s Next Fighter Will Be Like Nothing You’ve Ever Sen
As the Next Generation Air Dominance program is being described as a “family of systems,” it would make sense to build different variants for each theater. As development accelerates, the U.S. Air Force may wind up building several manned variants of the emerging Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) stealth fighter jet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Horrifying photos show flesh-shredding WW1-era metal darts packed inside Russian missiles blitzing innocent Ukrainians
HORRIFIC photos have revealed thousands of flesh-shredding darts packed into Russian weapons used on civilians in Ukraine. Dozens of innocent civilians have been killed by the World War One-style munitions, Ukrainian doctors who examined the victims injuries have said. Each shell contains 8000 of the arrows, known as fléchettes, which...
Phys.org
Ancient human bloodsucker? Skeleton of female 'vampire' unearthed in Europe during dig
The remains of a female "vampire" have been unearthed by archaeologists at a cemetery in Europe, Polish researchers announced this week. A team from the Institute of Archaeology at the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, a city in north central Poland, found the body in late August, the school confirmed to U.S. TODAY on Thursday.
IGN
Meet Loab: The Terrifying Face The Internet Has Dubbed the First AI Art Cryptid
An AI art enthusiast has apparently stumbled across a creepy, recurring image – now known as Loab – which appears to be more easily generated than you'd ever expect (or want). The Internet has now dubbed Loab the first AI art cryptid. Artificial intelligence has come a long...
Horrifying warning issued over Super AI that is ‘impossible to control’ – and could secretly plot to destroy humanity
IN THE Terminator films, a superintelligent AI called Skynet tries to wipe out humanity using nukes and an army of killer robots. And while a blood-thirsty bot may seem a far cry from reality, according to scientists, it's probably how we'll meet our end. According to a recent paper, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness
One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.
AI creator warns of ‘apocalyptic’ artificial intelligence that will replace need for humans
ROBOTS could one day overthrow humans in an 'apocalyptic' takeover, a tech expert has predicted. Aidan Meller, the creator of the Ai-Da robot, believes that within three years artificial intelligence (AI) could overtake humanity, per The Daily Star. He also backs Elon Musk's belief that advances in AI could impact...
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
Putin’s tactical nuclear weapons could pack the same punch as atomic bombs dropped on Japan
CNN — With his forces retreating in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again threatened to turn to nuclear weapons, most likely what are often called tactical nuclear weapons. In a speech last week, he warned that, “In the event of a threat to the territorial integrity of...
This is the draft letter a Russian man received after being arrested at a protest against the war in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization after setbacks in Ukraine. The move has sparked protests across Russia, with many also leaving the country. Insider spoke to one Russian man that was called up and obtained a copy of his draft summons. This is an edited, translated version...
US ‘watching Putin’s every move for sign he could launch nuke attack amid fears strike could come at ANY MOMENT’
US intelligence chiefs are said to be keeping a close eye on Vladimir Putin for any signs he might launch a nuclear attack. Monitoring of Mad Vlad's next move has been ramped up as the Russian dictator tries to scramble 300,000 new conscripts to the frontline to aid his shambolic invasion of Ukraine.
Phys.org
Researchers detect the first definitive proof of elusive sea level fingerprints
When ice sheets melt, something strange and highly counterintuitive happens to sea levels. It works basically like a seesaw. In the area close to where theses masses of glacial ice melt, ocean levels fall. Yet thousands of miles away, they actually rise. It largely happens because of the loss of a gravitational pull toward the ice sheet, causing the water to disperse away. The patterns have come to be known as sea level fingerprints since each melting glacier or ice sheet uniquely impacts sea level. Elements of the concept—which lies at the heart of the understanding that global sea levels don't rise uniformly—have been around for over a century and modern sea level science has been built around it. But there's long been a hitch to the widely accepted theory. A sea level fingerprint has never definitively been detected by researchers.
By calling it a ‘cold war’ we risk containing ourselves
Nothing animates the national security commentariat like a war — or the threat of one. Thus, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s threats regarding Taiwan, especially since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visited the country, have unleashed a torrent of commentary about what we were seeing and what it means for the future.
Archaeologists hail ‘dream discovery’ as sarcophagus is unearthed near Cairo
The coffin of Ptah-em-wia has been found in its underground burial chamber at Saqqara, and features in a TV documentary
Navy Times
Smedley Butler, American empire & war profiteering subject of new book
The United States began flexing its overseas muscles at the outset of the 20th Century — slowly at first, and later with more regularity and greater impact. In doing so, the country enmeshed itself in several smaller conflicts that not only combatted colonialist powers but delivered distinct advantages to the young nation. There was the Spanish-American War, the Philippine-American War, the Boxer Rebellion and a series of fights known as the Banana Wars.
The US Government Proposed To Nuke the Moon
The ultimate way to show power to the worldCuriosmos. The United States has come up with a number of plans to become the dominating force in the globe. In spite of the fact that not all of these recommendations were pursued and carried out by the army, the bulk of them was, and they came in various forms and sizes. Particularly during the Cold War, when Americans faced up against the Red Bear in the East, this was true. As the USSR began to catch up to the US in terms of technology in the 1950s and 1960s, plans were made to show the American people that the US still held the upper hand. When a certain strategy was revealed, it would startle the entire globe.
Comments / 2