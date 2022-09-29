ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

CIA museum: Inside the world's most top secret museum

It is the perhaps the most unusual - and exclusive - museum in the world, filled with artefacts that have shaped history. But its doors are firmly shut to the public. It is the only place a visitor can see the gun found with Osama bin Laden when he was killed, next to Saddam Hussein's leather jacket.
nationalinterest.org

America’s Next Fighter Will Be Like Nothing You’ve Ever Sen

As the Next Generation Air Dominance program is being described as a “family of systems,” it would make sense to build different variants for each theater. As development accelerates, the U.S. Air Force may wind up building several manned variants of the emerging Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) stealth fighter jet.
The US Sun

Horrifying photos show flesh-shredding WW1-era metal darts packed inside Russian missiles blitzing innocent Ukrainians

HORRIFIC photos have revealed thousands of flesh-shredding darts packed into Russian weapons used on civilians in Ukraine. Dozens of innocent civilians have been killed by the World War One-style munitions, Ukrainian doctors who examined the victims injuries have said. Each shell contains 8000 of the arrows, known as fléchettes, which...
Joel Eisenberg

Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness

One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.
Phys.org

Researchers detect the first definitive proof of elusive sea level fingerprints

When ice sheets melt, something strange and highly counterintuitive happens to sea levels. It works basically like a seesaw. In the area close to where theses masses of glacial ice melt, ocean levels fall. Yet thousands of miles away, they actually rise. It largely happens because of the loss of a gravitational pull toward the ice sheet, causing the water to disperse away. The patterns have come to be known as sea level fingerprints since each melting glacier or ice sheet uniquely impacts sea level. Elements of the concept—which lies at the heart of the understanding that global sea levels don't rise uniformly—have been around for over a century and modern sea level science has been built around it. But there's long been a hitch to the widely accepted theory. A sea level fingerprint has never definitively been detected by researchers.
The Hill

By calling it a ‘cold war’ we risk containing ourselves

Nothing animates the national security commentariat like a war — or the threat of one. Thus, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s threats regarding Taiwan, especially since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visited the country, have unleashed a torrent of commentary about what we were seeing and what it means for the future.
Navy Times

Smedley Butler, American empire & war profiteering subject of new book

The United States began flexing its overseas muscles at the outset of the 20th Century — slowly at first, and later with more regularity and greater impact. In doing so, the country enmeshed itself in several smaller conflicts that not only combatted colonialist powers but delivered distinct advantages to the young nation. There was the Spanish-American War, the Philippine-American War, the Boxer Rebellion and a series of fights known as the Banana Wars.
Andrei Tapalaga

The US Government Proposed To Nuke the Moon

The ultimate way to show power to the worldCuriosmos. The United States has come up with a number of plans to become the dominating force in the globe. In spite of the fact that not all of these recommendations were pursued and carried out by the army, the bulk of them was, and they came in various forms and sizes. Particularly during the Cold War, when Americans faced up against the Red Bear in the East, this was true. As the USSR began to catch up to the US in terms of technology in the 1950s and 1960s, plans were made to show the American people that the US still held the upper hand. When a certain strategy was revealed, it would startle the entire globe.

